We Don't Believe You! Watch As Christopher Wray Says FBI Doesn't Monitor Protests

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 24, 2024
Meme

Amazing. It's simply amazing FBI Director Christopher Wray can sit there and -- with a straight face -- say the FBI doesn't monitor protests in the U.S.

Oh, we have no doubt it's a half-truth: they don't monitor the Left's violent, damaging, riotous protests. We're sure of that.

Advertisement

Other protests? We don't believe him.

Watch:

Whatever you say, dude.

Heh.

Great movie, by the way.

The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terror organization, and the FBI doesn't seem to care.

Why don't we believe them? This.

And parents at school board meetings.

Nailed it.

Right?

A giant pile of crap.

Good advice to live by.

We have doubt, too.

Sure doesn't.

Yep.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We all know this.

Bingo.

That'll get you years in prison.

Touché 

They have their priorities.

Straight up lying. 

And we all know it.

