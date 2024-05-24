Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'

Every once in a while, the Left gets a bug up their collective butt about homeschooling. Since increasing in popularity following COVID lockdowns and virtual learning, they're very concerned some children aren't in their grips, learning about 52 genders and critical race theory.
So when Princeton Sociology professor Jen Jennings opined about the 'educational neglect' that absolutely has to be happening in homeschooling, she got bit by reality. Hard.
In the US, 1 in 17 kids is now homeschooled, but lax state regulations mean we know little about whether they're receiving the education they deserve.— Jen Jennings, PhD (@eduwonkette_jen) May 22, 2024
Think we shouldn't be concerned abt educational neglect? Read Tara Westover's Educated or Heather Grace Heath's Lovingly Abused https://t.co/QGcInd2YdS
When you look at the state of public education, hand-wringing about homeschool kids and 'educational neglect' is hilarious.
Educational neglect, you say? pic.twitter.com/1xfHVkmT11— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2024
And that's just one example.
Maybe if your public schools weren’t woke indoctrination centers then parents wouldn’t be pulling their kids to homeschool them? At any rate, they aren’t your kids. Hands off.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 23, 2024
No, they're not her kids. Hands off, indeed.
Worry about the public school kids who can’t read or do math at grade level.— Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) May 23, 2024
Sort that out then come for homeschoolers. Until then, you don’t have a leg to stand on
All that oversight and regulation in public schools, and a lot of kids can't read, write, or do math.
Glass houses. Stones.
Neglect?— Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 24, 2024
What about being a victim of a government education?
That's okay, because government means well.
Or something.
My kid wraps up his schooling by noon every day, and trust me when I say he is learning much faster than at public school. Public school is a prison system designed to make people conform.— B (@phreakmac) May 23, 2024
Yes, it is.
From Harvard on an article about why homeschooling is bad. Maybe the acadamics…can sit this out. pic.twitter.com/HpLCvBtCI3— SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) May 23, 2024
Yeah, they should definitely sit this one out.
If you were that concerned about educational neglect, start with schools.— Jay (@OneFineJay) May 23, 2024
Notice how they don't.
They’re gonna come for homeschooling next because they’re that desperate to groom your kids. https://t.co/wAq9ycPAEe— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 24, 2024
They've been aiming for homeschooling for a while.
The way this works is public school can fail to educate a third of students forever without penalty, but that same third underperforming at home will be cause for the state taking kids away from you, because your nonconforming life is seen as the one that has to justify itself. https://t.co/IRnkRfjBBE— AnechoicMedia (@AnechoicMedia_) May 24, 2024
Nailed it.
The best part about this recent shift towards homeschooling is many kids are being better taken care of, and better taught now. The next best part is the public school system is panicking and the only way out is to double down, or fix it. https://t.co/PIORCDZmMo— Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) May 23, 2024
They'll just double down. Fixing it requires work they're not willing to do.
They will never leave you alone— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 24, 2024
You can win or they’ll own your children
Those are the options https://t.co/ikU6OkixyP
The only options.
Choose wisely.
Lax state regulations for Homeschooling are a good thing, but you’re not ready to have that conversation. https://t.co/nQQImP23Hx— Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) May 23, 2024
No, she's not.
We know definitively that in public schools many kids are NOT getting the education they deserve so is that better? https://t.co/urK753mEKt— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) May 24, 2024
Somehow, that'll be different.
LOL, have you seen the numbers coming out of public schools?— Patriarchy Hannah (@harmonizedgrace) May 24, 2024
Please address your own plank first. https://t.co/TYYJl2KQXh
Yes, please.
"Socialists regard your property as their property, but even more nefariously regard your children as their property."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 23, 2024
- @michaelmalice
And that's what this boils down to. They're very mad one in 17 kids won't be exposed to a radical LGBTQ+ agenda, or critical race theory, or whatever other nonsense they come up with.
