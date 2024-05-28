There Was MUCH Rejoicing: Controversial MLB Ump Angel Hernandez Retires and NO ONE Will Miss Him

Baseball fans across the country are very, very happy today. Angel Hernandez -- the umpire with a reputation for making terrible, terrible calls -- has retired from the MLB, effective immediately.
Ángel Hernández to retire: Much-maligned MLB umpire calling it quits https://t.co/2m9QJNlkcl— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 28, 2024
Ángel Hernández, the polarizing veteran umpire who has drawn the wrath and exasperation from players, managers and fans alike over three decades, is retiring from Major League Baseball, a high-ranking baseball official told USA TODAY Sports.
MLB and Hernández had spent the past two weeks negotiating a financial settlement before reaching a resolution over the weekend.
The longtime umpire confirmed his retirement in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Monday night:
"Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way.
"I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family."
Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.
WE ARE SO BACK— chad, american cutie (@endofanerajc) May 28, 2024
SO back, baby!
Dude has been ruining baseball games for 30+ years. Whatever the buyout is, it's better for baseball that he's gone.— G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 28, 2024
It really is a win for baseball that he's retired.
Angel Hernandez did not see this coming.— Springtime Calvin (@MWBRI) May 28, 2024
Heh.
NO MORE CALLS LIKE THIS ANYMORE FROM ANGEL HERNANDEZ 😭 pic.twitter.com/UpEqK4twrU— Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) May 28, 2024
Thank goodness.
No, @BNightengale, he’s not “polarizing.” In fact few things bring baseball fans together more consistently that the consensus that he is by far THE WORST umpire in MLB.— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 28, 2024
This is truly great news for the game.
Recommended
We think so.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you Ángel Hernández.— Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) May 28, 2024
You gave me more content than I could have possibly dreamed of.
I didn't deserve you.
Enjoy your retirement, king. https://t.co/R2pbiNtl4L pic.twitter.com/0MECwqfIZ2
This is the silver lining.
Hahahaha look at this lede hahaha https://t.co/ClyXK7t9jo pic.twitter.com/z3nh7KeMIb— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 28, 2024
It really is something, isn't it?
Here's the headline: "Angel Hernandez Finally Makes the Right Call" https://t.co/bgg6xIkXfG— Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) May 28, 2024
Only took him 30 years.
Angel Hernandez is retiring from umpiring MLB— Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) May 28, 2024
Throwback to 2001 when Steve McMichael called him out before the 7th inning stretch 😂 pic.twitter.com/zHREqHuhWt
Hahahahahaha.
Brutal.
In honor of Angel Hernandez retiring, I am making a thread of my favorite f**k up’s of his throughout the years— Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) May 28, 2024
Enjoy, and please feel free to add your favorite as well. pic.twitter.com/67uoVQAe6y
There are some major mistakes here. No wonder people really didn't like this guy.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member