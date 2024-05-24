We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is Hilariously Cringe

If you're like us, the thought of being on a game show -- fifteen minutes of fame, the chance to win lots of money and some awesome prizes -- is tempting. It may even be a bucket list item (this writer desperately wants to be on 'Jeopardy!' some day).

But playing the game at home, from the comfort of our livingrooms, is completely different than playing the game in the studio: the lights, the cameras, the audience, the pressure.

So contestants make mistakes. They answer questions wrong. They freeze up. They forget 'A' is a vowel.

But it's been a while since a contestant said something this off-base, this funny, and this cringe.

WATCH:

Welcome to the Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame

pic.twitter.com/FuMkPPSoS6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2024

Oof.

He just goes for it. With all the confidence in the world.

Can't decide what's funnier, the way he said it, the contestant on the right who says 'What?!', or Sajak's 'no.' He sounds so disappointed.

real life south park moment in a way pic.twitter.com/Q0tUEnjBOE — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) May 24, 2024

Yeah, it kind of is.

The actual answer makes it even funnier…🤣🤣 — Philly Sports - Love & Pain (@PHLSportsPain) May 24, 2024

Yes it is.

this is what will bring unity to america .. lmao — Mike Riddick (@RiddickTweet) May 24, 2024

Yes, it is.

Right in the what? pic.twitter.com/Y6twHUzhrr — luca simeone (@Luca_2124) May 24, 2024

Butt. We all heard it.

Money is temporary internet fame is eternal xD — Dr Swig’s 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@Drswigz) May 24, 2024

Yes it is.

Luck Be In The Air Tonight puzzle energy — Fretty (@FrettyJay) May 24, 2024

Hahahahahaha. Yep.

I have long thought that @patsajak would be an excellent Secretary of State. He has no equal in his ability to maintain a diplomatic disposition while clearly and concisely getting his point across. Listen to what he conveys with a simple "no" here. https://t.co/4ergVnfaNC — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) May 24, 2024

He is retiring, so maybe he can take up another career.

But all of this is correct. The 'no' speaks volumes.

You gotta change your name and move after this. https://t.co/SXQENKRwTr — Master Sargent in Stutsman's Army (@nolanlong24) May 24, 2024

Or you lean into it. Hard.

Please please please tell me this was scripted?!!!



I can’t stop laughing. His reaction is incredible.



Sir, what? https://t.co/tEaKBsQXgI — nkemjika (Kemi) (@kemindolo) May 24, 2024

It's not scripted.

OMG. We didn't see this until now.

It's freaking hysterical.

We are laughing.

You’ll never see this on Jeopardy. This is why we are a Wheel of Fortune family https://t.co/jOSzWSKNOl — Matt Wano (@MattWano) May 24, 2024

'Jeopardy!' is too high class for this.

Damaris woke up this morning and chose to go viral https://t.co/FjBRuYe6Wl — Igor Felicioni - 71 de 94 (@TANUCC10) May 24, 2024

And he succeeded.

It’s the “What?” from the other contestant that kills me. https://t.co/QNSP90fPjT — Raymond Hunt (@raymondhunt) May 24, 2024

She's clearly saying, 'I didn't know the answer, but even I know that's not right!'