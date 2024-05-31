'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following Facebook Query

These are frightening, fascist tactics that should alarm everyone. A group of Chicago-area therapists were asked in a Facebook group if they would take on a 'Zionist' client. In a sane world, a therapist -- a certified medical professional with a set of professional ethics and guidelines -- could do so, even if he or she disagreed with the client's personal political preferences.

That's what professionals do.

But we don't live in a sane world.

The Left has been pretty darned open about the fact they think if you hold disagreeable political or social opinions, they are morally obligated to deny you employment, health care, legal representation, and other services.

And they think they they're the good guys here.

A Facebook group for Chicago therapists was asked whether anyone would be comfortable taking a Zionist client.



Those who volunteered to help the person were then added to a list of suspected Zionists run by a second group of "anti-racist" therapists. pic.twitter.com/pdfnQQmTUU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2024

Now, you may be asking yourself how a therapist would know someone is a 'Zionist' (we doubt that's why anyone goes to therapy), but when you realize they mean Jews, the purpose of the post becomes alarmingly clear.

Open discrimination.

And not just of clients, but of therapists who would actually do their jobs.

These are gestapo tactics.

Remember when the Left said we should punch Nazis? Good times.

Here's more from Jewish Insider:

When someone posted in a private Facebook group for Chicago therapists in March, asking whether anyone would be willing to work with a Zionist client, several Jewish therapists quickly responded, saying they would be happy to be connected to this person. What happened next sparked fear and outrage among Jewish therapists in Chicago and across the country, and illuminated the atmosphere of intimidation and harassment faced by many Jews in the mental health world who won’t disavow Zionism. Those who replied, offering their services to this unnamed client, soon found themselves added to a list of supposedly Zionist therapists that was shared in a group called “Chicago Anti-Racist Therapists.” “I’ve put together a list of therapists/practices with Zionist affiliations that we should avoid referring clients to,” Heba Ibrahim Joudeh, the document’s author, wrote. (A request for comment sent to the practice she runs with her husband did not receive a response.) The administrator of the anti-racist group chimed in, praising the list as a way “to be transparent about clinicians who promote and facilitate White supremacy via Zionism.” The comments came quickly: “Amazing, thank you,” one person wrote. “Omg a place I was looking at is on here,” another wrote, with angry emojis.

Every therapist who endorses these behaviors should be stripped of his or her license and barred from practicing on the grounds of racism and discrimination.

The "culture" part of cancel culture: those who do not shun the outcast shall become outcast themselves — That Dubious Cat™ (@ThatDubiousCat) May 30, 2024

The Left insists cancel culture doesn't exist, though.

That...seems like a violation of professional standards. — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) May 30, 2024

Because it is. An egregious one, too.

Wouldn’t this be a licensing issue?



Maybe an ethics violation? — Brian Shew (@CRPconnect) May 30, 2024

Yes to both questions.

Every single one of these people should be fired and barred from practicing. — maximus (@itsjustmaxok) May 30, 2024

As we said.

By Zionist affiliation they just mean Jewish — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) May 30, 2024

Of course they do.

This is absolutely vile. Our society is regressing — Ben (@RunningTooLean) May 30, 2024

And so-called 'progressives' are to blame.

And these people will go on believing they're the good guys. https://t.co/4u0bk3IdLX — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 30, 2024

Remind them they are not, in fact, the good guys.

Wokery is destroying the Holy Grail of liberal neutrality in the professions. https://t.co/pyLNetJhNi — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) May 30, 2024

All by design, too. Wokeism destroys everything.

Never was, really.

We've now reached the "creating lists of Jews to avoid doing business with, but it's actually progressive" part of the discourse now.



This is a monstrously serious problem. https://t.co/bT5AC9XMwc — Kevin Levy (@KevinMLevy) May 30, 2024

Maybe next they'll spray paint 'Jude' on the therapists' office windows, or make them wear special badges so we know they're Jews.

The Left is evil.

The therapy industry is mostly ran by far left people who view the progressive agenda as their client over the patients.



Keep this in mind if you are searching for one if you want proper care, https://t.co/sRFNbJMCb6 — Tyler (@TM0s41) May 30, 2024

Therapy can be beneficial. Just do your homework and avoid woke therapists like the plague.

There are definitely licensing complaints in the works about therapists who tried to create blacklists of Jews https://t.co/EIjiTVZhU6 — (((anita))) (@anitainchicago) May 30, 2024

We hope so.

Antiracism is the most racist movement ever. https://t.co/g4cQ3WC8OF — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) May 30, 2024

Yes it is.