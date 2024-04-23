LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy

Stacey Abrams. We were hoping she wouldn't be a thing in 2024. Yet here she is, on MSNBC telling viewers (all 12 of them) that attacking DEI is 'attacking democracy.'
And she says it with a straight face.
Watch:
NEW: Stacey Abrams says anyone who attacks Diversity Equity & Inclusion is also attacking democracy and the economy.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024
This makes zero sense.
“What we know is that the attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, is an attack on democracy. It's an attack on education. It's an… pic.twitter.com/vjM0IhM79X
The absolute nerve of this woman.
DEI is institutional, systemic racism. Racism that is not only unconstitutional, but deadly.
Guess Abrams is okay with that.
“How our economy works” = my patronage system— Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) April 21, 2024
Exactly.
"Literally" nothing that she uttered is true.— MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) April 22, 2024
I've always wondered, do they know they are lying or are they just that deluded? 🤔
Not one thing.
Under democracy, the majority rules. 51% of the vote wins. DEI focuses on equity and 'fairness' -- two things that don't exist in a democracy.
Remember -- democracy in California passed Prop 8. DEI took it to SCOTUS and overturned it.
In other words: DEI and democracy are diametrically opposed to one another.
Dumb as a stump.— JWF (@JammieWF) April 21, 2024
That's an insult to stumps.
What is Abrams doing for a living these days?— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 21, 2024
Grifting.
Stacey Abrams is the result of DEI… otherwise she would be working a drive through window at Burger King.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 21, 2024
Harsh, but fair.
DEI is not just immoral and racist. It's also 100% illegal. pic.twitter.com/F6FCSE0bWI— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 21, 2024
'No one is above the law' or something.
If she thinks it’s an attack on democracy, she needs to go back to school. Elementary school.— Wooferville 🐶 (@LizzerMack) April 21, 2024
Kindergarten. She can start there and tell us where we lost her.
Give her a break, being Governor of Georgia is tough.— Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) April 21, 2024
Hahahahaha. Ouch.
She’s defending DEI because she wouldn’t be in her position without it https://t.co/NXh8hMbDkh— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 21, 2024
As has been said elsewhere.
Feels like word-thinking to me. That's where the words form sentences but there is no logical to it.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 21, 2024
Example: The sky must be purple because cows are made of leather. https://t.co/fs9OHQWzDn
Verbal diarrhea is a less classy way of saying this.
An attack on democracy? I don’t remember voting for DEI to be in every facet and echelon of our society… https://t.co/4VjXloiQfO— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 21, 2024
Neither do we.
Noted election denier has thoughts.— Will Collier (@willcollier) April 21, 2024
Very, very stupid thoughts. cc: @jaketapper https://t.co/4lyuUBARw6
Amazing how no one drags her for being an actual election denier.
Weird, huh?
I give great weight to everything Governor Abrams says. https://t.co/CvaeQ4ENQS— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 21, 2024
Georgia dodged a bullet here.
Lies they tell to protect their form of inequality the support and need. https://t.co/fVRaoSwdEL— Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) April 21, 2024
Yep.
ALL. LIES.
DEI is a communist system based solely on hiring people because of their race or sexual orientation. It’s complete garbage that destroys the foundation of meritocracy and should constantly be pointed out and mocked publicly.— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2024
Thank you for attending my Ted talk. https://t.co/HUOwn7wBEZ
Well said.
