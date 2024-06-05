How About No: Dr. Birx Says We're Making a Mistake Not Testing for...
Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition
Censored Doctor Confronts Fauci at Coronavirus Hearing
Bingo! Sen. Rand Paul Points Out Why Biden's Border EO Is 'Nothing More...
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on...
Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called...
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden...
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That...
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black...
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for...
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Tria...
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The...
The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen...
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...

HOLD UP: Pope Francis (Yes THAT Pope Francis) Says He'll Punch Someone in the Face If They Insult His Mom

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Well, this is a different side of Pope Francis. The pontiff, who is best known for his opposition to traditional Catholics, environmentalism, and other Left-wing causes recently told reporters that if someone insulted his mother, he'd punch them in the face.

Advertisement

We mean, he's not wrong.

But wowza.

Kinda what we said.

We giggled, hard.

He'll do something to dispel us of that notion, don't worry.

Nailed it.

No, he's not. For a change.

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

Fair enough.

Sweeps week is gonna be lit.

Certainly showing a different side of himself.

We're game.

Tags: CATHOLICISM MOTHERS POPE FRANCIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
How About No: Dr. Birx Says We're Making a Mistake Not Testing for 'Asymptomatic' Cases of Bird Flu
Amy Curtis
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein
Doug P.
Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition
Doug P.
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'
Grateful Calvin
Censored Doctor Confronts Fauci at Coronavirus Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement