'Disaster for Humanity': TikToker DRAGGED for Saying We Should Be 'Empathetic' to Subway Punchers

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on April 06, 2024
AngieArtist

There really is nothing more self-loathing and self-defeating that the white women version of progressivism. It preys on women's natural empathy, browbeating us into ignoring our gut in dangerous situations, and makes us feel guilty for feeling unsafe.

It also demands we are grateful for experiences like being raped in Haiti, because 'black rage' against a 'white world.' Or something.

It's diseased. And dangerous.

Watch:

Wow.

What 'solution' is that? Getting punched in the face?

No, it's not. It just harms more women.

So she can feel morally superior.

Why doesn't that approach work?

Will she, though?

She'll be like the lady in Haiti -- she'll say she had it coming and be 'grateful' for the experience.

Exactly.

Exactly. White men would be 'the patriarchy' and 'misogynists'.

'Folklorean' - hahahahaha.

Correct, she didn't.

That's someone else's job.

They never will.

Not a chance.

Exactly.

That would be the empathetic thing to do, after all.

Nailed it.

Not so much the patriarchy as other white women.

And we went from point A to point B very, very quickly.

Yep. She gets to look and act morally superior, while other women get victimized.

So much sisterhood.

They're 'privileged' or something.

***

