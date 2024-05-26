Breaking: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 Following Attempted Robbery in Los Angeles

Awful news out of Los Angeles. Johnny Wactor, an actor best known for his role on the soap opera 'General Hospital' has died following a robbery in Los Angeles.

He was 37 years old.

'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Shot, Killed During Robbery Attempt | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/0TZ9SkbBJ5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2024

More from TMZ:

Johnny Wactor -- an actor best known for appearing in nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" -- has died, TMZ has learned. Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, his mother Scarlett tells TMZ. She says Johnny was with a coworker when they saw three men messing with Johnny's car. While authorities haven't release his name, this matches the description of an incident where three suspects allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter. Scarlett says she was told Johnny didn't try to fight or stop them ... but, the men shot him anyway before taking off. According to police info, paramedics rushed to the scene just after 3 AM PT. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

L.A is falling apart, crime is getting out of hand, the mayor & Gov of L.A are both failing its residents badly — COMEDIAN GAMBLER (@COMEDIANGAMBLER) May 26, 2024

OMG! This is awful.

Prayers to his friends and family. — 📖Just_Cyn (@bjpsgyal) May 26, 2024

This sucks…. How do you not get furious..

Our public officials need to be held accountable. Enough is enough. Love to his family and friends ❤️🙏🏼 — Andy Belichkov (@andybelichkov) May 26, 2024

This is so sad. May he RIP and the people responsible get exactly what they deserve. https://t.co/yD6FuMJbrt — Di (@datvlover) May 26, 2024

Another devastating blow to the #GH family. Rest in Peace, Johnny Wactor. Our time with you was way too short. pic.twitter.com/IeJyHwYM1B — Eric Ackerman (@ackgh73994) May 26, 2024

While Los Angeles council member Nithya Raman wants to sue Toyota, and DA George Gascon refuses to prosecute catalytic converter thieves, people are being executed trying to protect their property.



The latest victim is actor Johnny Wactor. He was shot and killed in DTLA as 3… pic.twitter.com/1hwRA3lInY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 26, 2024

Johnny Wactor, actor on General Hospital, was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an attempted robbery. He was 37.



This is democrat run California. Criminals reign supreme. pic.twitter.com/09VItoI1xj — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 26, 2024

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles. He was 37 https://t.co/BP40E7SMnA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 26, 2024

Catalytic converter thieves are already pieces of trash. But now they are murderers. I hope they catch them. https://t.co/Xq0cOJoKVW — Patrick J. Doody❌ (@PatrickJDoody) May 26, 2024

So heartbreaking and horrific. RIP Johnny Wactor. You did not deserve that 💔 https://t.co/C2yLjrnLA7 — rodrigosworld81 (@rodrigosworld81) May 26, 2024

