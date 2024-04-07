Doctor With ZERO Self-Awareness MAD at People Prioritizing Freedoms Over Bird Flu Panic
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Admin Okayed Geoengineering Test in San Francisco Bay

Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on April 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

What could possibly go wrong when the government allows aerosolized materials to be sprayed into the atmosphere to help combat 'climate change'?

Well, we guess we'll find out because it happened quietly in the San Francisco Bay area, with the blessing of the Biden administration:

More from Scientific American (with emphasis added):

The nation's first outdoor test to limit global warming by increasing cloud cover launched Tuesday from the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay.

The experiment, which organizers didn't widely announce to avoid public backlash, marks the acceleration of a contentious field of research known as solar radiation modification. The concept involves shooting substances such as aerosols into the sky to reflect sunlight away from the Earth.

The move led by researchers at the University of Washington has renewed questions about how to effectively and ethically study promising climate technologies that could also harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways. The experiment is spraying microscopic salt particles into the air, and the secrecy surrounding its timing caught even some experts off guard.

"Since this experiment was kept under wraps until the test started, we are eager to see how public engagement is being planned and who will be involved," said Shuchi Talati, the executive director of the Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geoengineering, a nonprofit that seeks to include developing countries in decisions about solar modification, also known as geoengineering.

'Could harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways.'

Remember this if stuff goes sideways.

Further down in the article, they also note (emphasis added):

The study plan also made no mention of its potential ecological impacts, a key consideration recommended by a 2022 Biden administration marine cloud brightening workshop. That's a significant oversight, according to Greg Goldsmith, the associate dean for research and development at Chapman University.

"History has shown us that when we insert ourselves into modification of nature, there are always very serious unintended consequences," said Goldsmith, who studies the implications of climate change for plant structure and function. "And therefore, it would be prudent to listen to what history has shown and look for consequences."

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

If things do go belly up, the Biden administration will just blame 'climate change' and conservatives, issue states of emergency, and lock us down again.

They won't be held responsible for the consequences of this little experiment.

This is literally the plot of 'Snowpiercer.' And we all know who that turned out.

We've all seen how this plays out, too.

There is no point.

And that's the point.

Exactly as we said.

A good question.

We are governed by fools.

Yes, we are.

A lot, apparently.

Someone had to say it.

You get the government you vote for, good and hard sometimes.

***

