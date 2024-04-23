LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy

Stacey Abrams. We were hoping she wouldn't be a thing in 2024. Yet here she is, on MSNBC telling viewers (all 12 of them) that attacking DEI is 'attacking democracy.'

Advertisement

And she says it with a straight face.

Watch:

NEW: Stacey Abrams says anyone who attacks Diversity Equity & Inclusion is also attacking democracy and the economy.



This makes zero sense.



“What we know is that the attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, is an attack on democracy. It's an attack on education. It's an… pic.twitter.com/vjM0IhM79X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024

The absolute nerve of this woman.

DEI is institutional, systemic racism. Racism that is not only unconstitutional, but deadly.

Guess Abrams is okay with that.

“How our economy works” = my patronage system — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) April 21, 2024

Exactly.

"Literally" nothing that she uttered is true.



I've always wondered, do they know they are lying or are they just that deluded? 🤔 — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) April 22, 2024

Not one thing.

Under democracy, the majority rules. 51% of the vote wins. DEI focuses on equity and 'fairness' -- two things that don't exist in a democracy.

Remember -- democracy in California passed Prop 8. DEI took it to SCOTUS and overturned it.

In other words: DEI and democracy are diametrically opposed to one another.

Dumb as a stump. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 21, 2024

That's an insult to stumps.

What is Abrams doing for a living these days? — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 21, 2024

Grifting.

Stacey Abrams is the result of DEI… otherwise she would be working a drive through window at Burger King. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 21, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

DEI is not just immoral and racist. It's also 100% illegal. pic.twitter.com/F6FCSE0bWI — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 21, 2024

'No one is above the law' or something.

If she thinks it’s an attack on democracy, she needs to go back to school. Elementary school. — Wooferville 🐶 (@LizzerMack) April 21, 2024

Kindergarten. She can start there and tell us where we lost her.

Give her a break, being Governor of Georgia is tough. — Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) April 21, 2024

Hahahahaha. Ouch.

She’s defending DEI because she wouldn’t be in her position without it https://t.co/NXh8hMbDkh — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 21, 2024

As has been said elsewhere.

Feels like word-thinking to me. That's where the words form sentences but there is no logical to it.



Example: The sky must be purple because cows are made of leather. https://t.co/fs9OHQWzDn — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 21, 2024

Verbal diarrhea is a less classy way of saying this.

An attack on democracy? I don’t remember voting for DEI to be in every facet and echelon of our society… https://t.co/4VjXloiQfO — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 21, 2024

Advertisement

Neither do we.

Noted election denier has thoughts.



Very, very stupid thoughts. cc: @jaketapper https://t.co/4lyuUBARw6 — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 21, 2024

Amazing how no one drags her for being an actual election denier.

Weird, huh?

I give great weight to everything Governor Abrams says. https://t.co/CvaeQ4ENQS — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 21, 2024

Georgia dodged a bullet here.

Lies they tell to protect their form of inequality the support and need. https://t.co/fVRaoSwdEL — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) April 21, 2024

Yep.

ALL. LIES.

DEI is a communist system based solely on hiring people because of their race or sexual orientation. It’s complete garbage that destroys the foundation of meritocracy and should constantly be pointed out and mocked publicly.



Thank you for attending my Ted talk. https://t.co/HUOwn7wBEZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2024

Well said.