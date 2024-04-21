'I Can't Wait to Pay for These Student Loans': Taylor Swift Now the Subject of College Classes

Love her or hate her, it's undeniable that Taylor Swift is a cultural icon. But now she's also the topic of classes at colleges and universities, and maybe we need to tap the brakes a little bit.

Watch this report from CBS:

Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," became Spotify's most-streamed in a single day. Swift is not only dominating streaming, but she's becoming a topic of study in classrooms. @jolingkent has more on the "Swift effect" sweeping across college campuses. pic.twitter.com/G3XJYpNUYO — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) April 20, 2024

Yeah, this won't end badly.

That's what'll happen.

Creating a generation devoid of critical thinking skills. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 21, 2024

Which is what they want.

Can't use logic or reason, but can name all the Taylor Swift deep cuts.

$900 per credit hour to study….Taylor Swift? Sounds like a sound investment. pic.twitter.com/VjAgPmoLOB — Unagi (@brownrobin64) April 21, 2024

$900 per credit hour.

We're in the wrong line of work.

Relly challenging themselves there — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) April 21, 2024

A very rigorous curriculum for sure.

I can’t wait to pay for these student loans. — GoneViking (@GoneViking1) April 21, 2024

Sigh. We're gonna have to pay for them, aren't we?

You know, I've always been a strong believer in the equality of the sexes, but it's hard to watch something like this and not have at least the tiniest thought inside you saying "Universal suffrage was a mistake." — TheFieryBones (@TheFieryBones) April 20, 2024

You said it, not us.

How many of these students have never read any of the Greek philosophers who built the very foundation of liberal arts. — The Rare Normie Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) April 21, 2024

Those are dead old white men. They don't have anything to teach us. Or something.

People like this prove why the rest of American’s shouldn’t have to pay their student loans. If you want to waste money on classes that get you nowhere in life, you should foot the bill — Jiggin Jalen (@JigginJalen) April 21, 2024

Yep. It's rock solid proof we shouldn't have to pay for this nonsense.

All I see are future Starbucks baristas. — TheShotglassPhilosopher (@TheBourbonBee) April 21, 2024

Same.

If you wonder why we rank so low in STEM in the developed world educational paradigm…. https://t.co/4bA04xun5c — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) April 21, 2024

Can't imagine why.

Joe Biden is forcing you to pay off these kids’ student loans. https://t.co/JLhccipkwm — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 21, 2024

In the name of 'fairness' and 'equity.'

These are the same people that will be demanding student loan bail outs as soon as they graduate with their useless degrees. https://t.co/B7QTzWUL89 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 21, 2024

Yes they will.

Universities are the ones robbing your dumb kids, not me.



If you'd like to sue them, please do. Making me pay for something I had no part in (student loan "forgiveness") will only make this worse. https://t.co/6IgwN4t3Vl — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 21, 2024

Yes they are.

Must be right after Harry Potter class. https://t.co/udkRFCxDj7 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 21, 2024

And before the Game of Thrones lecture.

The people insisting on "debt forgiveness" act like it's a one-time burden on taxpayers. What about the current crop of students skating through a frivolous curriculum? https://t.co/oPM5q6P3wr — Xeriland (@Xeriland) April 21, 2024

Every 10-15 years student loan forgiveness will be a political thing.

Dead and buried.