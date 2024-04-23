FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be Banned in Cities

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 23, 2024
Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate via AP

Oh, honey, no.

When crazy leftists aren't trying to ban dogs and cats to 'save the environment', they're dishing up hot takes like this, in an effort to make the rest of us as miserable as they apparently are:

We love our dogs. Arguing to ban them ends very, very badly for you.

Yeah, does she live in San Francisco?

We mean, c'mon.

Possibly.

We can get behind this.

It's next level killjoy, for sure.

Dogs are awesome.

Our question exactly.

Nope, they're not for everyone, but that doesn't mean you get to ban them for everyone else.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Endorsed.

Good doggos.

Well, when you put it that way, we may need to reconsider our criticism.

Nope. They are thieves of joy.

It's not.

Very sad.

