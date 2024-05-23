CONSEQUENCES: Despite Faculty Whining, Harvard Withholds Degrees from Thirteen Seniors Over Gaza Protests

Looks like Harvard has found a little bit of a spine, and is withholding the degrees of thirteen students who participated in pro-Hamas protests on campus.

🚨BREAKING: The Harvard Corporation has officially voted to WITHHOLD DEGREES from 13 seniors for protesting the genocide in Gaza. This comes after over 1,500 students, 500 faculty and staff members, and 45 student organizations petitioned and fought against the repressive… — Harvxrd Palestine Solidarity Committee (@HarvxrdPSC) May 22, 2024

In an unexpected move that has heightened tensions within Harvard University, the institution’s highest governing body, the Harvard Corporation, announced on Wednesday that 13 students who participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment in Harvard Yard would not receive their degrees, despite a recent faculty vote to allow them to graduate. The decision came as the university prepared for its annual Commencement ceremonies, a time traditionally marked by celebration and unity. However, this year, the celebratory atmosphere has been overshadowed by a fierce debate over the punishment of the students involved in the protest, which lasted 20 days and aimed to call attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict. On Monday, 115 members of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) voted to grant degrees to the 13 students, overriding a prior disciplinary action that had suspended or placed them on probation. This faculty vote, however, was ultimately nullified by the Harvard Corporation, which cited university policies that mandate students must be in “good standing” to graduate. “Today, we have voted to confer 1,539 degrees to Harvard College students in good standing,” the Corporation stated. “Because the students included as the result of Monday’s amendment are not in good standing, we cannot responsibly vote to award them degrees at this time.”

First, it's hilarious the faculty think they can override Harvard's policies. Those policies are clear: students must be in good standing to graduate. These thirteen students are not. End of story.

The faculty has no say in Harvard policy.

There is no genocide.

Harvard graduates morons, everyone knows. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 23, 2024

Actions have consequences. And rules are rules.

You knowingly violated the law, were warned about the consequences, continued to break the law despite the warnings, and are now upset that the consequences you were informed about have occurred? — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2024

Because they've grown up in a world where they were shown their actions had no consequences, so they thought they could get away with anything they pleased.

what did those 13 people do though?



was it like a bake sale, or did they threaten to kill people and deface campus property. — daanksy (@daanksy) May 22, 2024

Excellent question. Notice how the original post ignores that.

Read your damn student policy handbook and cry over it. — LAWYERGONEROGUE (@lawyergonerogue) May 22, 2024

A student who didn't pay tuition or violated policy in some other way would have his degree held, too. That's how this works. These students are not 'in good standing' with the university, and are being punished for it appropriately.

We laughed out loud at this.

A day before commencement, the Harvard Corp. has told me I will not be allowed to graduate.



I hope this moment exposes the corporate rot central to institutions like Harvard.



To my peers graduating - remember: 15,000 Gazan kids will never graduate. https://t.co/8EL632q4u5 — Asmer Asrar Safi (@asmerasafi) May 22, 2024

Gee, it’s almost like supporting terrorists has consequences.



Who knew? https://t.co/sZY0Qw5rit pic.twitter.com/k9wRTtK32g — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 23, 2024

We all did.

They are in the FO part, and not liking it at all.

That is a big step back toward respectability. Nice job, Harvard Corporation! I didn't see it coming, and yes, I am impressed.



Let's see a lot more of this from other universities. https://t.co/BFrllfnRUZ — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) May 23, 2024

We're surprised they held firm.

It's the least Harvard could do, given the past seven months.

Kudos @Harvard for getting this right at least. You get pretty much everything else wrong but this was a win. https://t.co/x2bb31ZuPJ — 🎗️Moshe ✡︎ (@lion_4_zion) May 23, 2024

And we take the wins where we can get them.

Awesome news. Remember what you lot say all the time: freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. https://t.co/GvZhlrHujo pic.twitter.com/YgRcQY4EDj — Mateja (@MahaMateja) May 22, 2024

The Left loves to say that, and to say speech is violence.

So you can't have it both ways.