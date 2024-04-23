John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be Banned in Cities

Oh, honey, no.

When crazy leftists aren't trying to ban dogs and cats to 'save the environment', they're dishing up hot takes like this, in an effort to make the rest of us as miserable as they apparently are:

Advertisement

Dogs should be banned from cities. Inevitably, they always oversaturate patches of grass with urine and it smells awful. Nobody talks about urine saturation—whole blocks just smell like piss, permanently—but it’s the big issue with dog ownership. https://t.co/DAwPPcKpTN — Katherine Dee (@default_friend) April 22, 2024

We love our dogs. Arguing to ban them ends very, very badly for you.

i have never observed public grass to smell like pee, except in very rare cases easily traceable to humans.



also, i have not lived everywhere in the world, and the world being large, it's possible.



still, i am dubious and suspect trolling. — amolitor.dolt (@amolitor99) April 22, 2024

Yeah, does she live in San Francisco?

We mean, c'mon.

Ma’am I think you’re thinking of random drunk guys — Morale Improver (@MoraleImprover) April 22, 2024

Possibly.

You should be banned from cities. — Proteus vulgaris (@prettybleak985) April 22, 2024

We can get behind this.

Really girl? Ban dogs? Taking “killjoy” to a whole nother level with this one, goddamn. — Gentleman Frog (@terrorgator) April 23, 2024

It's next level killjoy, for sure.

Dogs make people happy tho pic.twitter.com/nt3olKY2Oc — Grass Toucher 🌱 (@ownlibtards) April 22, 2024

Dogs are awesome.

who hurt you — Keto Grill & Bakery (@ketogrillbakery) April 22, 2024

Our question exactly.

I lived in NYC and the dog pee smell on the street was much milder than the funk in the subways, caused by people. If you don’t like dogs, then anything they do will bug you. They shed, slobber, puke, get into everything, and require care like a child. Not for everyone. 😁 — Michelle Muse (@th3muse) April 23, 2024

Nope, they're not for everyone, but that doesn't mean you get to ban them for everyone else.

I hope I never get the displeasure of encountering you — Slummy「 ᴋᴋɢ 」 (@slummythedegen) April 23, 2024

We bet she's a blast at parties.

We should ban Liberal White Women from society. https://t.co/5QZaOxqSp4 pic.twitter.com/qrqgts0BaY — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) April 23, 2024

Endorsed.

I have 2 dogs to make up for you not having 1 https://t.co/T4IzNxXtLh pic.twitter.com/THRmSdqlQi — Khersty (@Kherstyy) April 22, 2024

Good doggos.

If you ban dogs from cities, a solid 20%-30% of the urban population (and a disproportionately large share of the Yuppie population) will decamp for the suburbs immediately.



You’ll destroy our cities. https://t.co/sQ3hsdvCqz — Tyler (@Tyler_The_Wise) April 22, 2024

Advertisement

Well, when you put it that way, we may need to reconsider our criticism.

Oh we need to take in 500,000 brown people a year but I can’t get a dog now?? https://t.co/vrsM5kj6g3 — Vilkerman (@UlkasTheGreat) April 23, 2024

Nope. They are thieves of joy.

i live in the third largest city in america in a neighborhood where seemingly every household has at least one dog and i am here to tell you all that this is just not a problem https://t.co/Wi6lsWPAEf — Dan Walden (@dwaldenwrites) April 23, 2024

It's not.

This isn't a thing.



Trash from the homeless is a much worse issue in Austin than any dog pee.



Dogs are not only part of our development, they evolved w/ us. They're not going anywhere; our paths are inseparable.



You don't get any of the good of a dog, and that's very sad. https://t.co/hgefVvHk9J — Space-Coast-Based Ghost 🚀 🐊 👻 (@RaySchneid) April 23, 2024

Very sad.