What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog

In a move that all-too-disturbingly echoes the ED-209's B-story from 'Robocop,' an Ohio-based company unironically named Throwflame announced the release of the Thermonator, a robot dog with an attached flamethrower.
No, we're not making this up.
And they say this isn’t a weapon.
Suuuuure it isn’t
NEW: Throwflame unveils robot dog Thermonator — with flamethrower attached — The Ohio-based firm have announced the $9,420 bot is available for purchase by the general public and government agencies for the first time. pic.twitter.com/SgBTRXl4Dj— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 23, 2024
We're sure this won't cause problems. None at all.
When the time comes a leader will arise pic.twitter.com/QR2loOUAy7— Paul (@WomanDefiner) April 23, 2024
Sarah Connor in canine form.
April 23, 2024
Hahahahahahaha.
April 23, 2024
At $9,400 each, why not buy two?
What could possibly go wrong with this?— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 23, 2024
So, so many things.
April 23, 2024
The responses are pretty split between 'WTF?!' and 'Tell me more!'
Call me old fashioned, but I have concerns about Arson robots— Dr. Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) April 23, 2024
So do we. Gotta come down on the side of having concerns about the arson robots.
Note to self:— Professor Nutbutter (@Cons_Wildcat) April 23, 2024
Keep the cat inside from now on. pic.twitter.com/5c4AtzYO4T
Probably wise.
Dope!!! Glad they're offering to the public and respect my second amendment rights— . (@angryalbinoyeti) April 23, 2024
We love the Second Amendment, but even we're not sure it covers flamethrower robot dogs.
RX I wonder if we can sic a few on the Pro-Hamas college demonstrations. https://t.co/BhbHytCTh5— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 23, 2024
He said it. Not us.
Do only misanthropes work in robotics? I’ve never seen a class of people work so hard to destroy mankind outside of the managerial class in government. https://t.co/Nmwsf3wRzZ— Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) April 23, 2024
And have they not seen the 'Terminator' movies?
Here me out, NYPD... https://t.co/xpI3trcUvk— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 23, 2024
We mean, it's worth a listen.
I'm torn between wanting to smash the machines and wanting to become a millionaire with an army of thermonators. https://t.co/dzIgJJP3dn— Andrew Snyder (@Andrewnsnyder) April 23, 2024
Not gonna lie, a millionaire with an army of thermonators would be pretty cool.
Who needs guns? I am getting a robot dog. I’ll name him Astro. https://t.co/vVlQmTTwo6— Jodi (@APLMom) April 23, 2024
Or 'Sparky.'
When someone steps even one foot on my lawn: https://t.co/PSvPaiekK5— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) April 23, 2024
It'll be a deterrent for sure.
CoderDyne will now mount a crash program to develop flamethrowing Nuclear Robotic Raccoons. https://t.co/pXuPYuyA7U— Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) April 23, 2024
Sounds like fun.
How much for overnight delivery? https://t.co/uI4bE6tR5d— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 23, 2024
Inquiring minds want to know.
My HOA is just gonna need to deal with it https://t.co/9gc4ZsxLQ6— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 23, 2024
The HOA meetings are gonna be lit.
No pun intended.
