WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for the End of Israel)

A couple of weeks ago, Twitchy told you about Spain's VP calling for the elimination of Israel. That's what 'from the river to the sea' means, and anyone who says otherwise is lying.

Now it seems Spain has woken up to what recognizing Palestine as a state means and might just regret calling to wipe Israel off the map.

Spain’s foreign ministry is warning officials to stop publicly suggesting that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza because doing so would provide evidence to validate potential Palestinian asylum claims and they don’t want to take in Palestinian refugees. pic.twitter.com/Wn75eA5HMB — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 31, 2024

Womp whomp.

After unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, Spain is telling officials to stop calling the war a genocide for fear of having to take Palestinian refugees & is refusing to move their embassy to Palestinian-controlled areas out of “safety and quality of life” concerns. https://t.co/x0Fg1qJM16 pic.twitter.com/IRBm7bwBM6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 5, 2024

Wait, you mean Israel has a good quality of life?

Huh.

Weird.

They're approaching the "Find Out" part of their actions. Que the clowns. pic.twitter.com/EQCjXVoYes — Mario (@NerfFries) June 6, 2024

Cue the clowns.

Spain: “Let’s f**k around. After all, what could happen?” — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 6, 2024

Guess they're gonna learn what could happen.

I read that and I hurt myself laughing. Those a-holes in Spain had this and more coming in spades. I know it isn't really funny, but the sheer gall is almost hilarious. — Mrs. Meggy (@meggymish) June 6, 2024

It really is kinda funny when you think about it.

They talked a big game, but won't put their money where their mouth is.

Nope. Those assholes bought the ticket, they need to take the ride. — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) June 6, 2024

Amen.

Spain is not going to lose their topless beaches for Palestine. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 6, 2024

Heh.

The Spanish government has managed to demonstrate that talk is cheap, and talk can be expensive, at the same time. — Trader Jew (@Trader_Jew) June 6, 2024

Yes they did.

The dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) June 5, 2024

This never fails to make us giggle, because it's so true.

This is simply delicious….. it’s like checkmate on yourself…. — E Grosinger (@BIGEBEEF) June 6, 2024

Yes it is.

Spain's champagne socialismo government strikes again — Rquebus (@Rquebus) June 6, 2024

Yup.

It's like the"sanctuary" cities. They want the political show but they don't want the real world consequences. — Sorgatoni (@Sorghaghtani) June 6, 2024

Bingo.

I say eject the Spanish diplomats out of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and drop them off in Ramallah. It's time those who recognize "Palestine" actually live there. https://t.co/p9DbnN8q5G — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) June 6, 2024

We agree wholeheartedly.

Congratulations fools, indeed.

Nobody expects a Spanish imposition. https://t.co/dyEao8DCDs — Ken Girardin (@PolicyEngineer) June 6, 2024

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Live look at Spanish foreign policy https://t.co/ofv81rHOQ0 pic.twitter.com/Hfe8lYEzpO — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) June 6, 2024

+1000 for the 'Modern Family' gif, too.

Dear Spain,

You cannot have it both ways. https://t.co/GEjxKZs7PJ — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) June 5, 2024

But they want it both ways.

Hahahaha!!!!



They didn't think this all the way through. They called for people to be given a country whom they judge too barbaric to live amongst. https://t.co/0pdLVhVVO8 — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) June 5, 2024

No, they didn't think this through.