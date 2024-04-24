We Warned You: Totally-Not-A-Dictator Biden Admin Plans to Use 'Climate Crisis' to Get COVID-Like Powers

We warned you. Back during COVID, when 'public health emergencies' were used to justify lockdowns, mandatory masking, and other measures to keep us 'safe' some of us -- like this writer -- said the government would use these same powers to declare other things 'public health emergencies' and wield tremendous power.

We were right:

"The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency."



"If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress"



The AP is urging other news outlets to… pic.twitter.com/aGOkG9tC4X — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 23, 2024

First, a couple of caveats and questions:

1) Why would the White House leak this to Fox News Business?

2) They're not going to do anything before the election.

3) So much for all their blabbering about 'democracy', huh?

Of course, the answer to the first question can be seen in other things this administration has done. Take, for example, gas stoves. When the reports came out the administration was going to ban them the media said 'No, that's just a right-wing conspiracy!' only to evolve into 'Yes, it's happening, deal with it!'

And the fact Biden's POTUS account tweeted this yesterday gives the report some weight.

Anyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2024

If we're 'condemning' Americans to a 'dangerous future', he can justify tyranny to stop us.

I think we should declare a national state of emergency because our government is trying to impose tyranny. — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) April 23, 2024

Amen.

Joe Biden is the climate, economic and foreign policy crisis and we need to vote him out in November! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 23, 2024

Yes.

Absolute lunacy.

🚨If the government can suspend your rights anytime it deems something is a crisis, you don’t have rights.

You have permissions. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 23, 2024

Exactly.

We are not citizens, we're subjects.

How can one country declare a climate emergency without every nation on the globe doing the same.



I can't imagine every nation going along. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 23, 2024

China and India have zero interest in complying.

If this stands we live in a perpetual state of fake emergency. Guns, racism, homophobia, misinformation, you name it. Everything will be a "crisis" 🤷‍♂️ — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) April 23, 2024

We warned you. They won't stop here.

The cool thing about a “climate emergency” is that you can keep it going in perpetuity by pointing at any normal weather event every now and then.



Neat. https://t.co/AlXWQ6OL2R — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2024

Very neat.

No flying, no driving your car, limiting how much meat you can eat, turning off your power.

The possibilities are endless.

THIS is why Covid handling by the Trump Administration, and unwillingness to admit errors, is costly.



The Biden Administration is considering claiming the same powers to go after climate change. https://t.co/CIDcVvnv5e — Gene Church (@GeneChurch1776) April 24, 2024

Exactly.

Told ya so..

We said this would happen when they came down hard with Covid restrictions..



They saw how everyone just complied and shut down their businesses..

they think the same will happen with a climate emergency 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/HpNACM0RcK — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 23, 2024

And then 'gun emergencies' and 'racism emergencies'. On and on in perpetuity.

National climate emergency = tyranny https://t.co/lr7L4IuacY — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 23, 2024

But tell us more about how Trump is the dictator.

Using the weather to create a dictatorship. How on brand for dems. https://t.co/XBE23z0svv — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 23, 2024

Very on brand.

We said this was coming in 20..

Biden will take your:

Food

Heat

Air-conditioning

Car

And you Job.. https://t.co/fWog02ejzq — Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) April 23, 2024

Only if we let him.