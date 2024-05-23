Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher Food Prices

Oh, honey, no.

Don't even go there.

The other day, we told you how Annie Lowery of The Atlantic was gutsy and out-of-touch enough to ask how Biden is losing the election with an economy like this.

Advertisement

Well, it's because the economy sucks. No matter how much the media gaslight us, no matter how many posts the POTUS account puts out, or how many lies KJP spouts in pressers -- Americans know. We buy the food, and the gas, and pay the other bills.

We see how bad inflation is, and how bad the economy is.

Our reality trumps their spin. Every time.

People pointed this out:

It is NOT a good economy. Wages have not kept up with inflation and people are using their credit card for the necessities where they used to pay cash.



Energy costs are through the roof, directly attributable to Biden energy policy, which also fuels inflation. Food costs are up… — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 21, 2024

And then along comes this guy. A sociology professor who thinks he knows better than us how the economy is doing.

Professor here. Food quality is much better under President Biden due to new FDA rules. You may not like it, but it's best for the environment *and* for business. Yes, prices have risen a little bit, but that's how it shakes out. Deal with it. — Tim Gill (@timgill924) May 21, 2024

With a healthy dose of smug on top.

'Deal with it.'

No, we won't.

It is not "a little bit," and don't tell me to deal with it. Tell the family that has to use their credit card to buy this week's groceries.



What, exactly, has Biden done for food quality that warrants a 25% increase in cost? — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 21, 2024

Where is this improved food quality? Cause we're not seeing it.

Like that matters one iota to families choosing to pay food or rent this month.

Bee spinoff here.



This is a dumb take. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 23, 2024

A very dumb take.

Genuine question: What new FDA rules to raise food quality are you talking about? — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) May 23, 2024

Waiting on an answer to this question, but don't hold your breath.

Associate Professor of Idiocy says what? — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 23, 2024

His opinion doesn't matter. At all.

Absolute nonsense. Stick to your field of "study." — JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2024

Yes, please.

You’re being appropriately laughed at for this professor lol — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 23, 2024

And ratioed for it.

“Professor here”



He in sociology, then proceeds to lecture on food quality, environmental science, and economics.



God grant me the confidence of an academic lecturing on s**t about which he knows nothing. https://t.co/QyASWMW5Fk — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 23, 2024

He's got more confidence than intelligence, for sure.

Love the meme.

Professor here. The economy sucks, historically so.



Also, Sociology is not a serious academic field, Tim, so you're not a real professor. Thank you for playing, though https://t.co/Okn6B7XSbH — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 23, 2024

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

“Yes, prices have risen a little bit, but that's how it shakes out. Deal with it”



I am begging — pleading with — Democrats to run on this. https://t.co/QyASWMW5Fk — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 23, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, please run with this.

Biden is down to a single-digit lead in New York.

Let's make that even smaller.

There are no new FDA rules for coffee, yet its price has skyrocketed.



You’re a tool. https://t.co/WuogU9ZZeM — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) May 23, 2024

A useless tool.

Lawyer here. Sociology is one of the handful of fields available for those who failed their first semester of underwater basket weaving. https://t.co/SGmFmGeCvY — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 23, 2024

And an underwater basket weaver is more qualified to talk about food.

This is the best laugh, I've had today.

"Professor here"



"Food quality is much better under ...Biden due to FDA rules"...



::gasp:: Stop, I can't breathe... https://t.co/6sv6O1707R pic.twitter.com/wRGTNYd8Nn — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 23, 2024

It's hilarious.

A sociology professor's opinion on nutrition or economics is about as valuable as my dog's. https://t.co/JA71Y9Nv3A — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 23, 2024

Less valuable, really.

Ratio here.



You may not like it, but that's how it shakes out.



Deal with it. https://t.co/LwoRANnUho — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 23, 2024

We're glad to help drag this troglodyte, because he deserves it.