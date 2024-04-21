WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder

Good for this kid, who was faced with a home invader and decided not to be a victim. Braydon Smith was told to sit in a closet by Jataveon Dashawn Hall, who planned to steal items from the home.

Instead of obeying, Smith decided to grab a machete and attack Hall.

Watch:

A black home invader told an 11 yr old to hide in the closet while he robbed the boy's home.



Braden had a different plan ~



"He turned his back and I grabbed a machete and I went into the Living room, and hit him on the back of the head".



"I really think you shouldn't break… pic.twitter.com/dTe2eWWed4 — Dane (@UltraDane) April 20, 2024

That takes guts.

More from ABC 11:

Smith says he bought his machete with gift cards some time ago and normally uses it to chop down trees. But on Friday, it was a self-defense weapon. A lesson he says his dad, Christopher Smith, taught him a few years ago when thieves ransacked their home. "If they come in the door, you let 'em have it," Christopher Smith said. Braydon Smith says he was hesitant--but he wasn't scared. "It went by really fast. I knew I didn't have the time to think about what I was going to do. I just grabbed a weapon in the house and acted with it," Smith said. Orange County Sheriff's deputies say Hall rushed himself to the hospital but refused further treatment and later escaped when he knew they were looking for him, investigators say.

So this wasn't the first time their home had been ransacked by thieves.

"I really think you shouldn't break into other people's houses... I mean you can make money by getting a job instead of breaking into people's houses." pic.twitter.com/v1KYfK9eCt — David Rader (@DavidARader) April 20, 2024

He's 100% correct.

“D’Quan left behind DNA after being struck in head with a machete” is a terrific plot twist pic.twitter.com/qF7x5vXntj — Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) April 20, 2024

No kidding he left DNA behind.

Kid is not only a hero but he is a full grown man at 11. Balls of Steel. — Skye Luque 🇺🇸 (@LuqueMeatSauce) April 20, 2024

Imagine doing this at 11. This writer's youngest son is almost 11, and it just takes her breath away.

Last I heard he was complaining about having a splitting headache. — Stan Goudeau (@Austinescapee) April 20, 2024

*Rimshot*

“This is my house. I have to defend it.” https://t.co/zHNesH0JtD pic.twitter.com/pJAft2Ie6b — Andrew Bragg (@AndrewBragg5555) April 20, 2024

Same vibes.

10 year old machete wielding home defender after chopping a burglar in the back of the head: "get a job" 😂 https://t.co/MgYoUeUDTF pic.twitter.com/doAnQrXco7 — Jonk (@Jonk2nd) April 20, 2024

That was just the cherry on top, wasn't it?

I hope homie *really* felt that one. I hope his parents felt it too. https://t.co/1elazSqpWU — Agent Max Remington, Americanist 🇺🇸 (@AgentMax90) April 20, 2024

He probably did.

This kid is only 11 and already has a more badass story to tell than anyone at any party he attends for the rest of his life. https://t.co/FpmcWrAX55 — Trey Says (@PowerOwn45) April 20, 2024

Imagine what the future holds if he's only 11.

Imagine you're an adult and you get a machete in the head from an 11 year and then he tells you to get a job too. https://t.co/zDjffITSlg — Michael (@somnolentist) April 20, 2024

Really is salt in the wound, no?

What a brave, young man!



Now we will hear cries of “machete control” by the tyrannical Marxist left. https://t.co/AuSaNiAtgL — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) April 20, 2024

Some Leftist, somewhere, is mad about this. For sure.

But good for Braydon. Hopefully Hall learned a lesson.