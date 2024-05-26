'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does...
Breaking: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 Following Attempted Robbery in Los Angeles

Amy Curtis  |  6:45 PM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Awful news out of Los Angeles. Johnny Wactor, an actor best known for his role on the soap opera 'General Hospital' has died following a robbery in Los Angeles.

He was 37 years old.

More from TMZ:

Johnny Wactor -- an actor best known for appearing in nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, his mother Scarlett tells TMZ. She says Johnny was with a coworker when they saw three men messing with Johnny's car. While authorities haven't release his name, this matches the description of an incident where three suspects allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter.

Scarlett says she was told Johnny didn't try to fight or stop them ... but, the men shot him anyway before taking off. According to police info, paramedics rushed to the scene just after 3 AM PT. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Absolutely terrible.

Yes it is.

His poor mother.

It's hard not to be livid about stuff like this.

In California? They'll likely not see much prison time at all.

Justice and all that.

Too short.

Priorities are so far out of whack.

Yes, they do.

Far too young.

So do we.

No one does.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CELEBRITIES CRIME DEATH HOLLYWOOD HOMICIDE

