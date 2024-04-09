Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide

Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 09, 2024
AngieArtist

In their rush to rule in favor of abortion, a court in Indiana may have accidentally made homicide legal, at least in theory.

Whoops.

Yeah, buckle up.

What happens at that paragraph? Well first, some background.

We all remember Hobby Lobby.

The Left always plays the long game.

Conservatives would do well to remember this.

Yes, the reasoning is scary, but also an opportunity and a lesson.

Yikes.

As someone pointed out, the question is not if the religion allows it, but requires it, and even then a First Amendment case could be made.

Another problem is the state of Indiana apparently claimed an interest in 'potential life' and not life.

This is where the pro-life movement and the political interests collide: many people, including Donald Trump, support abortion in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother. But what makes those unborn babies less worthy of protection than babies conceived in other circumstances? Why does the way one was conceived determine if someone is worthy of the protection of the state or not?

And that's where Indiana hit a stumbling block. It's also something the pro-life movement will have to reconcile itself with, and sooner rather than later.

But we digress.

Thankfully.

It's a proverbial can of worms.

We would hope that's the case.

There you go.

It'll get fixed, either in another court or the legislature, but amazing how the court overlooked something like this to protect abortion.

***

