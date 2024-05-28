Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the...
Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects
CBS News: Secret Service Meeting With New York Jail Officials on What to...
Trump vs De Niro, Libertarian Rage, Buttigieg Owned!
Monsters Are Real: Doctor Proudly Proclaims He Needs No Testing to Know if...
DAMN Son! Robert De Niro Gets His Arse HANDED to Him in Shouting...
Lefty Snot OWNED for Shaming Parents Who WANT School Choice Because They Know...
There Was MUCH Rejoicing: Controversial MLB Ump Angel Hernandez Retires and NO ONE...
She'll Swallow Your SOUL! Chelsea Handler Putting Harrison Butker 'in His Place' Is...
Bidenomics at WORK! Democrats Definitely Do NOT Want You Watching This From LOTT...
Democrat Lumping '21-Year-Old Children' Into Gun-Grabbing STATS Proves How Damn DISHONEST...
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan...
Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only...
What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump...

Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic About the Future

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This can't end well. Cracker Barrel -- which has come under fire from the Left for being 'racist' in the past -- is now seeking to 'revitalize' its brand amid a struggling economy.

Advertisement

We're worried it'll go the same way as Red Lobster.

More from WSOCTV:

Cracker Barrel’s stock dropped sharply after its new CEO admitted in an earnings call that the chain of Southern country restaurants is not as “relevant” as it used to be.

During an investors conference call on May 16, Julie Felss Masino said the restaurant chain, based out of Lebanon, Tennessee,“ was not delivering the financial results that shareholders deserve,” USA Today reported.

“Cracker Barrel is a great concept and a great company,” Masino said during the call. “But to ignite growth, we must revitalize the brand.

“We’re just not as relevant as we once were.”

The restaurant is cutting its dividends by approximately 80% as it intends to invest heavily into overhauling its restaurants and updating its brand, according to The Wall Street Journal. The quarterly dividend will be trimmed from February’s $1.30 per share to 25 cents in August, the newspaper reported.

X users are not optimistic that this'll go well for the down home country restaurant.

Recommended

Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here's hoping we don't.

This. All of this.

Good food. Good service. Clean and cozy restaurants.

That's all it takes.

Ugh.

Please, no.

The most likely outcome, although three years seems generous.

That's how this plays out.

Please stop.

Advertisement

Heh.

Then it'll be fine!

They always do this -- change a business to 'attract' customers who will not be customers while alienating the actual customer base. It never works, and yet they keep doing it.

What's the definition of insanity again?

Nailed it.

It is whack.

Tags: CEO RESTAURANT RESTAURANTS CRACKER BARREL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects
Brett T.
DAMN Son! Robert De Niro Gets His Arse HANDED to Him in Shouting Match with Trump Supporter (WATCH)
Sam J.
Monsters Are Real: Doctor Proudly Proclaims He Needs No Testing to Know if a Child Is 'Trans'
Grateful Calvin
CBS News: Secret Service Meeting With New York Jail Officials on What to Do About Trump
Brett T.
Lefty Snot OWNED for Shaming Parents Who WANT School Choice Because They Know What's BEST for Their Kids
Sam J.
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects Brett T.
Advertisement