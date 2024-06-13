CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He Won't Be Awake at 3 AM While Answering Questions Trump 'Can't'

Time for another fantastic video from the Biden campaign. One where Biden lies about questions Trump 'can't' answer, and one that relies on some pretty heavy editing to make the president look okay.
I can answer the questions Trump can’t.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2024
And you won’t catch me ranting on Truth Social at 3 o’clock in the morning. pic.twitter.com/BEQdY80oYD
Seven cuts in a 48 second video. He's fine.
I literally couldn’t understand your answer lmao— Fred (@Grand_handsomer) June 13, 2024
Highly edited with multiple takes, and he can't do it.
Wow.... you really just put this out there in the world? pic.twitter.com/qgWmpvoNRI— Urbanite (@Urbanite107) June 13, 2024
Yes. Yes, they did.
You aren’t even awake at 3 in the AFTERNOON— GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 13, 2024
No, he's not.
Is this trolling? No one thinks he conscious at 3am.— 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) June 13, 2024
Yes, it's trolling.
Everyone knows you're continuing from Trump's initial Insulin Policy and added to it in your Inflation Reduction Act...— TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) June 13, 2024
You can at least give him some credit for it! 🤷♂️💯🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/jLTLd3SxNX
That's exactly how it played out, too.
Biden thinks we're too stupid to remember this.
June 13, 2024
Sure, indeed.
We won't catch you doing anything before 10 am.— OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) June 13, 2024
Or after 2 pm...
Who thought this campaign ad was a good idea?
Reported for disinformation.— Not a dumb blonde👩🏻🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) June 13, 2024
Nothing in this was true.
Biden is unfit to stand trial but somehow fit enough to run the country?— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 13, 2024
No wonder Merrick Garland doesn’t want anyone to listen to the Hur tapes
They have to be so bad.
Joe Biden can barely move anymore.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2024
He needs to be cared for.
Not leading.pic.twitter.com/wtDHJ8d9jb
Exactly.
That's because you go to bed after dinner. You're not kidding anyone.— Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) June 13, 2024
Not kidding anyone at all.
He's fine. https://t.co/etbdbeupv9 pic.twitter.com/RziE50ii5e— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2024
Totally fine.
After the drug cocktail team is done with him, Biden is going to walk into the first debate like https://t.co/B6CHORtlL0 pic.twitter.com/zYEOHesk34— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 13, 2024
Probably.
Props to the White House for finding a way to make 85 cuts in a promo video look normal. https://t.co/QJaXLfht7C— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 13, 2024
They're trying so hard.
I would bet the lives of my children that Joe didn’t write this. Congrats on your “burn”, Joe’s staff. All of you are elder abusers and destined for hell fyi. https://t.co/AKKBuGwJok— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) June 13, 2024
Not a chance Joe wrote this.
Are they... are they bragging about how early Biden's bed time is? https://t.co/4kvGtbek4H— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 13, 2024
Yup.
It’s astounding that these are the best takes they got from Biden. https://t.co/LDtpAp0pvq— Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) June 13, 2024
Yes it is.
And sad.
BIDEN: "I don't want to say what I'm thinking...."— Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 13, 2024
WHAT HE'S THINKING: https://t.co/nTVgLJLtQu pic.twitter.com/oYDPJ2Ekxt
Probably.
