Panicked Politico Warns Public Schools Might Close Thanks to Success of School Choice Under DeSantis

Please, you don't have to sell us on DeSantis. We already like him.

School choice is a good thing -- especially for poor and minority communities who would otherwise be stuck in failed public schools.

So of course the Left despises school choice. All our children belong to them, and anything that removes children from public schools is automatically the enemy. This is also why they hate homeschooling; the thought of parents educating their children in ways the Left doesn't approve of us anathema to them.

School choice programs have been wildly successful under DeSantis. Now public schools might close. https://t.co/f2yIivGctI — POLITICO (@politico) May 26, 2024

Politico writes:

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have spent years aggressively turning the state into a haven for school choice. They have been wildly successful, with tens of thousands more children enrolling in private or charter schools or homeschooling. Now as those programs balloon, some of Florida’s largest school districts are facing staggering enrollment declines — and grappling with the possibility of campus closures — as dollars follow the increasing number of parents opting out of traditional public schools. The emphasis on these programs has been central to DeSantis’ goals of remaking the Florida education system, and they are poised for another year of growth. DeSantis’ school policies are already influencing other GOP-leaning states, many of which have pursued similar voucher programs. But Florida has served as a conservative laboratory for a suite of other policies, ranging from attacking public- and private-sector diversity programs to fighting the Biden administration on immigration. “We need some big changes throughout the country,” DeSantis said Thursday evening at the Florida Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee. “Florida has shown a blueprint, and we really can be an engine for that as other states work to adopt a lot of the policies that we’ve done.”

Notice that Politico has ZERO curiosity about why parents are opting out of traditional public schools.

The pandemic opened up a lot of eyes to the insanity that goes on in the classroom; many public schools stayed closed longer than necessary and students suffered academically and socially. They teach about LGBTQ+ nonsense but kids can't read or write or do math.

It's a total mystery why parents would opt out of that.

And ranked one of the highest in the country in test scores- proving schools choice is good for children (bad for teachers unions and mediocre school administrations) https://t.co/0OgEOkbv9M — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) May 26, 2024

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

Is this an indictment of public schools disguised as an indictment of school choice — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) May 26, 2024

Like we said -- Politico doesn't bother to ask why school choice is so popular.

A moment of introspection is just too much for them.

At least the kids will receive a decent education. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 26, 2024

Yes they will.

Biden and the democrats are the ones that have been strongly against school choice. Democrats are robbing your children of a better future. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) May 26, 2024

They do not want your kids to get a good education. They want power, control, and to reward their buddies in the teachers unions with big paydays at taxpayer expense.

“The Republican governor’s school choice programs may serve as a model for other GOP-leaning states across the country.”



Well, good. #LeadershipCascade #CourageIsContagious @RonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/a8005i5xXn — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 26, 2024

Yes. More of this, please.

Self-inflicted wounds. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eBYEaJxdZw — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) May 26, 2024

They're so dismissive of these reasons.

Oh no. Bad school may close. This is not good how? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) May 26, 2024

It's very good.

According to your article, "wildly successful" means high enrollment in charters, private schools, and homeschools. Yet I didn't read anything about "wildly successful" educational outcomes. That should be the metric. — d to the erek (@dereksback) May 26, 2024

The outcomes are also wildly successful.

Remember this? We do.

Good!



If those schools can’t deliver a worthy product that can compete, they deserve to close. Parents deserve a choice and children deserve access to good schools. https://t.co/p5Vr2ERMLF — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 26, 2024

Exactly all of this.

This is why they desperately attack and resist school choice.



Because when parents have a choice, they choose not to keep their kids in failing public schools used as piggy banks for left-wing teacher unions. https://t.co/HPPkIQAz7k — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 27, 2024

Compete or close. That's how it should be.

One the most significant victories the right could achieve would be the abolition of a system of state education that teaches kids to hate their parents and their country while serving as a massive patronage network for the left https://t.co/kUZwHQZH4k — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 26, 2024

This should be the goal.