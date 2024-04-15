Maybe YOU'RE CRINGEY: Gen Z Complains 'Sex and the City' Is Outdated, 'Cringey'

For Gen Z, history began yesterday, and they can't conceive that things were different in the past. They have to look at everything through their lens of wokeness and microaggressions and offense. So everything that's older than last week is now somehow offensive.

Now it's 'Sex and the City' (SatC), the HBO show that was once the darling of the progressive Left:

I’m Gen Z watching Sex and the City for the first time. It’s not just outdated, it’s cringeyhttps://t.co/yguEGezn0P — The Independent (@Independent) April 12, 2024

Like Carrie Bradshaw, I’m a writer living in New York City – but that’s where the similarities end. Much has been made of what my generation would make of the outdatedness of storylines such as Carrie Bradshaw dismissing bisexuality as “a layover to gaytown”. Or sex-fiend Samantha Jones’s altercation with her “friendly neighbourhood pre-op transsexual hookers,” described as “half man, half woman, totally annoying”. The arrival of Sex and the City – an HBO production based on journalist Candace Bushnell’s column, and book by the same name – on Netflix opens it up to a wider global audience. But, the show has been available on the Max streaming platform since it launched in 2020, and on HBO before that, so it’s not like this is Gen Z’s first exposure to the series - and we are more than capable of handling the issues it tackles without bursting into flames.

Sigh.

I'm a Millennial male and I have always thought it was cringey. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) April 13, 2024

This writer is also an older millennial and has never seen an episode of SatC, because it just wasn't interesting.

We agree.

Please tell us what you think of Laverne and Shirley next. — Joseph “Future Sand Worm” Guarino 🐝🚆🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@RoninJoey) April 12, 2024

We're sure they'd faint if they watched that sitcom.

Gen z the generation of self righteous politically correct prudes 🙄 — Ken Obi (@TheKenObi_) April 13, 2024

Modern day Puritans with 100% less joy.

A 90'S SERIES IS OUTDATED?? NO WAYYY — Eli~ (@elioj0) April 13, 2024

They're always shocked people who lived before them have different values.

Booooooooooooooooring — BBBabi (@babi) April 13, 2024

They tried the same thing with 'Friends' several years ago.

start of the article: we are more than capable of handling the issues it tackles without bursting into flames.



rest of the article: she bursts into flames — Andrew Weiner (@DickeyNate) April 13, 2024

Perfect summation.

I find this interesting in an "end of history" sort of way where a young person has decided that even a sort of casual center-left mentality from 20 years ago needs to be vocally denounced and thrown into the trash https://t.co/0jQQ2h0X0a — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 13, 2024

The Left always winds up eating its own, eventually.

Sex and the City is probably the worst thing ever to take over the cultural zeitgeist, just for the exact opposite of the reasons stated in this piece https://t.co/ORdyf1IIvr — Taxation is Theft Nero (@Adventure_Nero) April 13, 2024

Yep.

I’m sorry kids, but you don’t get to have an opinion on a show that wasn’t made for you. https://t.co/v4ceshAyAT pic.twitter.com/jd9NUJC7P9 — Jimmy Steele (@jimmysteelegold) April 12, 2024

They've got a lot of opinions on a lot of things that don't involve them, unfortunately.

This 22 year old "journalist" should keep watching old shows and tell us what she thinks. Do All in the Family next...or Three's Company! Or let's hire a 92 year old to have opinions about current shows?🤣 "Single and Fabulous question mark? That is just bad journalism". https://t.co/LLt4r8OSHN pic.twitter.com/AckOvb53JS — Michael Buckley (@HeyBuckHey) April 12, 2024

Please don't encourage this.

“Samantha is obnoxious and comes across as having few morals.”



??? https://t.co/vcdlGMw0bt pic.twitter.com/nn9wcOqJoB — Jenn(ifer) Jolie (@jennryanxo) April 13, 2024

And for a long time, she was held up as the ideal liberal woman. Remember that? We do.

“I’m not constantly brunching or dining or sipping “cosmos” at bars with my friends.” 🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/OGQidE2Po5 pic.twitter.com/UMz0kRPegq — KELSEE (@krockhayes) April 13, 2024

No one is. Does she really think that's what life is supposed to be like?

It was fiction.

Gen Z would do well to remember that sometimes.