STARK CONTRAST: Recent Speeches From Trump and Biden Cast Very Different Tones and Views of America

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 24, 2024
AP Photo

This week, speeches by Donald Trump and Joe Biden have thrown into sharp relief the differences between the candidates and their visions for America.

The entire post reads:

Joe Biden went to a commencement at a historically black college. He told them they're victims and that America is an evil place that will always keep them down. Donald Trump by comparison went to a rally in the South Bronx, a predominantly black and hispanic community, and told them that it doesn't matter what race you are, "we're going to pull together as Americans."

Unity vs. division.

There really is a difference.

Trump has his flaws, but you could not see something more different from Biden's bitter, angry, and divisive speech at Morehouse, which even the WSJ called 'demoralizing', with an emphasis on victimization.

Very true.

Biden's speech was not well received on X, that's for sure.

Divide, because it gives them power.

By and large, yes.

He's great for clicks and views and ratings, for sure.

Funny, neither does Biden.

If the GOP is smart, they will.

All true.

Exactly.

They've gone so far to the left it's bad.

Sometimes. Other times, we're not as sure.

A reasonable request.

Yes, it does. On video.

