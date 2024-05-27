Panicked Politico Warns Public Schools Might Close Thanks to Success of School Choice Under DeSantis

To No One's Great Shock Ilhan Omar Doesn't Know What Memorial Day Commemorates
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Please, you don't have to sell us on DeSantis. We already like him.

School choice is a good thing -- especially for poor and minority communities who would otherwise be stuck in failed public schools.

So of course the Left despises school choice. All our children belong to them, and anything that removes children from public schools is automatically the enemy. This is also why they hate homeschooling; the thought of parents educating their children in ways the Left doesn't approve of us anathema to them.

Politico writes:

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have spent years aggressively turning the state into a haven for school choice. They have been wildly successful, with tens of thousands more children enrolling in private or charter schools or homeschooling.

Now as those programs balloon, some of Florida’s largest school districts are facing staggering enrollment declines — and grappling with the possibility of campus closures — as dollars follow the increasing number of parents opting out of traditional public schools.

The emphasis on these programs has been central to DeSantis’ goals of remaking the Florida education system, and they are poised for another year of growth. DeSantis’ school policies are already influencing other GOP-leaning states, many of which have pursued similar voucher programs. But Florida has served as a conservative laboratory for a suite of other policies, ranging from attacking public- and private-sector diversity programs to fighting the Biden administration on immigration.

“We need some big changes throughout the country,” DeSantis said Thursday evening at the Florida Homeschool Convention in Kissimmee. “Florida has shown a blueprint, and we really can be an engine for that as other states work to adopt a lot of the policies that we’ve done.”

Notice that Politico has ZERO curiosity about why parents are opting out of traditional public schools.

The pandemic opened up a lot of eyes to the insanity that goes on in the classroom; many public schools stayed closed longer than necessary and students suffered academically and socially. They teach about LGBTQ+ nonsense but kids can't read or write or do math.

It's a total mystery why parents would opt out of that.

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

Like we said -- Politico doesn't bother to ask why school choice is so popular.

A moment of introspection is just too much for them.

Yes they will.

They do not want your kids to get a good education. They want power, control, and to reward their buddies in the teachers unions with big paydays at taxpayer expense.

Yes. More of this, please.

They're so dismissive of these reasons.

It's very good.

The outcomes are also wildly successful.

Remember this? We do.

Exactly all of this.

Compete or close. That's how it should be.

This should be the goal.

