Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban

Yesterday, Wisconsin's state Supreme Court struck down the state's abortion law.
BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down the state's law banning abortion.— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 2, 2025
O'Donnell's thread continues:
Rather hilariously, the Court's liberal majority holds that Wisconsin's abortion law, which is titled "Abortion," doesn't actually deal with abortion. pic.twitter.com/JaDklRvdju— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 2, 2025
Just incredible framing.
In her concurrence, Justice Jill Karofsky calls women "pregnant people" because of course she does. pic.twitter.com/jpA0uAPGKf— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 2, 2025
We should be glad she didn't refer to them as 'inseminated persons.'
Those people are idiots. 940.04(5) already accounts for actual abortions.— Havokmon (@Havokmon) July 2, 2025
They just won't protect pregnant women from domestic abuse. pic.twitter.com/MMqL23Dd8o
Good job, Supreme Court.
As the girl justices promised while campaigning.— Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 2, 2025
And they kept that promise.
There was never an abortion ban. It is intended to protect pregnant mothers from domestic abuse.— Havokmon (@Havokmon) July 2, 2025
Liberals hate women.
They sure do.
If Bradley doesn’t run for reelection it’s goodnight WI— GIXXERosg (@GIXXERosg750) July 2, 2025
YUP.
This is outrageous; absolute judicial empiricism. Why even have laws? What’s the point when half of this country doesn’t have to do the legislative work of changing laws?— WiscoVet (@jj_wisco_vet) July 2, 2025
Correct.
Let the liberals terminate their offspring.— Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 2, 2025
Let us outbreed them! https://t.co/7NqgadYOZt
The future belongs to those who have children.
Just because a court says we should allow something doesn’t mean we should. “For we aren’t a nation of laws and never have been. We are a nation of political will and always will be!” @SteveDeaceShow https://t.co/5a8kLnYedm— Ryan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RyanHunsader) July 2, 2025
All of this.
God have mercy on our state. That is all I can say at this point. https://t.co/rGWU6vZQKl— Evan (@Consevantive) July 2, 2025
Amen.
White liberal women will destroy Western civilization.— Obadiah (@obadiahgmd) July 2, 2025
They sure will.
Democrats are concerned about the birth right citizenship for illegal alien newborns but denies the unborn American children the right to life and ultimately the right to citizenship.— John Anderson (@JohnAnd10296409) July 2, 2025
Some babies are more important than others.
Sometimes I really hate living in Wisconsin.......— Nate Clauser 🌳🪓 (@secretagent42) July 2, 2025
This writer does, too.
We knew this was coming https://t.co/SVnul5hY5s— Wisconsin Patriots (@WIPatriots) July 2, 2025
We sure did.
Ron Johnson had suggested a referendum on the issue. But who needs citizens when you have an imperial Court that can make our decisions for us. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/uONcKR7Jkg— Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) July 2, 2025
All of this.
