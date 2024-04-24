We Don't Believe You! Watch As Christopher Wray Says FBI Doesn't Monitor Protests

Amazing. It's simply amazing FBI Director Christopher Wray can sit there and -- with a straight face -- say the FBI doesn't monitor protests in the U.S.
Oh, we have no doubt it's a half-truth: they don't monitor the Left's violent, damaging, riotous protests. We're sure of that.
Other protests? We don't believe him.
Watch:
FBI Director Chris Wray: "We don't monitor protests" pic.twitter.com/ecQKA7p9rV— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024
Whatever you say, dude.
Me to the FBI pic.twitter.com/jabkA5pwt5— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 23, 2024
Heh.
Great movie, by the way.
The protesters were screaming We are Hamas and the FBI isn’t interested.— 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) April 23, 2024
The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terror organization, and the FBI doesn't seem to care.
Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/hUgVQWpDE4— Tony (@justtjb) April 23, 2024
Why don't we believe them? This.
They're too busy bugging Catholic masses.— Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) April 24, 2024
And parents at school board meetings.
Wray, we only monitor:— imnothim (@ImnothimSoma6) April 24, 2024
Republicans
Church
Christians
Elon Musk
Tucker Carlson
Everyone who post on X
Parents who attend a PTA meeting
Me........
You.......
Fill in the__________
Nailed it.
J6 has entered the chat— InsolentPuppy (@_InsolentPuppy) April 24, 2024
Right?
That’s a load of CRǍP!!— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 23, 2024
A giant pile of crap.
“I've set my own rules to live by. The first one is: 'Never believe ANYthing the government says.'”— X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) April 24, 2024
— George Carlin
Good advice to live by.
Bahahaha pic.twitter.com/9A8Ac6t1fK— RAY-RAY/shikafu 🇺🇸 (@RAYRAY70290239) April 23, 2024
We have doubt, too.
The FBI does not monitor protests https://t.co/DT7Aqto1Pe pic.twitter.com/uQ9qQxSoVr— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024
Sure doesn't.
Too busy monitoring school board meetings and Latin mass. https://t.co/DpWewWKCw9— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2024
Yep.
They monitor school board meetings, churches, and Republican presidential campaigns, but protests supporting terrorism are a bridge too far for Wray. https://t.co/aYKucN5xSY— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 24, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Yeah I think you do monitor protests @fbi. You just don’t monitor left wing protests. https://t.co/R73CNGN21j pic.twitter.com/eL8cF73XXE— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 23, 2024
We all know this.
“We can’t find who’s bombing pregnancy centers cause they’re doing it at night.” -Merrick Garland— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2024
“We don’t monitor protests.”-Chris Wray
The truth is the street animals are protected by the elite. The good people in the middle are attacked from top and bottom. https://t.co/2cvGOJFqxQ
Bingo.
Except ones outside abortion clinics where people are praying. https://t.co/x05kwqSh4k— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 24, 2024
That'll get you years in prison.
Correct.— Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) April 24, 2024
They actively participate in them. https://t.co/tvxd4kqg6D
Touché
They'd monitor pro-terrorist mobs but they're too busy tracking down people who pray outside abortion centers https://t.co/JuVOaMJcmO— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 24, 2024
They have their priorities.
Ok. But he's lying. https://t.co/mcsRPhXeyv— RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2024
Straight up lying.
And we all know it.
