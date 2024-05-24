Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'

Every once in a while, the Left gets a bug up their collective butt about homeschooling. Since increasing in popularity following COVID lockdowns and virtual learning, they're very concerned some children aren't in their grips, learning about 52 genders and critical race theory.

Advertisement

So when Princeton Sociology professor Jen Jennings opined about the 'educational neglect' that absolutely has to be happening in homeschooling, she got bit by reality. Hard.

In the US, 1 in 17 kids is now homeschooled, but lax state regulations mean we know little about whether they're receiving the education they deserve.



Think we shouldn't be concerned abt educational neglect? Read Tara Westover's Educated or Heather Grace Heath's Lovingly Abused https://t.co/QGcInd2YdS — Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 22, 2024

When you look at the state of public education, hand-wringing about homeschool kids and 'educational neglect' is hilarious.

Educational neglect, you say? pic.twitter.com/1xfHVkmT11 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2024

And that's just one example.

Maybe if your public schools weren’t woke indoctrination centers then parents wouldn’t be pulling their kids to homeschool them? At any rate, they aren’t your kids. Hands off. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 23, 2024

No, they're not her kids. Hands off, indeed.

Worry about the public school kids who can’t read or do math at grade level.



Sort that out then come for homeschoolers. Until then, you don’t have a leg to stand on — Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) May 23, 2024

All that oversight and regulation in public schools, and a lot of kids can't read, write, or do math.

Glass houses. Stones.

Neglect?



What about being a victim of a government education? — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 24, 2024

That's okay, because government means well.

Or something.

My kid wraps up his schooling by noon every day, and trust me when I say he is learning much faster than at public school. Public school is a prison system designed to make people conform. — B (@phreakmac) May 23, 2024

Yes, it is.

From Harvard on an article about why homeschooling is bad. Maybe the acadamics…can sit this out. pic.twitter.com/HpLCvBtCI3 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) May 23, 2024

Yeah, they should definitely sit this one out.

If you were that concerned about educational neglect, start with schools. — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 23, 2024

Notice how they don't.

They’re gonna come for homeschooling next because they’re that desperate to groom your kids. https://t.co/wAq9ycPAEe — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 24, 2024

They've been aiming for homeschooling for a while.

The way this works is public school can fail to educate a third of students forever without penalty, but that same third underperforming at home will be cause for the state taking kids away from you, because your nonconforming life is seen as the one that has to justify itself. https://t.co/IRnkRfjBBE — AnechoicMedia (@AnechoicMedia_) May 24, 2024

Nailed it.

The best part about this recent shift towards homeschooling is many kids are being better taken care of, and better taught now. The next best part is the public school system is panicking and the only way out is to double down, or fix it. https://t.co/PIORCDZmMo — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) May 23, 2024

They'll just double down. Fixing it requires work they're not willing to do.

Advertisement

They will never leave you alone



You can win or they’ll own your children



Those are the options https://t.co/ikU6OkixyP — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 24, 2024

The only options.

Choose wisely.

Lax state regulations for Homeschooling are a good thing, but you’re not ready to have that conversation. https://t.co/nQQImP23Hx — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) May 23, 2024

No, she's not.

We know definitively that in public schools many kids are NOT getting the education they deserve so is that better? https://t.co/urK753mEKt — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) May 24, 2024

Somehow, that'll be different.

LOL, have you seen the numbers coming out of public schools?



Please address your own plank first. https://t.co/TYYJl2KQXh — Patriarchy Hannah (@harmonizedgrace) May 24, 2024

Yes, please.

"Socialists regard your property as their property, but even more nefariously regard your children as their property."

- @michaelmalice — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2024

And that's what this boils down to. They're very mad one in 17 kids won't be exposed to a radical LGBTQ+ agenda, or critical race theory, or whatever other nonsense they come up with.