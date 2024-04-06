'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a 'Literal Nazi'

'Everyone I don't like is a Nazi' has been the standard argument of the Left for quite some time. Reagan was a literal Nazi. So was Bush, both HW and W. And Trump. DeSantis? Yep. Just like Hitler.

It's a worn out, tired argument.

But one they keep coming back to, thinking this time, it'll be different.

So point and laugh with us as this guy calls Elon Musk a Nazi.

I'm not calling "everyone I don't like" a Nazi. I'm calling Elon Musk a Nazi, because he literally is. His politics is centered around the propagation and supremacy of the white race. He is a textbook 4chan Nazi, I don't know why people can't just admit it. — Existential Comics (find me on bluesky) (@existentialcoms) April 4, 2024

'Textbook 4chan Nazi' is hilarious.

Go touch grass, sir.

He'll learn to cope, somehow.

Words mean things. Like literally has a literal meaning.😅 — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) April 6, 2024

Elon Musk is no more a Nazi than this writer is the Queen of England.

Words do mean things, Lefties.

“I’m not doing XYZ!!”



Proceeds to do XYZ — Deminimis Jones (@DarrenJ25819330) April 4, 2024

Every. Single. Time.

You have a teenage girl's understanding of history. — Autark (@Aut4rk) April 6, 2024

On behalf of teenage girls everywhere, we're insulted.

Elon sometimes engages w/ ppl who post the reality of black/racial crime stats in the US. This is "Nazism".



The thing is, those stats are actually true, and direct from govt databases.



Breaching the etiquette of agreed-upon lies about race is the gravest sin imaginable for libs — Yung Sp€ngler (@Yung_Spengler) April 6, 2024

Saying things they don't like is an unforgivable sin to Leftists.

No matter how factual those things are.

Citation needed. — Liberty King (@realLibertyKing) April 5, 2024

Yes.

Show your work.

"He...is. He literally is."



No words mean anything to woke people. https://t.co/1wGEq7OW6z — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 6, 2024

No, they don't. Because it gives them a lot of power if words are meaningless.

Then they can say things like 'Elon Musk is a literal Nazi' with a straight face and hope to get away with it.

So speaking out against perceived discrimination against white people, that is rampant in media and also in DEI, makes you a Nazi.



Cringey silly billies all over the left. https://t.co/CvmZMmWBQ1 — Stephen, Trust & Safety Monitor (@Steveauveau) April 6, 2024

'Cringey silly billies' is far too police for the Left.

You know, we really don’t talk about 4chan’s role in WWII often enough. https://t.co/6p6zZEVin8 — Katherine Dee (@default_friend) April 6, 2024

We really don't.

Leftists, no matter how insignificant they are, always resort to the most extreme rhetoric they have whenever someone successfully defies their tribe and has the power to keep doing it. https://t.co/5iDrA8aqaE — Watcher (@immrwatcher) April 6, 2024

And Elon will continue what he's doing, and this guy's opinion will matter not one iota.

‘A textbook 4chan Nazi’ ah yeah a fringe image board carries so much power in real life. Thank god we have sober analysis like this to keep our heads on straight. https://t.co/In3FtjowQu — walterkrug (@walterkrug001) April 6, 2024

Sailors on shore leave are more sober than this guy's analysis of Elon.

He must realize that Nazis weren't invented on 4chan and that there's no textbook that ever existed that conveyed such a thing, right? https://t.co/SHisst428m — Æthelhwit (@0d3v1l) April 5, 2024

The list of things he doesn't realize could fill a novel.

@elonmusk is an African American and what you're saying about him while using HIS platform is actually quite funny.



Seek help for your meltdown and thank Elon for that checkmark as he thanks you for the money u make him monthly.



🥴 https://t.co/dCgZyoZ74u — PeanutsMom (@PeanutsMom325) April 5, 2024

The funniest part of this is Elon is African-American. Racist Leftists just see the white skin and scream 'white supremacist!' which speaks volumes about who the real racists are.

It's them. Leftists are the racists.

HOW TF ARE THESE PEOPLE REAL https://t.co/0TGH2E7sp8 — John 🇺🇸 (@endurance831) April 5, 2024

Honestly, we have no idea. We can't imagine they function well in their day-to-day life if they get on Twitter/X and say someone they don't like is literally a Nazi. Must be a miserable existence, really.

How to spot someone who’s never been on the chans https://t.co/DFTiqakriQ — Idlewilde (@0352irq) April 4, 2024

Or has no idea what 'white supremacy' and Nazism actually are.

***

