Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in Florida

The Left has done nothing but celebrate Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan late last week, cheering that he's now a convicted felon, will go to prison, lose his voting rights, etc. Joy Behar went TMI explaining her glee.

But they're going to be so sad to hear Ron DeSantis has made it clear Trump will be able to vote in Florida in the upcoming presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump hasn't lost his voting rights in Florida. Rights are not removed in Florida where they haven't yet been stripped in the convicting jurisdiction.



That said, given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 1, 2024

The entire post continues:

That said, given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair. The bottom line is that Donald Trump’s vote this November will be one of millions that demonstrate Florida is now a solid Republican state!

Time and time again you prove you are a good, solid man. Thank you for this, governor. For working to unite us.



Our party and our country need it. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 1, 2024

We greatly appreciate the fact that you were one of the first to defend Trump after the wrongful verdict and continue to stand up for him. Thank you Ron. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 1, 2024

The clemency process for restoration of civil and firearm rights takes years. Please fast track his application. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) June 1, 2024

Integrity. Every time. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 1, 2024

This goes beyond one candidate or one election. This injustice, this organized political attack on Biden's political opposition is an attack on our very Republic and cannot stand. Anyone who thinks this is about Trump has completely lost the plot. It's Chicago politics writ large — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) June 1, 2024

This is the level of doing the right thing I supported you for. Boom. — M-Dub 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@WIclassic) June 1, 2024

Have the online DeSantis stans seen this? Their guy understands how American politics works in the year 2024 even if they don't. https://t.co/C5ZBrVKu8w — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 1, 2024

This man for VP and make the Libs shriek in anger and fear https://t.co/FJl2MDWcrw — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 1, 2024

It would be hilarious, but also cost us Florida's electoral votes, alas.

The ACLU should take note of his commitment to the civil rights of convicted felons. https://t.co/rXpa3TkOGk — John Walke (@JohnDWalke) June 1, 2024

He gets it. That's why I supported him, and will follow him in his support of Trump. https://t.co/3uh62vZWT8 — Laurie (@laurieinri) June 1, 2024

Losing his vote would give Trump one of the best rallying cries a presidential candidate could ever have:



“They took away my vote. So I need you to vote…for me.” https://t.co/6U7pW2wwnd — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 1, 2024

A fair point, to be sure.