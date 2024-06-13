It's Called Fashion, Look It Up: John Fetterman Sports INTERESTING Outfit in the Halls of Congress

This writer confesses she's got a soft spot for Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman. He's been reasonable on a lot of issues -- a vocal supporter of Israel and outspoken critic of the pro-Hamas crowd -- and, well, let's be honest, his fashion sense is entertaining as hell.

Take today's look, for example:

New Fetterman fit: hoodie under suit and tie pic.twitter.com/3Dqjx92uan — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 12, 2024

That's a look. For sure.

Not even Usher can pull this off — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 12, 2024

Nope. Not even Usher.

Looks a little toasty. Only people know who wear that many layers in the summer are women. 🫣 — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) June 12, 2024

It does look a little toasty. Especially in DC in June.

He just tied the tie directly to his neck 😂 — NetRaven (@xXNetRavenXx) June 12, 2024

He sure did.

Objectively worse than forgoing the tie completely. — Andrew Minik (@AFMinik) June 12, 2024

But 100% more amusing.

I used to hate it but it’s growing on me. — Casey Phillips (@CaseyPhillips1) June 12, 2024

Right?

At one point I was critcal of his attire, but I've come to respect him as one of the most sincere members of congress. He looks good in a suit but I will take him either way. — Michael P Delgado🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@mpdlaw) June 12, 2024

Bingo.

The 'professionally dressed' in Congress are often insincere tyrants.

Give us the hoodie.

Tie directly on neck is like shoes without socks. — zed's dead baby (@ayezakh) June 13, 2024

Pretty much.

Fetterman has been so amazing since Oct 7 that if needed, I can explain why this is the proper way to wear a suit — Jamie (@Jamie_TXS) June 13, 2024

We'll allow it.

He just watched Dogma and felt it was right. pic.twitter.com/zGIpPZDEPt — Attica Finch (@Attica_Finch) June 12, 2024

+1000 for the Dogma reference.

John Fetterman is every teenage slob’s trump card when someone says “dress for the job you want, not the job you have.” https://t.co/sgMRF21Lpl — Cᴏʀᴇʏ Fʀɪᴇᴅᴍᴀɴ (@coreywrites) June 12, 2024

Heh. A fair point.

Can't wait to see what he comes up with for Seersucker Thursday. https://t.co/O3S7Kvb9MF https://t.co/KO1klCc1i5 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 12, 2024

That's a thing?

Yes, that's a thing.

Dammit…… I’m starting to like Fetterman. What is happening to me https://t.co/1ED9nHaP0W — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 12, 2024

Welcome to the party, pal.

outfit inspo for the law school alumni dinner tomorrow https://t.co/gSyiEhxRs2 — Ashkhen Kazaryan (@Ashkhen) June 12, 2024

Post pics, please.

I honor his commitment to the bit https://t.co/SMWF3LH47Y — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) June 12, 2024

So do we.

The senate dress code mandates tie and jacket for men to receive floor privileges. I guess this is a good compromise as any. https://t.co/MxBSDKFJec — Einav Rabinovitch-Fox (@DrEinavRFox) June 13, 2024

There's the letter and the spirit of the rule, and Fetterman has found both.

Rare to see this level of tailoring these days, even on the very rich https://t.co/Ux3pWxPyrd — Alex Danco (@Alex_Danco) June 12, 2024

Heh.

Just realized I’m a hypocrite because this would have annoyed me last year but now because I kinda like him I think it’s funny https://t.co/Wf9hwRssQ1 — Keels (@keelymbc) June 12, 2024

We think it's funny, too.