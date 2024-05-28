There Was MUCH Rejoicing: Controversial MLB Ump Angel Hernandez Retires and NO ONE Will Miss Him

Baseball fans across the country are very, very happy today. Angel Hernandez -- the umpire with a reputation for making terrible, terrible calls -- has retired from the MLB, effective immediately.

More from USAToday:

Ángel Hernández, the polarizing veteran umpire who has drawn the wrath and exasperation from players, managers and fans alike over three decades, is retiring from Major League Baseball, a high-ranking baseball official told USA TODAY Sports.

MLB and Hernández had spent the past two weeks negotiating a financial settlement before reaching a resolution over the weekend.

The longtime umpire confirmed his retirement in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Monday night:

"Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way.

"I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family."