RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', Dead at 95

Terry Carter, actor best known as Colonel Tigh in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica' and Sgt. Joe Broadhurst in 'McCloud' has died. He was 95 years old.

Terry Carter, who played sergeant Joe Broadhurst on the TV series “McCloud” and detective Colonel Tigh on the original “Battlestar Galactica,” died at his home in New York Tuesday morning. He was 95. https://t.co/GzNmmK59YA — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2024

Terry Carter, who played sergeant Joe Broadhurst on the TV series “McCloud” and detective Colonel Tigh on the original “Battlestar Galactica,” died at his home in New York, N.Y., Tuesday morning. He was 95. Born John Everett DeCoste in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 16, 1928, to parents of Dominican, Argentine and African American descent, Carter would go on to become the first Black TV news anchor for Boston’s WBZ-TV Eyewitness News, where he also became their first opening night drama and movie critic. He was also one of the first Black regulars on the 1956 TV sitcom series “The Phil Silvers Show,” in which he played Private Sugarman. Carter’s other credits include the 1970 TV movie “Company of Killers,” in which he starred alongside Van Johnson and Ray Milland, and the 1974 film “Foxy Brown” with Pam Grier.

As Colonel Tigh on 'Battlestar Galactica', he was one of the first black actors in a major role on television, and an iconic character in the sci-fi genre.

The Treksperts mourn the passing of #TerryCarter, the great Colonel Tigh in #BattlestarGalactica 1978. He was a terrific actor and even more terrific human being. When Adama hears about this, he's going to go crazy. pic.twitter.com/KBklAlPrSM — inglorioustrek (@inglorioustrek) April 23, 2024

Terry Carter, best known for his roles as Colonel Tigh in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ and as Sgt. Joe Broadhurst on TV series ‘McCloud,’ died Tuesday at his home in New York City, his son confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95 https://t.co/QfzMalJVhq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 23, 2024

Carter also produced documentaries later in his career.

Terry Carter, who broke color barriers onstage and on television in the 1950s and ’60s and later produced multicultural documentaries on the jazz luminary Duke Ellington and the dancer-choreographer Katherine Dunham, has died at 95. https://t.co/QhhpsjurEY — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) April 23, 2024

His documentary on Duke Ellington garnered him an Emmy nomination in 1989.

Just saw him in COMPANY OF KILLERS supporting Van Johnson as a cop investigating the mob. Good actor, always believable, always dignified, always authoritative. Excellent on BATTLESTAR GALACTICA.



Was Terry Carter the last surviving SGT. BILKO cast member? https://t.co/Y2pfrcApc2 — Marty McKee (@MartyMcKee) April 23, 2024

'Company of Killers' was from 1970.

'Sgt. Bilko' was once known as the 'The Phil Silvers Show' and Carter was the only black cast member. According to the NYT, Carter was the remaining surviving cast member.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Carter.

Carter was in several Broadway productions including starring opposite Eartha Kitt in 'Mrs. Patterson.'

'Nice' seems to be a common theme here.

Rest in Peace Terry Carter, famous for his role in #BattleStarGalactica. 95 years old, what an age.

Met him a couple of times and he was without any doubt one of the nicest actors I have ever met. A real gentleman. Thanks for the great memories 'Colonel'. pic.twitter.com/JLIOWbKbhP — Ｍｒ．Ｒｏｂｏｔｏ (@MisterR0b0t0) April 23, 2024

Carter was widowed twice, and is survived by his wife, Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, and his children Miguel and Melinda. Our sympathies to his family and loved ones.