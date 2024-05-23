Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher Food Prices

Oh, honey, no.
Don't even go there.
The other day, we told you how Annie Lowery of The Atlantic was gutsy and out-of-touch enough to ask how Biden is losing the election with an economy like this.
Well, it's because the economy sucks. No matter how much the media gaslight us, no matter how many posts the POTUS account puts out, or how many lies KJP spouts in pressers -- Americans know. We buy the food, and the gas, and pay the other bills.
We see how bad inflation is, and how bad the economy is.
Our reality trumps their spin. Every time.
People pointed this out:
It is NOT a good economy. Wages have not kept up with inflation and people are using their credit card for the necessities where they used to pay cash.— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 21, 2024
Energy costs are through the roof, directly attributable to Biden energy policy, which also fuels inflation. Food costs are up…
And then along comes this guy. A sociology professor who thinks he knows better than us how the economy is doing.
Professor here. Food quality is much better under President Biden due to new FDA rules. You may not like it, but it's best for the environment *and* for business. Yes, prices have risen a little bit, but that's how it shakes out. Deal with it.— Tim Gill (@timgill924) May 21, 2024
With a healthy dose of smug on top.
'Deal with it.'
No, we won't.
It is not "a little bit," and don't tell me to deal with it. Tell the family that has to use their credit card to buy this week's groceries.— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 21, 2024
What, exactly, has Biden done for food quality that warrants a 25% increase in cost?
Where is this improved food quality? Cause we're not seeing it.
Lmfao “pRoFeSsOr HeRe” pic.twitter.com/ci0cCP1FsU— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 23, 2024
Like that matters one iota to families choosing to pay food or rent this month.
Bee spinoff here.— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 23, 2024
This is a dumb take.
A very dumb take.
Genuine question: What new FDA rules to raise food quality are you talking about?— Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) May 23, 2024
Waiting on an answer to this question, but don't hold your breath.
Associate Professor of Idiocy says what?— The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 23, 2024
His opinion doesn't matter. At all.
Absolute nonsense. Stick to your field of "study."— JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2024
Yes, please.
You’re being appropriately laughed at for this professor lol— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 23, 2024
And ratioed for it.
“Professor here”— Sunny (@sunnyright) May 23, 2024
He in sociology, then proceeds to lecture on food quality, environmental science, and economics.
God grant me the confidence of an academic lecturing on s**t about which he knows nothing. https://t.co/QyASWMW5Fk
He's got more confidence than intelligence, for sure.
https://t.co/rCfmIWfBZG pic.twitter.com/TxrcT1nyL6— Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) May 23, 2024
Love the meme.
Professor here. The economy sucks, historically so.— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 23, 2024
Also, Sociology is not a serious academic field, Tim, so you're not a real professor. Thank you for playing, though https://t.co/Okn6B7XSbH
Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.
“Yes, prices have risen a little bit, but that's how it shakes out. Deal with it”— Sunny (@sunnyright) May 23, 2024
I am begging — pleading with — Democrats to run on this. https://t.co/QyASWMW5Fk
Yes, please run with this.
Biden is down to a single-digit lead in New York.
Let's make that even smaller.
There are no new FDA rules for coffee, yet its price has skyrocketed.— Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) May 23, 2024
You’re a tool. https://t.co/WuogU9ZZeM
A useless tool.
Lawyer here. Sociology is one of the handful of fields available for those who failed their first semester of underwater basket weaving. https://t.co/SGmFmGeCvY— (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 23, 2024
And an underwater basket weaver is more qualified to talk about food.
This is the best laugh, I've had today.— Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 23, 2024
"Professor here"
"Food quality is much better under ...Biden due to FDA rules"...
::gasp:: Stop, I can't breathe... https://t.co/6sv6O1707R pic.twitter.com/wRGTNYd8Nn
It's hilarious.
A sociology professor's opinion on nutrition or economics is about as valuable as my dog's. https://t.co/JA71Y9Nv3A— Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 23, 2024
Less valuable, really.
Ratio here.— From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 23, 2024
You may not like it, but that's how it shakes out.
Deal with it. https://t.co/LwoRANnUho
We're glad to help drag this troglodyte, because he deserves it.
