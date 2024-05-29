Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag Controversy

It's been a while since we've seen a clapback this true and this incredibly brutal.

We've told you about the non-controversy that is the upside down American flag at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's house. The Left has gone absolutely insane, calling it a sign he's an insurrectionist, even though The Washington Post knew about this years ago and decided it was a non-story then.

It sounds like the Alito neighbors are unhinged Lefty lunatics, who decided to act like petulant children because they don't like Alito's policies.

Amber Duke has the rundown:

So the couple the Alitos got into a spat with were a pro-BLM mid-30s unmarried white couple with a “pandemic puppy” living at their parents’ house. Let’s just acknowledge the amazing typecasting here.



The couple claims they “didn’t instigate” except they acknowledge they put up… https://t.co/ng0Q5VMmVJ — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) May 29, 2024

They totally instigated this.

The article also confirms that a Washington Post reporter drove by the house and asked Mrs. Alito about the upside down flag at the time and she confirmed it was due to the confrontation with neighbors. Even if Mr. Alito got the timeline of his wife being called a "cunt" wrong… — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) May 29, 2024

They seem lovely.

It's also hilarious btw that a pro-BLM couple's first reaction to a verbal altercation was to call .... the police — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) May 29, 2024

It really is.

Keith Olbermann, who never let an opportunity to display his unhinged nature go to waste, decided to chime in.

Nice rationalization. The "justice" is a fascist and Mrs Justice is unstable — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 29, 2024

He's all kinds of special, isn't he?

Well, Amber was having none of it and nuked Olbermann from orbit:

I understand why you might empathize with someone who failed at their job and had to move back home with mom — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) May 29, 2024

Chalk the body. Keith is dead. ☠️ https://t.co/WrpFr9nY5r — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 29, 2024

Couldn't happen to a more deserving scumbag.

Keith just being Keith set himself up for this one 😂 https://t.co/AxA9z7oGTS pic.twitter.com/Qd7Do3QQsW — Not_thatBrad_guy (@Not_beachbmBrad) May 29, 2024

He opened that door and Amber gladly kicked it down.

First, Robert De Niro becomes the real life meme of old man yelling at the sky. Second, Amber Duke goes scorched earth on Keith Olbermann with this gem. 😂 https://t.co/VPfdz8fw7k — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) May 29, 2024

Lmaoooo put olberman in a body bag https://t.co/GNN2PW0ZSi — 🐶 The Hunters 🐶 (@OutOfKenTroll) May 29, 2024

