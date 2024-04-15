Jemele Hill: O.J. Simpson's Death Is a Reminder of the Racial Rift That...
We Warned You: Germany Will Have to Ban Weekend Driving to Meet Net Zero Goals

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Back when COVID lockdowns happened, a lot of us warned you that the same logic used to keep us at home for COVID -- the public health emergency -- would be used to find other reasons to keep us home. Like environmentalism.

And now Germany is doing just that:

You will own nothing, go nowhere, and like it.

More from The Telegraph:

Germany’s transport minister has warned that driving will have to be banned at the weekends unless the country’s net zero laws are changed.

Volker Wissing’s FDP party wants the law amended so the polluting transport sector can miss carbon emissions reduction targets, as long as Germany as a whole reaches them.

But the change is opposed by the Greens, who are part of the three-way coalition with the pro-business FDP and the Social Democrats (SPD), led by Olaf Scholz, the chancellor.

Negotiations over the law have dragged on since September last year. In a bid to heap pressure on his coalition partners to amend the law, Mr Wissing said that he would have to enforce a ban on weekend driving to abide by the law unless it was changed before mid-July.

The Greens accused Mr Wissing of stirring up unfounded fears at a time when German enthusiasm for climate-friendly legislation is at a low ebb during the cost of living crisis.

'Enthusiasm' for a lower standard of living is at an all-time low? You don't say.

We can only hope.

They're special and our betters and need to drive and eat meat and live in big houses.

Whoops. That didn't go as planned, huh?

Too thick and too fast.

No, because they don't care about the actual impact (it would be minimal). It's about control.

We can't expect the elite to travel with the unwashed masses.

Lucky us.

That's what they want.

And they'll get away with it. If we let them.

Do not let them.

