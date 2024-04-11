WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every Juncture'

What could possibly go wrong when the Biden administration appoints someone like Zakiya Carr Johnson has top DEI officer for the State Department?

We're sure this won't end badly, at all.

WATCH:

BREAKING: The Biden State Department appoints Zakiya Carr Johnson as top DEI Officer…



"We've got to be about dismantling that traditional structure at every juncture." pic.twitter.com/uvlIjCzYHn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2024

More from Fox News:

The Biden administration's new State Department diversity chief previously called America a "failed historic model" and demanded the destruction of tradition "at every juncture" on the altar of antiracism. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week the appointment of Zakiya Carr Johnson as their chief diversity and inclusion officer. Blinken touted Carr Johnson for bringing "expertise and a fresh perspective on how we build a workforce that reflects America." Carr Johnson previously served as then-President Barack Obama's senior adviser and director of the first Race, Ethnicity and Social Inclusion Unit at the State Department.

Another Obama holdover hellbent on destroying this country.

The job of the State Department is to promote and represent the United States. Calling it a 'failed historic model' and calling for its destruction seems antithetical to that purpose.

Unless that is the purpose of the State Department now: destroying the country.

Yep. Woke and racist are two sides of the same coin.

That's literally the most racist woman on planet Earth — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 3, 2024

Yep.

Little do they know that it is only the "traditional structure" that permits them to have any power. — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) April 5, 2024

Exactly.

Very scary.

#AntonyBlinken appoints a #DEI officer for the State Department. Zakiya Carr Johnson has a BA in Communications from Howard U and will receive a salary of $175,000 a year. https://t.co/Rjy1Ush0u5 — Milo™ (@chasbottom) April 3, 2024

Nice work if you can get it, right?

This is the, “Hope and Change,” 0bama was talking about. https://t.co/ot8UeSCszz — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) April 3, 2024

Yes, it is.

And this is how the communists take power without a single shot fired. https://t.co/BkmZ7OWJcQ — Hawksounder (@hawksounder) April 3, 2024

Unfortunately, true.

Meet Zakiya Carr Johnson, the new Diversity and Inclusion officer for the Biden State Department. She believes America is a failed historic model and we should “destroy tradition at every juncture.”



Her experience includes owning a DEI consulting firm and a YT channel in… pic.twitter.com/mIEWOsLeGP — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 10, 2024

Wow.

How did that interview go?



“I hate America and white women.”



“You’re hired.” -Joe Biden, probably — 🇺🇸Kelly🇺🇸 (@kelmerica78) April 10, 2024

That's how it seems.

These people are actually the most racist people in America. They are what they say. — ASIANJ3SUS (@asianj35u5) April 10, 2024

And when they say what they are, believe them.

Another anti American in a position of power that can punish those she hates, and those happen to be the majority of us. https://t.co/hLdWdmCZu9 — Don't be a Dem (@TXsnpr) April 11, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

The end of the Biden administration can’t come fast enough https://t.co/PtljRIQkVz — Al Davilla (@DevillierAl) April 10, 2024

No, it cannot.