Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Yesterday, Wisconsin's state Supreme Court struck down the state's abortion law.

O'Donnell's thread continues:

Just incredible framing.

We should be glad she didn't refer to them as 'inseminated persons.'

Good job, Supreme Court.

And they kept that promise.

They sure do.

YUP.

Correct.

The future belongs to those who have children.

All of this.

Amen.

They sure will.

Some babies are more important than others.

This writer does, too.

We sure did.

All of this.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

