We Warned You: Germany Will Have to Ban Weekend Driving to Meet Net Zero Goals

Back when COVID lockdowns happened, a lot of us warned you that the same logic used to keep us at home for COVID -- the public health emergency -- would be used to find other reasons to keep us home. Like environmentalism.

And now Germany is doing just that:

Germans warned weekend driving may be banned to meet 'net zero ' targets.



A corresponding reduction in traffic performance would only be possible through restrictive measures that are difficult to communicate to the population, such as nationwide and indefinite driving bans on… pic.twitter.com/U6i3rdZ9Na — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 15, 2024

You will own nothing, go nowhere, and like it.

More from The Telegraph:

Germany’s transport minister has warned that driving will have to be banned at the weekends unless the country’s net zero laws are changed. Volker Wissing’s FDP party wants the law amended so the polluting transport sector can miss carbon emissions reduction targets, as long as Germany as a whole reaches them. But the change is opposed by the Greens, who are part of the three-way coalition with the pro-business FDP and the Social Democrats (SPD), led by Olaf Scholz, the chancellor. Negotiations over the law have dragged on since September last year. In a bid to heap pressure on his coalition partners to amend the law, Mr Wissing said that he would have to enforce a ban on weekend driving to abide by the law unless it was changed before mid-July. The Greens accused Mr Wissing of stirring up unfounded fears at a time when German enthusiasm for climate-friendly legislation is at a low ebb during the cost of living crisis.

'Enthusiasm' for a lower standard of living is at an all-time low? You don't say.

Coup in 3, 2, 1… — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) April 15, 2024

We can only hope.

Unless you're rich, then you can pollute all you want don't worry — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) April 15, 2024

They're special and our betters and need to drive and eat meat and live in big houses.

Dutch government has been contemplating just that for over a year now. Decided to delay the decision until after they'd won the upcoming elections, then lost those elections 🤣 — Iala Andromeda (@Iala_Andromeda) April 15, 2024

Whoops. That didn't go as planned, huh?

Ooh look! Another one of those things we said would happen, that the MSM shills said was just a conspiracy theory.



They're coming thick and fast now. — ResponsibleAdult (@CommonishGround) April 15, 2024

Too thick and too fast.

Can they provide data on what the impact on global temperature would be? Unlikely. — What, Me Worry? (@gweets01) April 15, 2024

No, because they don't care about the actual impact (it would be minimal). It's about control.

No limits on private jets or helicopters though.. 🤔 — Timothy Levin DC (@Doctim111) April 15, 2024

We can't expect the elite to travel with the unwashed masses.

We live under the worst elites to ever exist https://t.co/kAWmjnYArJ — Will Walcker (@will_vonn) April 15, 2024

Lucky us.

That's what they want.

And they'll get away with it. If we let them.

Do not let them.