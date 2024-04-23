RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', Dead at 95

FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
Amy Curtis  |  4:29 PM on April 23, 2024
Wikipedia

Terry Carter, actor best known as Colonel Tigh in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica' and Sgt. Joe Broadhurst in 'McCloud' has died. He was 95 years old.

More from Variety:

Terry Carter, who played sergeant Joe Broadhurst on the TV series “McCloud” and detective Colonel Tigh on the original “Battlestar Galactica,” died at his home in New York, N.Y., Tuesday morning. He was 95.

Born John Everett DeCoste in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 16, 1928, to parents of Dominican, Argentine and African American descent, Carter would go on to become the first Black TV news anchor for Boston’s WBZ-TV Eyewitness News, where he also became their first opening night drama and movie critic. He was also one of the first Black regulars on the 1956 TV sitcom series “The Phil Silvers Show,” in which he played Private Sugarman.

Carter’s other credits include the 1970 TV movie “Company of Killers,” in which he starred alongside Van Johnson and Ray Milland, and the 1974 film “Foxy Brown” with Pam Grier.

As Colonel Tigh on 'Battlestar Galactica', he was one of the first black actors in a major role on television, and an iconic character in the sci-fi genre.

Adama will go crazy.

Carter also produced documentaries later in his career.

His documentary on Duke Ellington garnered him an Emmy nomination in 1989.

'Company of Killers' was from 1970.

'Sgt. Bilko' was once known as the 'The Phil Silvers Show' and Carter was the only black cast member. According to the NYT, Carter was the remaining surviving cast member.

Carter was in several Broadway productions including starring opposite Eartha Kitt in 'Mrs. Patterson.'

'Nice' seems to be a common theme here.

Carter was widowed twice, and is survived by his wife, Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, and his children Miguel and Melinda. Our sympathies to his family and loved ones.

