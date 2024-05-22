Watch KJP SQUIRM When Reporter Asks Why Biden Won't Take Action on the Border (Except on Trump's EOs)

KJP is so bad at her job, it's almost comical. When challenged by a reporter over Biden's refusal to take executive action on the border, watch her response and the follow up question:

Q: Biden has power to take executive action on border security, so why doesn't he?



JEAN-PIERRE: "Why should he have to do it unilaterally?"



Q: "He took unilateral action before to undo [President Trump's border security]!"



JEAN-PIERRE: Well, uh, yes — true. pic.twitter.com/4LFHUjBHbU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024

Ouch.

This entire administration summed up in perfectly.

He’s unilaterally handing out student loan pay offs these Hypocrites — RAZY 👩‍⚕️🦋 (@Razyreality) May 22, 2024

Excellent point.

Biden literally has the power & authority to shut the border down today. He refuses... pic.twitter.com/TquPuH4HBF — Lifelong Patriot (Shannon) (@llpatriot6) May 22, 2024

That was the political play here all along: do this and blame Republicans for it.

Worst president ever. That’s including Woodrow Wilson — Mooment (@MoomentOSRS) May 22, 2024

No lies detected.

I have no respect for someone who undid success through his own actions and then wants everyone else to rescue him from the disaster he created. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) May 22, 2024

Neither do we.

She's the perfect press secretary for Biden. She either lies or doesn't know what she's talking about so in either case the press knows she won't be saying anything useful and there's no point in asking follow-up questions. Biden hit a home run when he picked her. — CaptNesmith (@USS_Protector) May 22, 2024

They do make the perfect pair.

He only takes unilateral action when he is breaking the law like with his unlawful student loan forgiveness. Impeach the SOB. https://t.co/YZNgI1xthM — Larry Schultz (@oldsteeler) May 22, 2024

Or when undoing Trump's executive orders on the border.

Ouch.

Reporter: "You opened the briefing by saying it’s up to Republicans to do something to solve the [border crisis]...The president has the authority to do something about this unilaterally...Why isn’t he doing anything?



KJP: "But why should he have to do it unilaterally?"… pic.twitter.com/QSJZQCI7A8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2024

This is a longer version of the line of questioning.

Why do "journalists" continue to humiliate themselves by attending this thing? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 22, 2024

Because they're an extension of the Democratic Party.

Our thoughts exactly.

they not sending their best..... https://t.co/kfAEIsfZ8O — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) May 22, 2024

No, they're not.