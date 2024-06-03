Report: Biden Administration ‘Quietly Terminates’ 350,000 Asylum Cases
Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in Florida

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

The Left has done nothing but celebrate Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan late last week, cheering that he's now a convicted felon, will go to prison, lose his voting rights, etc. Joy Behar went TMI explaining her glee

But they're going to be so sad to hear Ron DeSantis has made it clear Trump will be able to vote in Florida in the upcoming presidential election.

The entire post continues:

That said, given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair.

The bottom line is that Donald Trump’s vote this November will be one of millions that demonstrate Florida is now a solid Republican state!

Good.

This is the way.

They do.

We're grateful.

We're sure he'll get it done.

Every single time.

Yes it is. Lawfare.

Boom, indeed.

This is how politics works in 2024.

It would be hilarious, but also cost us Florida's electoral votes, alas.

Heh.

This is the way.

Uniting the party.

A fair point, to be sure.

