Never Fear! Both Biden and Buttigieg Have Finger on Pulse of What's Concerning Americans: Airline Fees

The economy is in a shambles. The border is a wide open floodgate. Baltimore is missing a critical bridge, and East Palestine, Ohio is still cleaning up from a massive train derailment. There's massive unrest on college campuses across the country. War in Ukraine and the Middle East.

But don't you worry, fellow Americans.

As you look at your checkbook and the rising cost of housing, utilities, and food, the Biden administration stands with you and understands your suffering.

That's why they're targeting the real issues that concern you: airline junk fees.

Yeah.

Priorities.

Too often, airlines drag their feet on refunds or rip folks off with junk fees.



It's time Americans got a better deal.



Today, my Administration is requiring that airlines provide automatic refunds to passengers when they're owed, and protect them from surprise fees. pic.twitter.com/2nPHxWhkBG — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2024

Thank you.

We can't afford to travel, but at least the plane tickets we can't buy won't cost us as much, we guess.

You always know exactly what the country needs. #healing — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 24, 2024

Exactly.

So much healing.

Yes. We spend all our money on airplane tickets, not every day groceries. Glad you’re focusing on this and not food. — e-beth (@ebeth360) April 24, 2024

Remember how Obamacare was supposed to make healthcare more affordable?

We're 99% sure this rule is going to make air travel more expensive.

Let's not give them any ideas about messing with groceries. They're costly enough as it is.

OMG. Stop infantilizing American citizens. Just because people don’t read the fine print doesn’t mean the fees aren’t part of the deal — Julie (@cincymom42) April 24, 2024

Government: here to protect you from yourself.

We got hit with your junk fees on April 15th. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 24, 2024

Boom.

The airlines will respond by building these costs into the price of tickets for customers, including those who deliberately DON'T pay for additional services.



This will end up screwing the average passenger and driving costs up for everyone. — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) April 24, 2024

Yep.

But they did something.

Give them a gold star.

Mayor Pete can't even get the trains and plains to run on time. — Joshua Bryant IX (@2manyjoshes) April 24, 2024

He's unqualified for his job.

The cost of airline tickets will be going up. Thanks Biden. You prove over and over that you are the master of inflation. — Sassitude (@America1st16391) April 24, 2024

Yes, he is. Bidenflation

What about the junk taxes and government fees you make us pay?



How much of every airline ticket is fees/taxes? — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) April 24, 2024

Not just airline tickets -- even your utility bill has government fees on it.

But that's different, somehow.

Biden banking on the Panera Vote https://t.co/1CGoldKMiW — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) April 24, 2024

Heh.

Much more concerned about illegal aliens coming into the United States and killing Americans, you stupid, doddering, pathological old fool. https://t.co/4c6DTG3lvG — Cap’n Jim Miller🇺🇸 (@FunnyJim1965) April 24, 2024

B-b-b-but JUNK FEES!

Imagine being so stuck on yourself and wanting to subjugate companies...while totally ignoring the safety issues that have came along with DEI.



Most sane people are more worried about just NOT falling out of the sky, let alone 'hidden fees!' Total disconnect from citizens. https://t.co/ToWu3exyO7 — Athena322🐕🐔🐓🐐 (@Athena3221) April 24, 2024

But dying in the name of equity is noble. Or something.

Also, a ship hit a bridge and it collapsed https://t.co/6RTJJM9j9F — Daddy StingRiz (@DaddyStingray) April 24, 2024

But JUNK FEES!

Regardless of how you feel about airlines...this is how dictators actually behave.



Simply declaring things they don't like are now illegal.



No act of congress, no lawful justification. Just "I don't like this so it's now illegal". https://t.co/68rB0Q05vx — Jim Martin (@The_Jim_Martin) April 25, 2024

Tell us more about how Trump is a dictator though, media.

We have HUGE MASSIVE issues going on, and THAT'S what he's blabbering on about? SERIOUSLY? https://t.co/8pU95Ytdqf — DDover61 (@TimeToWakeup62) April 25, 2024

BUT. JUNK. FEES.

This administration is, seriously, a joke.