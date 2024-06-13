Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND...
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He...
Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School...
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...
DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's...
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About...
Miami Herald Editorial Board Lets Floridians Know Flooding From Rain Is a Preview...
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His...
LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of...
The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for...
What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is...
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge...

It's Called Fashion, Look It Up: John Fetterman Sports INTERESTING Outfit in the Halls of Congress

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This writer confesses she's got a soft spot for Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman. He's been reasonable on a lot of issues -- a vocal supporter of Israel and outspoken critic of the pro-Hamas crowd -- and, well, let's be honest, his fashion sense is entertaining as hell.

Advertisement

Take today's look, for example:

That's a look. For sure.

Nope. Not even Usher.

It does look a little toasty. Especially in DC in June.

He sure did.

But 100% more amusing.

Right? 

Bingo.

The 'professionally dressed' in Congress are often insincere tyrants.

Give us the hoodie.

Recommended

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pretty much.

We'll allow it.

+1000 for the Dogma reference.

Heh. A fair point.

That's a thing?

Yes, that's a thing.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Advertisement

Post pics, please.

So do we.

There's the letter and the spirit of the rule, and Fetterman has found both.

Heh.

We think it's funny, too.

Tags: CONGRESS FASHION SENATE JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.
HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He Eff'd Up Hunter Laptop Story
Sam J.
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet
Sam J.
Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)
Sam J.
'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked Sam J.
Advertisement