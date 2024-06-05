Trump Was Just the Beginning: Wisconsin AG Files FELONY Charges Against Trump Attorneys and Aides

The Alvin Bragg case against Trump was never just about Trump. It's about anyone associated with him, and the Wisconsin AG -- Josh Kaul -- just proved that. He filed felony charges against two former Trump attorneys and aides over the 2020 election.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Wisconsin's attorney general files felony charges against attorneys and an aide who worked for Donald Trump in 2020. https://t.co/8jqLKnmAHc — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2024

More from the AP:

Felony forgery charges were filed in Wisconsin on Tuesday against two attorneys and an aide who helped submit paperwork falsely saying that former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state in 2020. The state charges are the first to come in Wisconsin and follow separate charges brought in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia related to the fake electors scheme. The Wisconsin charges were brought against Trump’s attorney in the state, Jim Troupis, 62, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, 62, who was advising the campaign and Mike Roman, 51, who was Trump’s director of Election Day operations. Roman allegedly delivered Wisconsin’s fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman’s staffer in order to get them to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

And it's not going to stop.

The democrats are fascists. This is scary — Rob (@RobAustinH) June 4, 2024

Very scary.

Right out of the playbook and on schedule. — Dave (@davespace_) June 4, 2024

Yep.

Expect even more.

But I just saw congressional testimony saying the DOJ wasn’t engaging in law fare for political reasons. 🙄 — MATT Z🇺🇸 (@MATTZ1634) June 4, 2024

Suuuure they aren't.

Will people stop pretending it’s a democracy now that they lock up the opposition party and their lawyers? — PadrePlyo (@PadrePlyo) June 4, 2024

This isn't democracy (even though we're not one).

How long before they put everyone in jail that voted for DJT? They are coming for YOU. — Texgirl10 (@Texgirl10GRD) June 4, 2024

If they can find a way, they'll try.

More lawfare from the authoritarian Biden Regime and the Associated Propagandists cheer it on! — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) June 4, 2024

They're all in favor of this.

You mfkers are awful. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) June 4, 2024

Absolutely awful.

Locking up your political enemies, I remember reading about this sort of thing in history class........the people doing it were never the good guys. — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) June 4, 2024

Never the good guys.

Odd timing for a situation not warranted for sanction or action earlier. More democrat banana republic stuff. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) June 4, 2024

Odd timing, for sure.

Advertisement

And Republican Attorney Generals won't do a damn thing against a Democrat. https://t.co/hhwTY5rKFD — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) June 4, 2024

Doesn't seem likely.

No no no, Trump is a one time deal, so this obviously cannot be happening. But don't worry, it's not the hill to die on amirite? https://t.co/tIGhTitB9D — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 4, 2024

Never the hill to die on, apparently.

Time for the Pointer Sister GOP to be outraged over this without indicting a single Democrat in response. https://t.co/lGKMw6SF1J — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 4, 2024

Jesse always gets to the point.

Really is the most incredible coincidence that it took them until this exact moment to file these charges. They just let these supposedly dangerous people sit free all this time.....just how it happens, I guess. https://t.co/Xuo1Rv8dhJ — Chris (@chriswithans) June 4, 2024

Just how it happens.