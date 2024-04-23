LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy

Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Stacey Abrams. We were hoping she wouldn't be a thing in 2024. Yet here she is, on MSNBC telling viewers (all 12 of them) that attacking DEI is 'attacking democracy.'

And she says it with a straight face.

Watch:

The absolute nerve of this woman.

DEI is institutional, systemic racism. Racism that is not only unconstitutional, but deadly.

Guess Abrams is okay with that.

Exactly.

Not one thing.

Under democracy, the majority rules. 51% of the vote wins. DEI focuses on equity and 'fairness' -- two things that don't exist in a democracy.

Remember -- democracy in California passed Prop 8. DEI took it to SCOTUS and overturned it.

In other words: DEI and democracy are diametrically opposed to one another.

That's an insult to stumps.

Grifting.

Harsh, but fair.

'No one is above the law' or something.

Kindergarten. She can start there and tell us where we lost her.

Hahahahaha. Ouch.

As has been said elsewhere.

Verbal diarrhea is a less classy way of saying this.

Neither do we.

Amazing how no one drags her for being an actual election denier.

Weird, huh?

Georgia dodged a bullet here.

Yep.

ALL. LIES.

Well said.

