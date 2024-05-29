International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Hi...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Amber Duke Absolutely WRECKS Keith Olbermann Over Alito Flag Controversy

Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on May 29, 2024
Mark J. Terrill

It's been a while since we've seen a clapback this true and this incredibly brutal.

We've told you about the non-controversy that is the upside down American flag at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's house. The Left has gone absolutely insane, calling it a sign he's an insurrectionist, even though The Washington Post knew about this years ago and decided it was a non-story then.

It sounds like the Alito neighbors are unhinged Lefty lunatics, who decided to act like petulant children because they don't like Alito's policies.

Amber Duke has the rundown:

They totally instigated this.

They seem lovely.

It really is.

Keith Olbermann, who never let an opportunity to display his unhinged nature go to waste, decided to chime in.

He's all kinds of special, isn't he?

Well, Amber was having none of it and nuked Olbermann from orbit:

Damn, girl.

Pardon us while we stand and applaud.

Woof, indeed.

Major snap.

An absolute slaughter.

It had to sting.

So brutal.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving scumbag.

He opened that door and Amber gladly kicked it down.

Yesterday was a banner day for the Left, wasn't it?

We notice he got real quiet after that.

Good.

