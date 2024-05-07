One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
WOMP WOMP: Jeff Bezos Invested $60 MILLION in Florida Lab-Grown Meat Before DeSantis Banned It

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 07, 2024

Okay, this is kind of funny.

Jeff Bezos moved to Florida and invested quite a bit of money in he lab-grown meat industry.

Only to see Ron DeSantis ban lab-grown meat in the state.

Ouch.

More from The New York Post:

New Florida residents Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez announced a $60 million initial investment into sustainable protein, including “cultivated meats” — just before Gov. Ron DeSantis barred the sale of lab-grown meat in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis signed the legislation, called SB 1084, into effect on May 1, casting it as a bid to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, “an overlooked source of protein,” according to a news release.

Rather, “Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef,” the governor’s office added.

DeSantis previously has blasted “the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals.”

There was no sympathy for Bezos on X:

Heh.

It is funny.

Yeah, we kinda do.

Bezos is hardly broke, but $60 mil has to sting.

Rich guys like Jeff wouldn't eat lab grown meat or bugs.

That's just for us little guys.

Florida is lucky.

True, but it's the principle of the thing.

GOAT.

Yes it is.

Big win for DeSantis here.

Yes he did.

You really, really do.

Big OPE.

