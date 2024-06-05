HOLD UP: Pope Francis (Yes THAT Pope Francis) Says He'll Punch Someone in the Face If They Insult His Mom

Well, this is a different side of Pope Francis. The pontiff, who is best known for his opposition to traditional Catholics, environmentalism, and other Left-wing causes recently told reporters that if someone insulted his mother, he'd punch them in the face.
'If someone insults my mother, they can expect a punch in the face'— Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) June 4, 2024
Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/jyk6AcuN3T
We mean, he's not wrong.
But wowza.
Alrighty then— Cryssie (@CryssieGA) June 4, 2024
Kinda what we said.
Protestants be careful, you don’t want to catch a TKO from the vicar of Christ— Become A Saint (@BeSaintly) June 4, 2024
We giggled, hard.
More and more based as the days go on— Tim Hopkins (@TheK1Crusader) June 4, 2024
He'll do something to dispel us of that notion, don't worry.
Typical Francis, 25 percent based 75 percent globalist communist— Canadian Patriot (@PPC4Liberty) June 4, 2024
Nailed it.
If we are insulted we turn the other cheek, if others are attacked or insulted we have the right to defend, so he's not wrong.— ☦ Faith over Fear ☦ (@Biblical_one) June 4, 2024
No, he's not. For a change.
You insult me, I can take it. You insult my mother, expect retaliation.— Samuel Marquette (@SMQT08) June 4, 2024
Fair enough.
The Vatican got a new team of writers this season and I really love the direction they’ve been taking https://t.co/4nd69DPnD0— Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) June 4, 2024
Sweeps week is gonna be lit.
The Holy Father has indeed been going postal for the last week https://t.co/7AIiQTMgGL— Italian 🚅🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@Italian347) June 4, 2024
Certainly showing a different side of himself.
I like how earthy and human Catholicism is.— Otter (@ThisOrTheOtter) June 4, 2024
Like, you can punch someone for an insult. It's raw and real and you don't need to be a doormat.
Let's make some whips and flip some tables my friends. https://t.co/KHbAPf8vsY
We're game.
