'Sick and Misogynistic': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Ru Paul's Drag Race Over Mastectomy Costume

It's very clear the radical trans activists -- and their enablers in government -- really, really hate women. We are 'egg producers' and 'birthing people' who must allow biological men into our bathrooms, locker rooms, sport teams, and sororities. We must give up our athletic and academic opportunities to them.

If we don't, we're 'TERFs' and they justify violence against us.

Increasingly, women are getting fed up and making it very clear this misogyny will not be tolerated.

Megyn Kelly is one of those, and she's calling out Ru Paul's Drag Race over this disturbing costume (video is NSFW):

This whole ideology is sick & obviously misogynistic. https://t.co/WF59Odky2B — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 26, 2024

Just wow.

The mutilation of women's bodies as a costume.

Agreed. When does the nonsense end? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 26, 2024

When we say it ends.

And that's long overdue.

Stopping this misogynistic ideology is yet another reason why women should vote for Trump. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 26, 2024

We certainly shouldn't vote for the guy who gutted our Title IX protections.

It's amazing how so many feminists -- who would normally scream about rape culture, toxic masculinity, and the patriarchy -- are totally silent about this.

This is awful. This shouldn’t be around polite society — Cindy (@luvthecountry) May 26, 2024

It really is awful.

They’re gaslighting females into chopping off their femininity in the guise of freedom, when in reality it’s another form of oppression. — Annie (@truthandwit) May 27, 2024

One that will leave women sterile, mutilated, and traumatized.

And they're okay with this. They think they're the good guys.

This is a slap in the face to breast cancer survivors. Myself being a survivor it’s sickening and disgusting to see this . — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) May 26, 2024

They didn't even give breast cancer survivors a second thought.

That's appalling. What an insult to women who have breast cancer and have to go through the trauma of this surgery. I am sick of men pushing this misogynistic bulls**t. https://t.co/E4GPhEApAt — Pisces 228 (@pisces_228) May 26, 2024

Like we said, breast cancer survivors don't matter.

Wow, talk about tone deaf and disgusting. Anyone who supports this should be shunned https://t.co/OyptTtxCvX — Grellsen (@Noontotell) May 26, 2024

Not a bad idea.

Seriously? How can anyone think this is fashion in any sense!? https://t.co/PwBpyr0Z54 — Rohan (@RohanDrinkwater) May 26, 2024

It's not. It's anti-woman political propaganda masquerading as 'fashion'.