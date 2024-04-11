Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was...
'Grotesque': White House Back to Naming and Shaming Those Republicans Who Accepted PPP...
Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March
Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet
'Rent Free' Alert! L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Temporarily Made It About Trump
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With...
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her...
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Resu...
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas...
Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS...
CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and...
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...

WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every Juncture'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

What could possibly go wrong when the Biden administration appoints someone like Zakiya Carr Johnson has top DEI officer for the State Department?

We're sure this won't end badly, at all.

Advertisement

WATCH:

More from Fox News:

The Biden administration's new State Department diversity chief previously called America a "failed historic model" and demanded the destruction of tradition "at every juncture" on the altar of antiracism.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week the appointment of Zakiya Carr Johnson as their chief diversity and inclusion officer. Blinken touted Carr Johnson for bringing "expertise and a fresh perspective on how we build a workforce that reflects America." 

Carr Johnson previously served as then-President Barack Obama's senior adviser and director of the first Race, Ethnicity and Social Inclusion Unit at the State Department.

Another Obama holdover hellbent on destroying this country.

The job of the State Department is to promote and represent the United States. Calling it a 'failed historic model' and calling for its destruction seems antithetical to that purpose. 

Unless that is the purpose of the State Department now: destroying the country.

Recommended

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yep. Woke and racist are two sides of the same coin.

Yep.

Exactly.

Very scary.

Nice work if you can get it, right?

Yes, it is.

Unfortunately, true.

Advertisement

Wow.

That's how it seems.

And when they say what they are, believe them.

What could possibly go wrong?

No, it cannot.

Tags: DIVERSITY INCLUSION STATE DEPARTMENT WOKE EQUITY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was 'Necessary'
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet
Amy Curtis
'Grotesque': White House Back to Naming and Shaming Those Republicans Who Accepted PPP Loans
Brett T.
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With World Central Kitchen Convoy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid Brett T.
Advertisement