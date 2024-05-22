President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors...
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is...
KJP Says We're Talking About People Who Are 'LITERALLY Being Crushed' by Student...
Show Trial Backfire in Progress? Biden's Lead in NY Is Shrinking FAST
All Shook Up: Judge Halts Foreclosure of Elvis' Graceland Amid Ongoing Financial Drama
Lethal Force vs Trump, The View vs Maher, AOC vs the Bronx!
Watch KJP SQUIRM When Reporter Asks Why Biden Won't Take Action on the...
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Makes Hardworking Americans Pay for Another...
Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied...
Sure, Jan: Rolling Stone, Jon Steward Claim Donald Trump Is the 'Real Cancel...
Obama Weirdly Congratulates Biden on His 200th Judge Mostly Selected Based on Skin...
PRIORITIES! Antony Blinken Reminds Congress How He's Advanced DEI at the State Department
Video of a 'Non-Binary' Kid on Mother's Day Will Infuriate You

American Airlines Blame 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in the Plane Bathroom

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

This is an awful story, and the response of the airlines to the lawsuit is outrageous.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

Estes Carter Thompson is accused of recording multiple girls by taping his phone to plane toilet seats. In a new court filing, American Airlines says the young girl should have known that there was a recording device on the toilet.

"Defendant would show that any injuries or illnesses alleged to have been sustained by Plaintiff, Mary Doe, were proximately caused by Plaintiff’s own fault and negligence," AA said.

"She knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device."

Thompson is accused of having videos of girls aged 7, 9, 11 and 14.Absolutely insane.

And here's more from The New York Post:

A lawyer representing American Airlines has shockingly claimed a 9-year-old girl who’s suing the company should’ve known she was being videotaped by a creepy flight attendant while using a plane bathroom.

The airline’s attorneys made the “outrageous” suggestion in legal papers filed Monday as part of an ongoing lawsuit the girl’s family brought against the company last year, the child’s lawyer said.

Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was arrested for allegedly secretly filming multiple girls between the ages of 7 and 14 over several months last year, according to federal prosecutors.

American Airlines wrote in Monday’s legal filing that the young girl should have been aware that a device was recording her as she used the lavatory.

Just maddening.

Recommended

KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker
Doug P.
Advertisement

We agree.

Shameful, really.

Amen.

It's the worst victim blaming we've seen in a while.

That would've been the smart play, so we're here now.

Grown women have been recorded in bathrooms and didn't know.

Advertisement

Then American Airlines needs to make things right.

Someone should be held accountable for this.

They need to do much better.


Tags: AMERICAN AIRLINES CRIME LAWSUIT LAWYER PEDOPHILIA SAFETY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker
Doug P.
Show Trial Backfire in Progress? Biden's Lead in NY Is Shrinking FAST
Doug P.
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is White and Attractive
justmindy
KJP Says We're Talking About People Who Are 'LITERALLY Being Crushed' by Student Debt
Brett T.
Watch KJP SQUIRM When Reporter Asks Why Biden Won't Take Action on the Border (Except on Trump's EOs)
Amy Curtis
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Makes Hardworking Americans Pay for Another 160,000 Student Loans
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker Doug P.
Advertisement