Watch KJP SQUIRM When Reporter Asks Why Biden Won't Take Action on the Border (Except on Trump's EOs)

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on May 22, 2024
Charlie Kirk

KJP is so bad at her job, it's almost comical. When challenged by a reporter over Biden's refusal to take executive action on the border, watch her response and the follow up question:

Ouch.

This entire administration summed up in perfectly.

Excellent point.

That was the political play here all along: do this and blame Republicans for it.

No lies detected.

Neither do we.

They do make the perfect pair.

Or when undoing Trump's executive orders on the border.

Ouch.

This is a longer version of the line of questioning.

Because they're an extension of the Democratic Party.

Our thoughts exactly.

No, they're not.

