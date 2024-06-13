CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He Won't Be Awake at 3 AM While Answering Questions Trump 'Can't'

No More Diversity Hires: J.D. Vance and Michael Cloud Introduce Legislation to END...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 AM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Time for another fantastic video from the Biden campaign. One where Biden lies about questions Trump 'can't' answer, and one that relies on some pretty heavy editing to make the president look okay.

Seven cuts in a 48 second video. He's fine.

Highly edited with multiple takes, and he can't do it.

Yes. Yes, they did.

No, he's not.

Yes, it's trolling.

That's exactly how it played out, too.

Biden thinks we're too stupid to remember this.

Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
Sure, indeed.

Who thought this campaign ad was a good idea?

Nothing in this was true.

They have to be so bad.

Exactly.

Not kidding anyone at all.

Totally fine.

Probably.

They're trying so hard.

Not a chance Joe wrote this.

Yup.

Yes it is.

And sad.

Probably.

