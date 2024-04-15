Maybe YOU'RE CRINGEY: Gen Z Complains 'Sex and the City' Is Outdated, 'Cringey'

Having Solved Crime in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department Turns Its Attention to...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File

For Gen Z, history began yesterday, and they can't conceive that things were different in the past. They have to look at everything through their lens of wokeness and microaggressions and offense. So everything that's older than last week is now somehow offensive.

Now it's 'Sex and the City' (SatC), the HBO show that was once the darling of the progressive Left:

More from The Independent:

Like Carrie Bradshaw, I’m a writer living in New York City – but that’s where the similarities end.

Much has been made of what my generation would make of the outdatedness of storylines such as Carrie Bradshaw dismissing bisexuality as “a layover to gaytown”. Or sex-fiend Samantha Jones’s altercation with her “friendly neighbourhood pre-op transsexual hookers,” described as “half man, half woman, totally annoying”.

The arrival of Sex and the City – an HBO production based on journalist Candace Bushnell’s column, and book by the same name – on Netflix opens it up to a wider global audience. But, the show has been available on the Max streaming platform since it launched in 2020, and on HBO before that, so it’s not like this is Gen Z’s first exposure to the series  - and we are more than capable of handling the issues it tackles without bursting into flames.

Sigh.

This writer is also an older millennial and has never seen an episode of SatC, because it just wasn't interesting.

We agree.

We're sure they'd faint if they watched that sitcom.

Modern day Puritans with 100% less joy.

They're always shocked people who lived before them have different values.

They tried the same thing with 'Friends' several years ago.

Perfect summation.

The Left always winds up eating its own, eventually.

Yep.

They've got a lot of opinions on a lot of things that don't involve them, unfortunately.

Please don't encourage this.

And for a long time, she was held up as the ideal liberal woman. Remember that? We do.

No one is. Does she really think that's what life is supposed to be like?

It was fiction.

Gen Z would do well to remember that sometimes.

