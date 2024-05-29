A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow Up Dead Whale on Oregon Beach

If you've ever been on the Internet (and since you're reading Twitchy, you clearly are), you've probably seen the video out of Florence, Oregon -- it was 1970, and a dead whale washed up on the beach. Authorities decided to blow it up with a half-ton of dynamite.
The result was a hail storm of dead whale blubber -- one that crushed at least one car. No one was hurt, but the video is epic.
History is repeating itself.
UPDATE: NOAA says the dead whale seen floating off the Oregon coast has washed ashore. The public is being asked to stay away from the carcass so they can conduct an exam: https://t.co/rYMiMMFcAY pic.twitter.com/ibfkJRBZk1— FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) May 27, 2024
And X users are here for it:
they have the chance to do the funniest thing— chad, american cutie (@endofanerajc) May 29, 2024
They really do.
3 Words: Pay. Per. View.— Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) May 29, 2024
We'd pay.
Blowing it up would boost the national mood and bring us all together. 💯💯💯— CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) May 29, 2024
The unity we need right now.
If you see an @OregonDOT truck nearby start running!— Sam LeFeber (@lefeberfever) May 28, 2024
Solid advice.
I've heard a little dynamite can resolve this... 😏— Tim 🏴☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) May 28, 2024
Or a lot of dynamite.
BLOW IT UP— Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) May 29, 2024
BLOW IT UP
BLOW IT UP pic.twitter.com/odD2cTGHgr
Y'all are really bad influences.
May 29, 2024
Heh.
Set charges. Again.— Rooney McGillicutty (@RooneyMcGilli) May 29, 2024
Pleeeeeeease.
Pretty please?
May as well call the dynamite crew in again…🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmIwpmWX7A— Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴🏴☠️ (@DarthCalvin) May 28, 2024
May as well.
BLOW IT UP!— Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 29, 2024
BLOW IT UP!
BLOW IT UP!
Absolutely terrible influences.
Time to send in an expert. https://t.co/6VzW0RNuvD pic.twitter.com/u70xNPA6Zo— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 29, 2024
Perfection.
Oregon has the chance to do the funniest thing ever.— Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) May 28, 2024
Again. https://t.co/3H1TzErEEY
Again.
Please oh please for the love of God do it again. I would literally pay to watch it. https://t.co/N1DCdUotRc— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 29, 2024
This is why we're never leaving X.
You know exactly wtf about to go down https://t.co/WenWdH3WN2— 「Biracial Angel」 (@MalcoImFleX) May 27, 2024
And we are so here for it.
Oregonian here, my state has a fun tradition for disposing of beached whales… https://t.co/1od356tBHv— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 29, 2024
Yes, you do.
Oregon when it sees a dead whale on the beach: https://t.co/dUaZnugHkA pic.twitter.com/QnM2IJFx2z— Nick Senz (@NickSenz) May 29, 2024
Aaaaand we're dead.
Oregon knows only one way to dispose of a dead whale. Run it back boys, you know what to do. https://t.co/2ZCFueanhq pic.twitter.com/Wmg7YOO3FW— Ghost of Donald (Tour of 96) (@Donald1996_) May 28, 2024
This is the best timeline.
Hear me out. Lots of thermite. https://t.co/JYF9ePTxjQ— Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 29, 2024
That'll do it.
https://t.co/eVm9AofExx pic.twitter.com/1JvyGCFtrd— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) May 28, 2024
This writer laughed out loud at this one.
We’ve seen this movie before and it’s time for a reboot with more boom https://t.co/S9e589OGwi— OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) May 28, 2024
More boom.
The Oregon department of public works circa 1970: https://t.co/Un0xpGlwdT pic.twitter.com/N2gfSIPSIf— murmuring skull (@SmoggyRandall) May 28, 2024
That whale really tied the beach together, man.
Another whale carcass has washed ashore in Oregon https://t.co/PjOplty93m pic.twitter.com/liBWSabVOD— Mouse in the House (@mouse_inhouse) May 28, 2024
Hahahahaha.
PREPARE THE SACRED EXPLOSIVES SO THAT WE MAY PROPERLY SEND OUR CETACEAN BROTHER TO SWIM ETERNALLY IN THE SABLE STAR-SEA. AS IS THE TRADITION OF OUR PEOPLE. https://t.co/XLRHwjkCLp— Ogiel (Moe Lane) (@Ogiel23) May 29, 2024
We are crying laughing.
Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife currently: https://t.co/U9UEloCER1 pic.twitter.com/LAIdzjdDPY— Chris Mobley (@chrislmobley) May 28, 2024
Call in the Mythbusters. Let them do this. For science.
