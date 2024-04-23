What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog

In a move that all-too-disturbingly echoes the ED-209's B-story from 'Robocop,' an Ohio-based company unironically named Throwflame announced the release of the Thermonator, a robot dog with an attached flamethrower.

No, we're not making this up.

And they say this isn’t a weapon.

Suuuuure it isn’t

NEW: Throwflame unveils robot dog Thermonator — with flamethrower attached — The Ohio-based firm have announced the $9,420 bot is available for purchase by the general public and government agencies for the first time. pic.twitter.com/SgBTRXl4Dj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 23, 2024

We're sure this won't cause problems. None at all.

When the time comes a leader will arise pic.twitter.com/QR2loOUAy7 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) April 23, 2024

Sarah Connor in canine form.

Hahahahahahaha.

At $9,400 each, why not buy two?

What could possibly go wrong with this? — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 23, 2024

So, so many things.

pic.twitter.com/MPnUb1kBsB — Percival Cox, MD - Not a Biologist (@PerryCoxMD) April 23, 2024

The responses are pretty split between 'WTF?!' and 'Tell me more!'

Call me old fashioned, but I have concerns about Arson robots — Dr. Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) April 23, 2024

So do we. Gotta come down on the side of having concerns about the arson robots.

Note to self:



Keep the cat inside from now on. pic.twitter.com/5c4AtzYO4T — Professor Nutbutter (@Cons_Wildcat) April 23, 2024

Probably wise.

Dope!!! Glad they're offering to the public and respect my second amendment rights — . (@angryalbinoyeti) April 23, 2024

We love the Second Amendment, but even we're not sure it covers flamethrower robot dogs.

RX I wonder if we can sic a few on the Pro-Hamas college demonstrations. https://t.co/BhbHytCTh5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 23, 2024

He said it. Not us.

Do only misanthropes work in robotics? I’ve never seen a class of people work so hard to destroy mankind outside of the managerial class in government. https://t.co/Nmwsf3wRzZ — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) April 23, 2024

And have they not seen the 'Terminator' movies?

We mean, it's worth a listen.

I'm torn between wanting to smash the machines and wanting to become a millionaire with an army of thermonators. https://t.co/dzIgJJP3dn — Andrew Snyder (@Andrewnsnyder) April 23, 2024

Not gonna lie, a millionaire with an army of thermonators would be pretty cool.

Who needs guns? I am getting a robot dog. I’ll name him Astro. https://t.co/vVlQmTTwo6 — Jodi (@APLMom) April 23, 2024

Or 'Sparky.'

When someone steps even one foot on my lawn: https://t.co/PSvPaiekK5 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) April 23, 2024

It'll be a deterrent for sure.

CoderDyne will now mount a crash program to develop flamethrowing Nuclear Robotic Raccoons. https://t.co/pXuPYuyA7U — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) April 23, 2024

Sounds like fun.

How much for overnight delivery? https://t.co/uI4bE6tR5d — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 23, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

My HOA is just gonna need to deal with it https://t.co/9gc4ZsxLQ6 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 23, 2024

The HOA meetings are gonna be lit.

No pun intended.