'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following Facebook Query

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 31, 2024
These are frightening, fascist tactics that should alarm everyone. A group of Chicago-area therapists were asked in a Facebook group if they would take on a 'Zionist' client. In a sane world, a therapist -- a certified medical professional with a set of professional ethics and guidelines -- could do so, even if he or she disagreed with the client's personal political preferences.

That's what professionals do.

But we don't live in a sane world.

The Left has been pretty darned open about the fact they think if you hold disagreeable political or social opinions, they are morally obligated to deny you employment, health care, legal representation, and other services.

And they think they they're the good guys here.

Now, you may be asking yourself how a therapist would know someone is a 'Zionist' (we doubt that's why anyone goes to therapy), but when you realize they mean Jews, the purpose of the post becomes alarmingly clear.

Open discrimination.

And not just of clients, but of therapists who would actually do their jobs.

These are gestapo tactics.

Remember when the Left said we should punch Nazis? Good times.

Here's more from Jewish Insider:

When someone posted in a private Facebook group for Chicago therapists in March, asking whether anyone would be willing to work with a Zionist client, several Jewish therapists quickly responded, saying they would be happy to be connected to this person. 

What happened next sparked fear and outrage among Jewish therapists in Chicago and across the country, and illuminated the atmosphere of intimidation and harassment faced by many Jews in the mental health world who won’t disavow Zionism. Those who replied, offering their services to this unnamed client, soon found themselves added to a list of supposedly Zionist therapists that was shared in a group called “Chicago Anti-Racist Therapists.”

“I’ve put together a list of therapists/practices with Zionist affiliations that we should avoid referring clients to,” Heba Ibrahim Joudeh, the document’s author, wrote. (A request for comment sent to the practice she runs with her husband did not receive a response.) The administrator of the anti-racist group chimed in, praising the list as a way “to be transparent about clinicians who promote and facilitate White supremacy via Zionism.” The comments came quickly: “Amazing, thank you,” one person wrote. “Omg a place I was looking at is on here,” another wrote, with angry emojis.

Every therapist who endorses these behaviors should be stripped of his or her license and barred from practicing on the grounds of racism and discrimination.

The Left insists cancel culture doesn't exist, though.

Because it is. An egregious one, too.

Yes to both questions.

As we said.

Of course they do.

And so-called 'progressives' are to blame.

Remind them they are not, in fact, the good guys.

All by design, too. Wokeism destroys everything.

Never was, really.

Maybe next they'll spray paint 'Jude' on the therapists' office windows, or make them wear special badges so we know they're Jews.

The Left is evil.

Therapy can be beneficial. Just do your homework and avoid woke therapists like the plague.

We hope so.

Yes it is.

