Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently voted to ban transgender women (i.e. men) from women's sports.
This is a victory for women and girls, and one of their biggest champions -- athlete Riley Gaines -- took a well-earned victory lap over this vote:
The NAIA becomes the first national college governing body to mandate athletes compete with their sex in a overwhelming 25-0 vote 👏🏼— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 8, 2024
"We believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA...We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was…
More from The Washington Post:
“We are unwavering in our support of fair competition for our student-athletes,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. “It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful. With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward.”
This is the way.
Although I agree wholeheartedly, I think it’s important to stress that the divisions typically thought of as “men’s sports” were always really open divisions…that should continue in my opinion..if there’s a women who is good enough to compete with the men I say great…u?— jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) April 8, 2024
We don't think anyone has a problem with this.
But it doesn't happen.
Now ask yourself why.
This is the only truly fair, non-discriminatory way. Nothing "anti-trans" about it.— servative (@servative) April 9, 2024
This is fair and pro-women and pro-girls.
Keeping men out of women's sports helps ensure women's athletics are fair, equal and just. pic.twitter.com/s5jZ9Es51s— Benjamin (@BeHumbleWithGod) April 8, 2024
And how many women and girls lost opportunities because of stuff like this? Even one is too many.
Thank you, @NAIA, for being on the side of women and fairness.— Civil Discourse (@RolandAdam20) April 8, 2024
Yes, thank you.
There are still adults in charge of athletics and looking out for the safety and welfare of young people! NCAA needs to follow suit— BarFrog Music (@BarFrogMusic) April 8, 2024
Yes, it does.
It won't, but it should.
What transgender advantage? pic.twitter.com/I7aX0WB5k2— Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) April 8, 2024
Yeah, we don't see it.
Not.
It is weird we must cheer for an organization to restrict women's sports to allow only women. Something so common sense that a decade or so ago reasonable people would have thought was a waste of time as no one would want men competing against women.— Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) April 8, 2024
But good for the NAIA.
Women fought very hard to get their own sports and recognition and all that is being undone by the Left.
It's long overdue that women fought back.
Finally, a trend that makes sense. https://t.co/1CMTvZuFwu— Boxer Dad (@Augieboy) April 9, 2024
Thank goodness, right?
So grateful my daughter represented the NAIA for her softball career 🥎🥎🥎 https://t.co/vwzqLxvBuS— Tracy Herlihy🍊🍊🍊 (@herlihy_tracy) April 9, 2024
Any parent should be proud and grateful.
Finally some sanity https://t.co/c8RuiBRqKP— Dr Retirement (@BradCozart) April 9, 2024
It's amazing we are celebrating sanity like this.
Great job, NAIA! Protecting our young women should not be controversial! https://t.co/vy8pJxec3D— Wessels for Governor 🇺🇸 (@Robert_Wessels) April 9, 2024
It shouldn't be, but it is.
Protect women’s sports https://t.co/zvjMW8zx23— ACC Football News (@accfootballnews) April 9, 2024
Yes.
Without apology.
@NCAA wake up and stop diminishing women in sports!! https://t.co/jMhVEl1y48— Peddling Wood (@PeddlingWood2) April 9, 2024
Keep the pressure on. It's how you win.
Well, DUH!!! https://t.co/vXvhxYCHE4— Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 9, 2024
It's so obvious it seems like a 'duh', but some people really don't get this.
And by some people, we mean Leftists.
A rare win in today's craziness. https://t.co/q6nmZiaY25— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 9, 2024
And we need to take them where we can find them.
Keep pushing, Riley. You're on the right side of history and we're winning. https://t.co/fwclA1PdTy— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) April 9, 2024
Yes she is.
