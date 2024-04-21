WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder

Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 21, 2024
gif

Good for this kid, who was faced with a home invader and decided not to be a victim. Braydon Smith was told to sit in a closet by Jataveon Dashawn Hall, who planned to steal items from the home.

Instead of obeying, Smith decided to grab a machete and attack Hall.

Watch:

That takes guts.

More from ABC 11:

Smith says he bought his machete with gift cards some time ago and normally uses it to chop down trees. But on Friday, it was a self-defense weapon.

A lesson he says his dad, Christopher Smith, taught him a few years ago when thieves ransacked their home.

"If they come in the door, you let 'em have it," Christopher Smith said.

Braydon Smith says he was hesitant--but he wasn't scared.

"It went by really fast. I knew I didn't have the time to think about what I was going to do. I just grabbed a weapon in the house and acted with it," Smith said.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies say Hall rushed himself to the hospital but refused further treatment and later escaped when he knew they were looking for him, investigators say.

So this wasn't the first time their home had been ransacked by thieves.

He's 100% correct.

No kidding he left DNA behind.

Imagine doing this at 11. This writer's youngest son is almost 11, and it just takes her breath away.

*Rimshot*

Same vibes.

That was just the cherry on top, wasn't it?

He probably did.

Imagine what the future holds if he's only 11.

Really is salt in the wound, no?

Some Leftist, somewhere, is mad about this. For sure.

But good for Braydon. Hopefully Hall learned a lesson.

