WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campus Protesters

The Left should be really proud of themselves. The campus protests that have infected colleges and universities across the country have earned the highest praise of Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.

Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 29, 2024

And the follow up:

You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government's ruthless pressure - which openly supports Zionists. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 29, 2024

Disgusting.

Violent, misogynistic, and homophobic Ali Khamenei thinks these college kids are on the right side of history. And they'll probably be proud of this praise.

When Khameini is supporting you and on your side, then you're on the wrong side of history. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 30, 2024

Yep.

The Left is supposed to be for the LGBTQ community, women's rights, and peace. But now they have the endorsement of one of the most evil men to walk the face of the earth -- a man who opposes everything they claim to stand for.

Imagine telling someone 10 years ago that the Iranian Supreme Leader would be thanking a bunch of blue-haired atheists at Columbia. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2024

We'd have laughed at you.

Tell them what you do to gays there. They’ll love it. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 30, 2024

That's something we'd love to see -- watch the wheels turn as these protesters try to square what Khamenei does to gays in Iran with their hatred of Jews and Israel. Which side wins that game of intersectionality?

Should we send this group over to you? pic.twitter.com/0MIGRpaNij — Pam D (@soirchick) May 30, 2024

He'd welcome them right up until he had them hurled off a building.

Yes, they’re standing on the right side to join the evil, barbaric Islamists. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 29, 2024

Be proud, y'all.

You killed this woman for not wearing a head covering.



Thinking you should sit this one out, Khami. pic.twitter.com/YpUJ53w1gg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2024

And the Left supports this.

Hump a goat — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 30, 2024

We laughed.

If the Ayatollah of Iran is praising you, you are definitely on the wrong side of history. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 30, 2024

Definitely.

This you? pic.twitter.com/ONPmAMLRoU — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) May 30, 2024

The protesters are okay with this position. They hate America, too.

One of the most evil, misogynistic, homophobic, bigoted, violent men on earth endorses the pro-Hamas campus encampments/movements. Take a bow, “progressive” kids & enablers! https://t.co/LF3efCM9A9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 30, 2024

Take a big bow!

Dear university, you are standing on the side of child marriage, arbitrary nighttime arrests, the massacring of political dissidents, the torturing of gays, the enslavement of women, the destruction of the West, and the extermination of Jews. That is the side you and Khamenei are… https://t.co/z0s3WW89tL — Jacob Helberg (@jacobhelberg) May 30, 2024

If they know, they don't care.

This murderous tyrant doesn’t seem to know that most university students in American want nothing to do with the protests. The useful idiots proud of this ghoul’s praise deserve it. https://t.co/zaLuVdSCbm — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 30, 2024

It should only make their protests even less legitimate than they already were.

Pangender College Lib: “I never thought I’d die fighting side by side with a theocratic fascist”



Khamenei: “What about side by side with a friend?”



PCL: “Aye…I could do that” https://t.co/9zDDhsmpef — Magills (@magills_) May 30, 2024

+1000 for the 'Lord of the Rings' reference.

Jerry Seinfeld is more controversial

amongst US college students than Khamenei.



What a time. What. a. time. https://t.co/ZOfvea13A8 — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) May 30, 2024

What a time, indeed.

Please tell me this isn’t real because if the college libs now have the endorsement of the guy who hangs the gays from cranes I’m gonna expire from the laughter https://t.co/ZaHVbZu7mo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 30, 2024

Oh, it's real. And hilarious.

***

