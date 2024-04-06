'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a 'Literal Nazi'

J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

'Everyone I don't like is a Nazi' has been the standard argument of the Left for quite some time. Reagan was a literal Nazi. So was Bush, both HW and W. And Trump. DeSantis? Yep. Just like Hitler.

It's a worn out, tired argument.

But one they keep coming back to, thinking this time, it'll be different.

So point and laugh with us as this guy calls Elon Musk a Nazi.

'Textbook 4chan Nazi' is hilarious.

Go touch grass, sir.

He'll learn to cope, somehow.

Elon Musk is no more a Nazi than this writer is the Queen of England.

Words do mean things, Lefties.

Every. Single. Time.

On behalf of teenage girls everywhere, we're insulted.

Saying things they don't like is an unforgivable sin to Leftists.

No matter how factual those things are.

Yes.

Show your work.

No, they don't. Because it gives them a lot of power if words are meaningless.

Then they can say things like 'Elon Musk is a literal Nazi' with a straight face and hope to get away with it.

'Cringey silly billies' is far too police for the Left.

We really don't.

And Elon will continue what he's doing, and this guy's opinion will matter not one iota.

Sailors on shore leave are more sober than this guy's analysis of Elon.

The list of things he doesn't realize could fill a novel.

The funniest part of this is Elon is African-American. Racist Leftists just see the white skin and scream 'white supremacist!' which speaks volumes about who the real racists are.

It's them. Leftists are the racists.

Honestly, we have no idea. We can't imagine they function well in their day-to-day life if they get on Twitter/X and say someone they don't like is literally a Nazi. Must be a miserable existence, really.

Or has no idea what 'white supremacy' and Nazism actually are.

***

