Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to the Government

Elizabeth Warren likes taking and spending your money. But she doesn't like it when you spend your money on things. Like a service that helps you navigate the insane tax code. You know, the one that says you can go to prison for a long time or pay lots of money in penalties if you don't do it correctly.

Advertisement

The focus of her ire right now is TurboTax. Their crime? 'Upselling' willing taxpayers.

Elizabeth Warren slams TurboTax for upselling taxpayers during filing process https://t.co/IgcMYkrnXx — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2024

More from The Hill:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized TurboTax on Monday for charging taxpayers for relatively simple tax returns and repeatedly upselling them during the filing process. Ahead of Monday night’s tax deadline, Warren pointed to an example of a sample taxpayer with a “simple filing situation” who would qualify for the IRS’s new Direct File tool, which is a free pilot program available in 12 states. However, using TurboTax, the sample taxpayer would pay $133 for filing federal and state taxes and “get upsold or solicited for additional costly services eight more times in the process,” Warren said. “The TurboTax website attempts to divert taxpayers away from free filing options early in the process – and continues to do so throughout their federal and state tax filings,” the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a letter to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan.

Taxpayers who use the service have the choice not to select those features. They're adults.

Yeah, turbo tax is the problem....... 😂 — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) April 16, 2024

Of course it is.

She's the problem, not a tax-fiiing company. — JWF (@OriginalJWF) April 16, 2024

She is the problem.

And she proves it, every day.

Turbo Tax hasn’t “donated” enough to the Warren campaign — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) April 15, 2024

Apparently not.

Yeah, let's just forget about the paying taxes thing. — Plebeian (@76Gargoyle) April 15, 2024

Solid idea.

Congress has created an obscenely complex tax system which often requires complex software to navigate. She should be blaming herself. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) April 16, 2024

There are financial and criminal penalties for not paying taxes correctly. Most people need help doing so.

Ah yes. It's TurboTax's fault. And not the completely unnecessary tax code — Brody (@DudeManSir) April 15, 2024

It's never the government's fault.

Be upset with why are you guessing to figure out how much you owe rather than the IRS doing it for you. — Johnathan Marshall (@cajunphried) April 15, 2024

It's more fun this way.

If the tax code wasn't so damn impossible then the upsell wouldn't be necessary.

Abolish income tax — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) April 15, 2024

Amen.

Funny, I've used Turbo Tax for YEARS and never succumbed to the "up selling". — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) April 16, 2024

Weird.

TurboTax ain’t the entity screwing me when I’m filing my taxes https://t.co/sITBODFZEJ — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 15, 2024

Nope.

I see Senator Soundbite is at it again. If you ever want to see a feckless narcissist in action, there ya' go. https://t.co/gtFqMs5ooH — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 15, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. Feckless is a good word to describe her.

I know, right?



We should get rid of all income taxes to starve TurboTax of revenue. https://t.co/uwWaqqIqPw — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 15, 2024

That'll show them. Get on this, Lizzy.

This year TurboTax noticed from what I was reporting that it should ask me about a tax credit I wouldn't have known about otherwise.



It saved us more money than I've ever spent on TurboTax.



I will never dunk on TurboTax. TurboTax is not the problem. https://t.co/wVfkz83LqW — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) April 15, 2024

TurboTax is not the problem.

If the tax code, which Congress is responsible for, wasn't so difficult, TurboTax wouldn't have a business at all. Alternatively, Congress could create software and give it away for free. https://t.co/ZxHVgQBXBD — Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) April 15, 2024

We've used government software. Not a good product.

Note how Sen. Warren is focused on Turbo Tax and not the IRS. https://t.co/2lkbYtTFXk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2024

She likes the IRS.