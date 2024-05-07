WOMP WOMP: Jeff Bezos Invested $60 MILLION in Florida Lab-Grown Meat Before DeSantis Banned It

Okay, this is kind of funny.

Jeff Bezos moved to Florida and invested quite a bit of money in he lab-grown meat industry.

Only to see Ron DeSantis ban lab-grown meat in the state.

Ouch.

Jeff Bezos moved to Fla. and invested $60M into lab-grown meat — then Ron DeSantis banned it https://t.co/quPNpcuEmf pic.twitter.com/DPHE2y0EC2 — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2024

More from The New York Post:

New Florida residents Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez announced a $60 million initial investment into sustainable protein, including “cultivated meats” — just before Gov. Ron DeSantis barred the sale of lab-grown meat in the Sunshine State. DeSantis signed the legislation, called SB 1084, into effect on May 1, casting it as a bid to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, “an overlooked source of protein,” according to a news release. Rather, “Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef,” the governor’s office added. DeSantis previously has blasted “the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals.”

There was no sympathy for Bezos on X:

Go back to Seattle or whatever planet you are from and take your 3D printed meat with you.



This is going to be your worst investment since https://t.co/h7bmWdRd9W. — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 6, 2024

Heh.

Hahahahahahaha — 8675309 (@EnoughUp) May 6, 2024

It is funny.

Love it — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 6, 2024

Yeah, we kinda do.

Real life example of "Go woke, go broke"! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CGXvKLpNiM — RedBalloon | Free to Work (@RedBalloonWork) May 6, 2024

Bezos is hardly broke, but $60 mil has to sting.

Let him eat chemicals. I’m not eating that crap! — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 6, 2024

Rich guys like Jeff wouldn't eat lab grown meat or bugs.

That's just for us little guys.

Way to go DeSantis. Best Governor we have ever had in Florida. pic.twitter.com/LZyuLloCWU — Smurf ❌ (@Smurf4555) May 6, 2024

Florida is lucky.

That's hilarious to the average person but you realize this is equivalent to slipping a dollar in a vending machine and not getting your soda to him — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) May 6, 2024

True, but it's the principle of the thing.

Sorry to disappoint the online grifters on the right, but no one cuts down the deep state like @GovRonDeSantis.



No one.



Absolute GOAT 🐐



Sorry. https://t.co/9JQz0ZZf3M pic.twitter.com/vMsbQJhV4Z — Nate (@VolckersThesis) May 6, 2024

GOAT.

Lab grown meat, fake meat, plant meat- it’s always trash. Always.



W for Ronny D. https://t.co/S9CyRuMyuE — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 7, 2024

Yes it is.

Big win for DeSantis here.

Jeff Bezos just learned that you don't mess with a Florida alpha male like @RonDeSantis. https://t.co/ZPBzlv15gp — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) May 6, 2024

Yes he did.

You love to see it. https://t.co/qXZTmFP3HW — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 6, 2024

You really, really do.

As we say in the Midwest...



Ope. https://t.co/K5POJvearv — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) May 7, 2024

Big OPE.