We Don't Believe You! Watch As Christopher Wray Says FBI Doesn't Monitor Protests

Amazing. It's simply amazing FBI Director Christopher Wray can sit there and -- with a straight face -- say the FBI doesn't monitor protests in the U.S.

Oh, we have no doubt it's a half-truth: they don't monitor the Left's violent, damaging, riotous protests. We're sure of that.

Other protests? We don't believe him.

FBI Director Chris Wray: "We don't monitor protests" pic.twitter.com/ecQKA7p9rV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

Me to the FBI pic.twitter.com/jabkA5pwt5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 23, 2024

The protesters were screaming We are Hamas and the FBI isn’t interested. — 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) April 23, 2024

The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terror organization, and the FBI doesn't seem to care.

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/hUgVQWpDE4 — Tony (@justtjb) April 23, 2024

They're too busy bugging Catholic masses. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) April 24, 2024

And parents at school board meetings.

Wray, we only monitor:

Republicans

Church

Christians

Elon Musk

Tucker Carlson

Everyone who post on X

Parents who attend a PTA meeting

Me........

You.......

Fill in the__________ — imnothim (@ImnothimSoma6) April 24, 2024

J6 has entered the chat — InsolentPuppy (@_InsolentPuppy) April 24, 2024

That’s a load of CRǍP!! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 23, 2024

“I've set my own rules to live by. The first one is: 'Never believe ANYthing the government says.'”



— George Carlin — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) April 24, 2024

The FBI does not monitor protests https://t.co/DT7Aqto1Pe pic.twitter.com/uQ9qQxSoVr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024

Too busy monitoring school board meetings and Latin mass. https://t.co/DpWewWKCw9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2024

They monitor school board meetings, churches, and Republican presidential campaigns, but protests supporting terrorism are a bridge too far for Wray. https://t.co/aYKucN5xSY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 24, 2024

Yeah I think you do monitor protests @fbi. You just don’t monitor left wing protests. https://t.co/R73CNGN21j pic.twitter.com/eL8cF73XXE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 23, 2024

“We can’t find who’s bombing pregnancy centers cause they’re doing it at night.” -Merrick Garland



“We don’t monitor protests.”-Chris Wray



The truth is the street animals are protected by the elite. The good people in the middle are attacked from top and bottom. https://t.co/2cvGOJFqxQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2024

Except ones outside abortion clinics where people are praying. https://t.co/x05kwqSh4k — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 24, 2024

That'll get you years in prison.

Correct.



They actively participate in them. https://t.co/tvxd4kqg6D — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) April 24, 2024

They'd monitor pro-terrorist mobs but they're too busy tracking down people who pray outside abortion centers https://t.co/JuVOaMJcmO — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 24, 2024

And we all know it.