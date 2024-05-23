Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic...
Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
The Trump 'Reich' Hoax, Cruz Unchained, MSNBC Elitism!
Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Ans...
Former ATF Official Slams USA Today Report on U.S. Guns and Mexican Cartels
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT...
CONSEQUENCES: Despite Faculty Whining, Harvard Withholds Degrees from Thirteen Seniors Ove...
AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price...
Germany Forgets Its History, Says It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters the...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Tried Challenging Bill Maher on Israel and It Didn’t...
Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map
Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is...
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison...
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...

Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher Food Prices

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 23, 2024
Twitter

Oh, honey, no.

Don't even go there.

The other day, we told you how Annie Lowery of The Atlantic was gutsy and out-of-touch enough to ask how Biden is losing the election with an economy like this.

Advertisement

Well, it's because the economy sucks. No matter how much the media gaslight us, no matter how many posts the POTUS account puts out, or how many lies KJP spouts in pressers -- Americans know. We buy the food, and the gas, and pay the other bills.

We see how bad inflation is, and how bad the economy is.

Our reality trumps their spin. Every time.

People pointed this out:

And then along comes this guy. A sociology professor who thinks he knows better than us how the economy is doing.

With a healthy dose of smug on top.

'Deal with it.'

No, we won't.

Where is this improved food quality? Cause we're not seeing it.

Recommended

CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Advertisement

Like that matters one iota to families choosing to pay food or rent this month.

A very dumb take.

Waiting on an answer to this question, but don't hold your breath.

His opinion doesn't matter. At all.

Yes, please.

And ratioed for it.

He's got more confidence than intelligence, for sure.

Love the meme.

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

Advertisement

Yes, please run with this.

Biden is down to a single-digit lead in New York.

Let's make that even smaller.

A useless tool.

And an underwater basket weaver is more qualified to talk about food.

It's hilarious.

Less valuable, really.

We're glad to help drag this troglodyte, because he deserves it.

Tags: BIDEN FDA FOOD INFLATION SAFETY BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
Doug P.
Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic Competency Tests
Amy Curtis
Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Answer
Doug P.
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans'
Amy Curtis
We're As Shocked As You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala Harris (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers Doug P.
Advertisement