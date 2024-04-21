'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged...
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire...
@HouseGOP Graphic Shows Double Digit Inflation of Five Food Items Since Biden Took...
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringe Worthy Apology to...
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
'Make the Media Like Us': Sen. Mike Lee Tweets 'Evolution of House GOP...
Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter...
'Send in the National Guard': Jewish Students at Columbia Deserve to Attend Class...
J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will...
Lefties SQUEEING Over Michelle Obama Shopping at Target Without Being Recognized is SO...
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods...
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You...

'I Can't Wait to Pay for These Student Loans': Taylor Swift Now the Subject of College Classes

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 21, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Love her or hate her, it's undeniable that Taylor Swift is a cultural icon. But now she's also the topic of classes at colleges and universities, and maybe we need to tap the brakes a little bit.

Advertisement

Watch this report from CBS:

Yeah, this won't end badly.

That's what'll happen.

Which is what they want.

Can't use logic or reason, but can name all the Taylor Swift deep cuts.

$900 per credit hour.

We're in the wrong line of work.

A very rigorous curriculum for sure.

Sigh. We're gonna have to pay for them, aren't we?

Recommended

The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals
justmindy
Advertisement

You said it, not us.

Those are dead old white men. They don't have anything to teach us. Or something.

Yep. It's rock solid proof we shouldn't have to pay for this nonsense.

Same.

Can't imagine why.

In the name of 'fairness' and 'equity.'

Yes they will.

Advertisement

Yes they are.

And before the Game of Thrones lecture.

Every 10-15 years student loan forgiveness will be a political thing.

Dead and buried.

Tags: COLLEGE EDUCATION STUDENT DEBT STUDENT LOANS TAYLOR SWIFT STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals
justmindy
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged Kids
Amy Curtis
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
Amy Curtis
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringe Worthy Apology to Congressman Ritchie Torres
justmindy
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals justmindy
Advertisement