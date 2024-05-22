American Airlines Blame 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in the Plane Bathroom

This is an awful story, and the response of the airlines to the lawsuit is outrageous.

NEW: American Airlines is blaming a 9-year-old girl for being filmed by one of their flight attendants in the plane's bathroom.



Estes Carter Thompson is accused of recording multiple girls by taping his phone to plane toilet seats.



In a new court filing, American Airlines… pic.twitter.com/WOO79AZ8jC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024

Estes Carter Thompson is accused of recording multiple girls by taping his phone to plane toilet seats. In a new court filing, American Airlines says the young girl should have known that there was a recording device on the toilet. "Defendant would show that any injuries or illnesses alleged to have been sustained by Plaintiff, Mary Doe, were proximately caused by Plaintiff’s own fault and negligence," AA said. "She knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device." Thompson is accused of having videos of girls aged 7, 9, 11 and 14.Absolutely insane.

A lawyer representing American Airlines has shockingly claimed a 9-year-old girl who’s suing the company should’ve known she was being videotaped by a creepy flight attendant while using a plane bathroom. The airline’s attorneys made the “outrageous” suggestion in legal papers filed Monday as part of an ongoing lawsuit the girl’s family brought against the company last year, the child’s lawyer said. Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was arrested for allegedly secretly filming multiple girls between the ages of 7 and 14 over several months last year, according to federal prosecutors. American Airlines wrote in Monday’s legal filing that the young girl should have been aware that a device was recording her as she used the lavatory.

Just maddening.

In what realm is it expected for a 9 year old to look for let alone recognize a recording device in a restroom?



Lock him up for life. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 21, 2024

We agree.

American Airlines thinks a 9-year-old girl is to blame when one of their employees does this: pic.twitter.com/a6wmR8xtL1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024

Shameful, really.

This is the most asinine defense imaginable. She’s nine. He’s a grown ass pervert. Geez. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 21, 2024

Amen.

Wow this has just made me never want to fly American Airlines again.



This is completely disgusting and degrading.



I’ve never seen this perverse level of victim blaming.



Shame on American Airlines! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2024

It's the worst victim blaming we've seen in a while.

American Airline is in "defense mode" for a major lawsuit and public embarrassment.



If they were smart, they would settle of out of court and drop this case and attendant like a bad habit. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 21, 2024

That would've been the smart play, so we're here now.

They need to double whatever damages were being asked for. That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard.



Little girls do not typically expect some pervert to be filming them in a bathroom. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) May 21, 2024

Grown women have been recorded in bathrooms and didn't know.

I'm betting AA are the not the ones who said this, but their attorney - and it is outrageous.



@AmericanAir you should fire that asshole, issue a sincere apology, settle, and let the court have their way with your presumably former employee. https://t.co/9IAXYMtBIC — Batenswytch (@Batenswytch) May 22, 2024

Then American Airlines needs to make things right.

Speaking of ridiculous airlines (see previous tweet), looks like @AmericanAir is telling everyone to hold their beer.



Absolutely disgusting. This kind of nonsense should result in leadership changes. https://t.co/jCrPe4LACJ — Sam Chen (@SamuelChenTV) May 22, 2024

Someone should be held accountable for this.

I am 52, and I have used an airplane restroom exactly once in my life, and I’ve been on plenty of planes, how would a nine year old girl recognize this is someone’s phone? It looks like a nightlight.



What a greasy thing to say. Do better. https://t.co/mheYcU3ozy — Dr. TopNotchBiscuits, MD Skippy Bimbo 1️⃣6️⃣ (@mommypenny1971) May 22, 2024

They need to do much better.



