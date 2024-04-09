Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently voted to ban transgender women (i.e. men) from women's sports.

This is a victory for women and girls, and one of their biggest champions -- athlete Riley Gaines -- took a well-earned victory lap over this vote:

The NAIA becomes the first national college governing body to mandate athletes compete with their sex in a overwhelming 25-0 vote 👏🏼



"We believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA...We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 8, 2024

More from The Washington Post:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics voted Monday to ban transgender women from women’s competitions starting next school year, spurring concerns among transgender-rights advocates that the NCAA may follow suit. At the NAIA’s national convention, the Council of Presidents determined that beginning Aug. 1, only students “whose biological sex is female” may compete in women’s sports. That includes transgender men or nonbinary students who are not receiving masculinizing hormones. “We are unwavering in our support of fair competition for our student-athletes,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a news release. “It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful. With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward.”

This is the way.

Although I agree wholeheartedly, I think it’s important to stress that the divisions typically thought of as “men’s sports” were always really open divisions…that should continue in my opinion..if there’s a women who is good enough to compete with the men I say great…u? — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) April 8, 2024

We don't think anyone has a problem with this.

But it doesn't happen.

Now ask yourself why.

This is the only truly fair, non-discriminatory way. Nothing "anti-trans" about it. — servative (@servative) April 9, 2024

This is fair and pro-women and pro-girls.

Keeping men out of women's sports helps ensure women's athletics are fair, equal and just. pic.twitter.com/s5jZ9Es51s — Benjamin (@BeHumbleWithGod) April 8, 2024

And how many women and girls lost opportunities because of stuff like this? Even one is too many.

Thank you, @NAIA, for being on the side of women and fairness. — Civil Discourse (@RolandAdam20) April 8, 2024

Yes, thank you.

There are still adults in charge of athletics and looking out for the safety and welfare of young people! NCAA needs to follow suit — BarFrog Music (@BarFrogMusic) April 8, 2024

Yes, it does.

It won't, but it should.

Yeah, we don't see it.

Not.

It is weird we must cheer for an organization to restrict women's sports to allow only women. Something so common sense that a decade or so ago reasonable people would have thought was a waste of time as no one would want men competing against women.



But good for the NAIA. — Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) April 8, 2024

Women fought very hard to get their own sports and recognition and all that is being undone by the Left.

It's long overdue that women fought back.

Finally, a trend that makes sense. https://t.co/1CMTvZuFwu — Boxer Dad (@Augieboy) April 9, 2024

Thank goodness, right?

So grateful my daughter represented the NAIA for her softball career 🥎🥎🥎 https://t.co/vwzqLxvBuS — Tracy Herlihy🍊🍊🍊 (@herlihy_tracy) April 9, 2024

Any parent should be proud and grateful.

Finally some sanity https://t.co/c8RuiBRqKP — Dr Retirement (@BradCozart) April 9, 2024

It's amazing we are celebrating sanity like this.

Great job, NAIA! Protecting our young women should not be controversial! https://t.co/vy8pJxec3D — Wessels for Governor 🇺🇸 (@Robert_Wessels) April 9, 2024

It shouldn't be, but it is.

Protect women’s sports https://t.co/zvjMW8zx23 — ACC Football News (@accfootballnews) April 9, 2024

Yes.

Without apology.

@NCAA wake up and stop diminishing women in sports!! https://t.co/jMhVEl1y48 — Peddling Wood (@PeddlingWood2) April 9, 2024

Keep the pressure on. It's how you win.

It's so obvious it seems like a 'duh', but some people really don't get this.

And by some people, we mean Leftists.

A rare win in today's craziness. https://t.co/q6nmZiaY25 — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 9, 2024

And we need to take them where we can find them.

Keep pushing, Riley. You're on the right side of history and we're winning. https://t.co/fwclA1PdTy — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) April 9, 2024

Yes she is.

***

