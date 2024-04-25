Never Fear! Both Biden and Buttigieg Have Finger on Pulse of What's Concerning Americans: Airline Fees

FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The economy is in a shambles. The border is a wide open floodgate. Baltimore is missing a critical bridge, and East Palestine, Ohio is still cleaning up from a massive train derailment. There's massive unrest on college campuses across the country. War in Ukraine and the Middle East. 

But don't you worry, fellow Americans.

As you look at your checkbook and the rising cost of housing, utilities, and food, the Biden administration stands with you and understands your suffering.

That's why they're targeting the real issues that concern you: airline junk fees.

Yeah.

Priorities.

Thank you.

We can't afford to travel, but at least the plane tickets we can't buy won't cost us as much, we guess.

Exactly. 

So much healing.

Remember how Obamacare was supposed to make healthcare more affordable?

We're 99% sure this rule is going to make air travel more expensive.

Let's not give them any ideas about messing with groceries. They're costly enough as it is.

Government: here to protect you from yourself.

Boom.

Yep.

But they did something.

Give them a gold star.

He's unqualified for his job.

Yes, he is. Bidenflation

Not just airline tickets -- even your utility bill has government fees on it.

But that's different, somehow.

Heh.

B-b-b-but JUNK FEES!

But dying in the name of equity is noble. Or something.

But JUNK FEES!

Tell us more about how Trump is a dictator though, media.

BUT. JUNK. FEES.

This administration is, seriously, a joke.

