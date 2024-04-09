Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote

Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently voted to ban transgender women (i.e. men) from women's sports.

This is a victory for women and girls, and one of their biggest champions -- athlete Riley Gaines -- took a well-earned victory lap over this vote:

More from The Washington Post:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics voted Monday to ban transgender women from women’s competitions starting next school year, spurring concerns among transgender-rights advocates that the NCAA may follow suit.

At the NAIA’s national convention, the Council of Presidents determined that beginning Aug. 1, only students “whose biological sex is female” may compete in women’s sports. That includes transgender men or nonbinary students who are not receiving masculinizing hormones.

“We are unwavering in our support of fair competition for our student-athletes,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. “It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful. With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward.”

This is the way.

We don't think anyone has a problem with this.

But it doesn't happen. 

Now ask yourself why.

This is fair and pro-women and pro-girls.

And how many women and girls lost opportunities because of stuff like this? Even one is too many.

Yes, thank you.

Yes, it does.

It won't, but it should.

Yeah, we don't see it.

Not.

Women fought very hard to get their own sports and recognition and all that is being undone by the Left.

It's long overdue that women fought back.

Thank goodness, right?

Any parent should be proud and grateful.

It's amazing we are celebrating sanity like this.

It shouldn't be, but it is.

Yes.

Without apology.

Keep the pressure on. It's how you win.

It's so obvious it seems like a 'duh', but some people really don't get this.

And by some people, we mean Leftists.

And we need to take them where we can find them.

Yes she is.

***

