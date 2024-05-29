Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check...
Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure
WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Hi...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag...
REALLY? Rolling Stone Launches New SCOTUS Attack With Ridiculous 'Exclusive' on ACB's Husb...
Political Ploy: Biden Plans to Buy Votes by Releasing MORE Oil From the...
Trump's Review of Robert De Niro's Theatrics Will Only Worsen the Actor's TDS
Robert De Niro Will NOT Like NY Post's Cover About His Anti-Trump Theatrics...
Buttigieg Stammers When Confronted on Electric Vehicle Charger Nightmare
Here are Jill Biden's Reasons to You Should Vote to Reelect Her Husband...
Jonathan Turley: Judge Merchan Just Gave the Jury a 'Coup de Grace Instruction'...
Try Not to Laugh at What the Biden Campaign Says De Niro's Anti-Trump...
Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush Humiliated Into Deleting Ignorant Memorial Day Tweets

A Chance to Do the FUNNIEST Thing: X Users Beg Officials to Blow Up Dead Whale on Oregon Beach

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Maxi Jonas, File

If you've ever been on the Internet (and since you're reading Twitchy, you clearly are), you've probably seen the video out of Florence, Oregon -- it was 1970, and a dead whale washed up on the beach. Authorities decided to blow it up with a half-ton of dynamite.

Advertisement

The result was a hail storm of dead whale blubber -- one that crushed at least one car. No one was hurt, but the video is epic.

History is repeating itself.

And X users are here for it:

They really do.

We'd pay.

The unity we need right now.

Solid advice.

Or a lot of dynamite.

Y'all are really bad influences.

Heh.

Pretty please?

Recommended

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

May as well.

Absolutely terrible influences.

Perfection.

Again.

This is why we're never leaving X.

And we are so here for it.

Yes, you do.

Aaaaand we're dead.

This is the best timeline.

That'll do it.

Advertisement

This writer laughed out loud at this one.

More boom.

That whale really tied the beach together, man.

Hahahahaha.

We are crying laughing.

Call in the Mythbusters. Let them do this. For science.

Tags: ANIMALS EARTH DAY EXPLOSION OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him
Amy Curtis
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag Controversy
Amy Curtis
WH Brought in Elmo to Get This 'Crowd' Excited at Biden's Philly Pander-Palooza
Doug P.
Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check Out the Faces on the Agents)
Amy Curtis
REALLY? Rolling Stone Launches New SCOTUS Attack With Ridiculous 'Exclusive' on ACB's Husband
Grateful Calvin
Suspicious Minds: Identity Thief Confesses to Being Behind Graceland Foreclosure
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement