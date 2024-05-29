A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow Up Dead Whale on Oregon Beach

If you've ever been on the Internet (and since you're reading Twitchy, you clearly are), you've probably seen the video out of Florence, Oregon -- it was 1970, and a dead whale washed up on the beach. Authorities decided to blow it up with a half-ton of dynamite.

The result was a hail storm of dead whale blubber -- one that crushed at least one car. No one was hurt, but the video is epic.

History is repeating itself.

UPDATE: NOAA says the dead whale seen floating off the Oregon coast has washed ashore. The public is being asked to stay away from the carcass so they can conduct an exam: https://t.co/rYMiMMFcAY pic.twitter.com/ibfkJRBZk1 — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) May 27, 2024

And X users are here for it:

they have the chance to do the funniest thing — chad, american cutie (@endofanerajc) May 29, 2024

They really do.

3 Words: Pay. Per. View. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) May 29, 2024

We'd pay.

Blowing it up would boost the national mood and bring us all together. 💯💯💯 — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) May 29, 2024

The unity we need right now.

If you see an @OregonDOT truck nearby start running! — Sam LeFeber (@lefeberfever) May 28, 2024

Solid advice.

I've heard a little dynamite can resolve this... 😏 — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) May 28, 2024

Or a lot of dynamite.

BLOW IT UP

BLOW IT UP

BLOW IT UP pic.twitter.com/odD2cTGHgr — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) May 29, 2024

Y'all are really bad influences.

Heh.

Set charges. Again.

Pleeeeeeease. — Rooney McGillicutty (@RooneyMcGilli) May 29, 2024

Pretty please?

May as well call the dynamite crew in again…🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmIwpmWX7A — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) May 28, 2024

May as well.

BLOW IT UP!

BLOW IT UP!

BLOW IT UP! — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 29, 2024

Absolutely terrible influences.

Perfection.

Oregon has the chance to do the funniest thing ever.



Again. https://t.co/3H1TzErEEY — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) May 28, 2024

Again.

Please oh please for the love of God do it again. I would literally pay to watch it. https://t.co/N1DCdUotRc — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 29, 2024

This is why we're never leaving X.

You know exactly wtf about to go down https://t.co/WenWdH3WN2 — 「Biracial Angel」 (@MalcoImFleX) May 27, 2024

And we are so here for it.

Oregonian here, my state has a fun tradition for disposing of beached whales… https://t.co/1od356tBHv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 29, 2024

Yes, you do.

Oregon when it sees a dead whale on the beach: https://t.co/dUaZnugHkA pic.twitter.com/QnM2IJFx2z — Nick Senz (@NickSenz) May 29, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.

Oregon knows only one way to dispose of a dead whale. Run it back boys, you know what to do. https://t.co/2ZCFueanhq pic.twitter.com/Wmg7YOO3FW — Ghost of Donald (Tour of 96) (@Donald1996_) May 28, 2024

This is the best timeline.

Hear me out. Lots of thermite. https://t.co/JYF9ePTxjQ — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 29, 2024

That'll do it.

This writer laughed out loud at this one.

We’ve seen this movie before and it’s time for a reboot with more boom https://t.co/S9e589OGwi — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) May 28, 2024

More boom.

The Oregon department of public works circa 1970: https://t.co/Un0xpGlwdT pic.twitter.com/N2gfSIPSIf — murmuring skull (@SmoggyRandall) May 28, 2024

That whale really tied the beach together, man.

Another whale carcass has washed ashore in Oregon https://t.co/PjOplty93m pic.twitter.com/liBWSabVOD — Mouse in the House (@mouse_inhouse) May 28, 2024

Hahahahaha.

PREPARE THE SACRED EXPLOSIVES SO THAT WE MAY PROPERLY SEND OUR CETACEAN BROTHER TO SWIM ETERNALLY IN THE SABLE STAR-SEA. AS IS THE TRADITION OF OUR PEOPLE. https://t.co/XLRHwjkCLp — Ogiel (Moe Lane) (@Ogiel23) May 29, 2024

We are crying laughing.

Call in the Mythbusters. Let them do this. For science.