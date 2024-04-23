WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'

The videos of trans activists getting in people's faces for 'misgendering' and 'transphobia' are really getting tiresome. We get it -- you think the world has to bend to your preferred pronouns. But we're not psychic; we don't know what your pronouns are unless you tattoo them on your forehead.

Maybe we shouldn't give them ideas. But we digress.

And employee at Dollar General is not having it. Good for him.

Trans person harasses worker for “misgendering.” It’s all a narcissistic power trip.pic.twitter.com/HihJ1WXQgZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

We can't imagine getting in someone's face over pronouns.

This writer worked with someone who called her the wrong name for four years. Deal with it.

Quentin ain't having it 🙌🏻 — ░L░Y░D░S░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@sourpatchlyds) April 22, 2024

No, and more people need to follow his lead.

Nailed it.

Heh.

He put the "trans" in "trans-action declined" — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) April 22, 2024

Lol.

The world is not ok. — SJMCarey (@SJCarey) April 23, 2024

No, it's not.

Some people rightfully refuse to play along with gender confused people. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 22, 2024

As they should.

The amount of pain that’s caused by the embarrassment of your card getting declined at the dollar store is far worse than your gender confusion… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) April 22, 2024

Yeah, that's really embarrassing.

Let’s congratulate Quentin from the Pflugerville Dollar General on joining the mighty pantheon of Hourly Workers Who Don’t Give a F**k About Your Preferred Pronouns https://t.co/pgD48M56wP pic.twitter.com/bkIOmeefFK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 22, 2024

Hourly Workers don't have time for this bulls**t, for sure.

Quentin is the man. https://t.co/FKc4LSIsua — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 22, 2024

The man, for sure.

When these frauds don’t get their way, they always scream “transphobia”. Dollars to donuts, that moron had insufficient funds and that person tried to ruin that man over it. https://t.co/FPs0fngiJU — SarahTheRoma (@SarahTheBanned) April 23, 2024

'Transphobia' is not a thing.

Yeah, still funny.

I constantly find myself bonding with black people over how crazy white liberals are nowadays!



Apparently I’m “racist” against craziness, not skin color… https://t.co/UVz4LC3Z1G — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 23, 2024

Yep. It unites us.

Lmmfao Dollar General don’t give no fuq. That’s is the Popeye’s of dollar stores https://t.co/Ubuf4XL9Bf pic.twitter.com/IUwYTe6ZNA — Adonis Zaire👺 (@Sigil_Pessism) April 23, 2024

Perfect.

There are tens of millions of people that won’t be forced into some bullied form of compliance.



But good luck to them when they try.



My preferred adjectives are: wise and handsome. https://t.co/YZXvX6YOGs — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) April 22, 2024

And we need more.

The clerk shouldn’t assume the customer’s tender! https://t.co/9yuIODVMNo — Pragmatic Libertarian Pill Dude (@mecalnan) April 23, 2024

Perfection.