We Warned You: Totally-Not-A-Dictator Biden Admin Plans to Use 'Climate Crisis' to Get COVID-Like Powers

We warned you. Back during COVID, when 'public health emergencies' were used to justify lockdowns, mandatory masking, and other measures to keep us 'safe' some of us -- like this writer -- said the government would use these same powers to declare other things 'public health emergencies' and wield tremendous power.
We were right:
"The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency."— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 23, 2024
"If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress"
The AP is urging other news outlets to… pic.twitter.com/aGOkG9tC4X
First, a couple of caveats and questions:
1) Why would the White House leak this to Fox News Business?
2) They're not going to do anything before the election.
3) So much for all their blabbering about 'democracy', huh?
Of course, the answer to the first question can be seen in other things this administration has done. Take, for example, gas stoves. When the reports came out the administration was going to ban them the media said 'No, that's just a right-wing conspiracy!' only to evolve into 'Yes, it's happening, deal with it!'
And the fact Biden's POTUS account tweeted this yesterday gives the report some weight.
Anyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2024
If we're 'condemning' Americans to a 'dangerous future', he can justify tyranny to stop us.
I think we should declare a national state of emergency because our government is trying to impose tyranny.— Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) April 23, 2024
Amen.
Joe Biden is the climate, economic and foreign policy crisis and we need to vote him out in November!— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 23, 2024
Yes.
Lunacy.— JWF (@JammieWF) April 24, 2024
Absolute lunacy.
🚨If the government can suspend your rights anytime it deems something is a crisis, you don’t have rights.— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 23, 2024
You have permissions.
Exactly.
We are not citizens, we're subjects.
How can one country declare a climate emergency without every nation on the globe doing the same.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 23, 2024
I can't imagine every nation going along.
China and India have zero interest in complying.
If this stands we live in a perpetual state of fake emergency. Guns, racism, homophobia, misinformation, you name it. Everything will be a "crisis" 🤷♂️— Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) April 23, 2024
We warned you. They won't stop here.
The cool thing about a “climate emergency” is that you can keep it going in perpetuity by pointing at any normal weather event every now and then.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024
Neat. https://t.co/AlXWQ6OL2R
Very neat.
No flying, no driving your car, limiting how much meat you can eat, turning off your power.
The possibilities are endless.
THIS is why Covid handling by the Trump Administration, and unwillingness to admit errors, is costly.— Gene Church (@GeneChurch1776) April 24, 2024
The Biden Administration is considering claiming the same powers to go after climate change. https://t.co/CIDcVvnv5e
Exactly.
Told ya so..— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 23, 2024
We said this would happen when they came down hard with Covid restrictions..
They saw how everyone just complied and shut down their businesses..
they think the same will happen with a climate emergency 🤷♀️ https://t.co/HpNACM0RcK
And then 'gun emergencies' and 'racism emergencies'. On and on in perpetuity.
National climate emergency = tyranny https://t.co/lr7L4IuacY— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 23, 2024
But tell us more about how Trump is the dictator.
Using the weather to create a dictatorship. How on brand for dems. https://t.co/XBE23z0svv— Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 23, 2024
Very on brand.
We said this was coming in 20..— Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) April 23, 2024
Biden will take your:
Food
Heat
Air-conditioning
Car
And you Job.. https://t.co/fWog02ejzq
Only if we let him.
