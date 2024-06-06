Steve Schmidt Says Biden’s D-Day Speech Was His Finest Moment on Stage
Remembering Woody Williams, the Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War...
WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes...
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him...
Biden's Awkward D-Day Moment, Trump's Official VP List, Byron Donalds vs the Media!
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow...
Senator Kennedy Delivers an Ultimatum to FBI Director Wray
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands...
'WTF Are You Talking About?' Piers Morgan Goes Off on Ovarian Cancer Action...
You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame...

WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for the End of Israel)

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on June 06, 2024

A couple of weeks ago, Twitchy told you about Spain's VP calling for the elimination of Israel. That's what 'from the river to the sea' means, and anyone who says otherwise is lying.

Advertisement

Now it seems Spain has woken up to what recognizing Palestine as a state means and might just regret calling to wipe Israel off the map.

Womp whomp.

Wait, you mean Israel has a good quality of life?

Huh.

Weird.

Cue the clowns.

Guess they're gonna learn what could happen.

Recommended

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It really is kinda funny when you think about it.

They talked a big game, but won't put their money where their mouth is.

Amen.

Heh.

Yes they did.

This never fails to make us giggle, because it's so true.

Yes it is.

Yup.

Bingo.

Advertisement

We agree wholeheartedly.

Congratulations fools, indeed.

This writer laughed out loud at this.

+1000 for the 'Modern Family' gif, too.

But they want it both ways.

No, they didn't think this through.

Tags: EMBASSY GAZA ISRAEL PALESTINE PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames
Doug P.
WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Brett T.
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Amy Curtis
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him What the Left Said About McCain
Amy Curtis
Remembering Woody Williams, the Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War II
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments Grateful Calvin
Advertisement