'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway Punchers

There really is nothing more self-loathing and self-defeating that the white women version of progressivism. It preys on women's natural empathy, browbeating us into ignoring our gut in dangerous situations, and makes us feel guilty for feeling unsafe.
It also demands we are grateful for experiences like being raped in Haiti, because 'black rage' against a 'white world.' Or something.
It's diseased. And dangerous.
Watch:
“won’t somebody PLEASE think of the subway punchers” lmao— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 6, 2024
the liberal weaponization of female empathy has been a disaster for the human race pic.twitter.com/SZhGB1DR8D
Wow.
Her empathy offers up a solution as opposed to your rage farming on twitter— GMANE (@GmaneBoxing) April 6, 2024
What 'solution' is that? Getting punched in the face?
her empathy isn’t a solution, actually.— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 6, 2024
and trust me, coming from a more “empathetic” country where there are so many social workers who have “empathy” for the violently mentally ill — the “empathy” approach does not yield results.
insane aylums are not “empathetic.” these…
No, it's not. It just harms more women.
So she can feel morally superior.
“Hey, stop! I was empathizing with you!” pic.twitter.com/8lncM0KI5h— Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 6, 2024
Why doesn't that approach work?
When she finally catches a bad one, she’ll care less about the nuts.— Hugh MFB 🚮 (@hughknowit) April 6, 2024
Will she, though?
She'll be like the lady in Haiti -- she'll say she had it coming and be 'grateful' for the experience.
She would be thankful for a diverse punch from the nice man— 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 【ヴォックス・オキュリ医師】 (@Vox_Oculi) April 6, 2024
Exactly.
It's not empathy though, none of these women would hold the same opinion if it were a White man.— Haruno 𒉭 (@HarunoCalum) April 6, 2024
It's selective.
Exactly. White men would be 'the patriarchy' and 'misogynists'.
On behalf of all NY women- we do not claim this Irish folklorean as our own.— ♀️ Patriot Terf 🦖 (@USAsweetTerf2) April 6, 2024
'Folklorean' - hahahahaha.
Well, then, why didn't SHE step up to help the guy?— Angela Payne (@AngelaLPayne) April 6, 2024
Right. She didn't.
Correct, she didn't.
That's someone else's job.
well she can give him somewhere to go then— No Context Reply Guy (@noncontextreply) April 6, 2024
They never will.
She’s obviously not seen other videos of him and his behaviours I’ve seen 3 now and he was very aggressive. I hope she learns … but somehow I don’t think so.— Kate (@KatePepe70) April 6, 2024
Not a chance.
It's easy to say "he's a human being" when you haven't been beaten to a pulp to a soundtrack on your earbuds.— Adam B. Coleman, The Black Zoolander (@wrong_speak) April 6, 2024
Because I guarantee, the voices in his head don't care about your humanity when they give him the green light to tear you apart. https://t.co/5EeS1hHIqt
Exactly.
She has a good point though -- why doesn't he have an asylum to go to? https://t.co/s5at3deleo— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 6, 2024
That would be the empathetic thing to do, after all.
Female empathy is a gift when channeled in the correct places (family, babies, loved ones)— Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) April 6, 2024
And a disaster when channeled into the wrong places. https://t.co/IuiJVqvTze
Nailed it.
Patriarchy has really done a number on women because we've been conditioned to have empathy for literally everyone (abusers, rapists, pedos, violent homeless men who target, threaten and punch women out of nowehre) but ourselves...! https://t.co/f1F7ttejKC— Misplaced Elf (@BlueRoseViolet) April 6, 2024
Not so much the patriarchy as other white women.
You don't hate these types of people enough https://t.co/45ykucHofo pic.twitter.com/HNBVDnTKUv— Jerrycho used Flamethrower 🔥 (@jerrychopeanut) April 6, 2024
And we went from point A to point B very, very quickly.
What this girl is showing is not empathy. Empathy is understanding other women get beaten or even killed and wanting to prevent that. This is just another way of saying "Nothing really bad happened to me and, as long as violence only affects other women, my only concern is to… https://t.co/RxHPga51Dx— Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) April 6, 2024
Yep. She gets to look and act morally superior, while other women get victimized.
So much sisterhood.
It's not empathy, it's virtue signalling. Otherwise, where is her empathy for the innocent people that have to deal with these crackheads. https://t.co/uQYad8hW4v— John Cicero (@JOHN54379832) April 6, 2024
They're 'privileged' or something.
***
