STARK CONTRAST: Recent Speeches From Trump and Biden Cast Very Different Tones and Views of America

This week, speeches by Donald Trump and Joe Biden have thrown into sharp relief the differences between the candidates and their visions for America.

I can't think of a better contrast between the candidates for president than these two clips from the last week.



Joe Biden went to a commencement at a historically black college. He told them they're victims and that America is an evil place that will always keep them down.… pic.twitter.com/S7vqSX3G0y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2024

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

Joe Biden went to a commencement at a historically black college. He told them they're victims and that America is an evil place that will always keep them down. Donald Trump by comparison went to a rally in the South Bronx, a predominantly black and hispanic community, and told them that it doesn't matter what race you are, "we're going to pull together as Americans." Unity vs. division.

There really is a difference.

Trump has his flaws, but you could not see something more different from Biden's bitter, angry, and divisive speech at Morehouse, which even the WSJ called 'demoralizing', with an emphasis on victimization.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2024

Very true.

Was the speech Biden gave well received? What did the graduating class think of it?



He is telling them that no matter what they do, how hard they work, they can never succeed.



DJT says, together we can achieve anything.

Isn’t that what a commencement speech should be? — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) May 24, 2024

Biden's speech was not well received on X, that's for sure.

All the left has is hate and division — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 24, 2024

Divide, because it gives them power.

Democrats divide by pushing DEI and other racist agendas. Republicans want to bring unity to America regardless of race. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 24, 2024

By and large, yes.

Even the Left loves Trump but is too embarrassed to admit it. — Scott Craig (@slc_orig) May 24, 2024

He's great for clicks and views and ratings, for sure.

I have never once, not even close, been inspired by a Joe Biden speech. Hell, half the time I don’t even know what he’s talking about. — Persuasive Perpectives (@RedPillRadio17) May 24, 2024

Funny, neither does Biden.

Play these side-by-side on a loop in every predominantly Black neighborhood until November. https://t.co/IIcDV4dtwk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 24, 2024

If the GOP is smart, they will.

This is an election winning message for Trump. He just has to keep hitting it and not be stupid



Only time will tell if that is possible. https://t.co/6HsX7AReCP — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 24, 2024

All true.

The entire @DNC platform is built on divisiveness and victimhood.



The irony that Trump looks like a uniter shows just how far the left has fallen. https://t.co/bqqy9BPmet — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) May 24, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly.

They've gone so far to the left it's bad.

This isn't just the candidates....it is a philosophical difference in parties. https://t.co/HB3Titv5LI — Brandon (@CLGangsta) May 24, 2024

Sometimes. Other times, we're not as sure.

Give this Hispanic Trump all day https://t.co/QL2dPfvttf — Jon Argüello (@jonunsanctioned) May 24, 2024

A reasonable request.

This sums it all up. https://t.co/CiL6DjuLZK — IronAndSparkles (@PawnBonneyLake) May 24, 2024

Yes, it does. On video.