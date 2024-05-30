WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campus Protesters

Seinfeld vs Woke Students, Jill Biden Begs for Votes, Kamala Diversity!
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on May 30, 2024
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The Left should be really proud of themselves. The campus protests that have infected colleges and universities across the country have earned the highest praise of Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.

And the follow up:

Disgusting.

Violent, misogynistic, and homophobic Ali Khamenei thinks these college kids are on the right side of history. And they'll probably be proud of this praise.

Yep.

The Left is supposed to be for the LGBTQ community, women's rights, and peace. But now they have the endorsement of one of the most evil men to walk the face of the earth -- a man who opposes everything they claim to stand for.

We'd have laughed at you.

That's something we'd love to see -- watch the wheels turn as these protesters try to square what Khamenei does to gays in Iran with their hatred of Jews and Israel. Which side wins that game of intersectionality?

He'd welcome them right up until he had them hurled off a building.

Be proud, y'all.

And the Left supports this.

We laughed.

Definitely.

The protesters are okay with this position. They hate America, too.

Take a big bow!

If they know, they don't care.

It should only make their protests even less legitimate than they already were.

+1000 for the 'Lord of the Rings' reference.

What a time, indeed.

Oh, it's real. And hilarious.

***

