There Was MUCH Rejoicing: Controversial MLB Ump Angel Hernandez Retires and NO ONE Will Miss Him

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Baseball fans across the country are very, very happy today. Angel Hernandez -- the umpire with a reputation for making terrible, terrible calls -- has retired from the MLB, effective immediately.

More from USAToday:

Ángel Hernández, the polarizing veteran umpire who has drawn the wrath and exasperation from players, managers and fans alike over three decades, is retiring from Major League Baseball, a high-ranking baseball official told USA TODAY Sports.

MLB and Hernández had spent the past two weeks negotiating a financial settlement before reaching a resolution over the weekend.

The longtime umpire confirmed his retirement in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Monday night:

"Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way. 

"I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family."

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

SO back, baby!

It really is a win for baseball that he's retired.

Heh.

Thank goodness.

We think so.

This is the silver lining.

It really is something, isn't it?

Only took him 30 years.

Hahahahahaha.

Brutal.

There are some major mistakes here. No wonder people really didn't like this guy.

