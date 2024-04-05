Looney Tunes: Take a Look at Sacramento Thief's Disguise As He Steals Package From Porch

Off the Record: Axios Gets Spun for Lame 'Exclusive' on Trump's Spotify Playlist
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 05, 2024
meme

We'll give him points for creativity, for sure.

Watch as this thief in Sacramento disguises himself as he steals a package from a porch.

It worked, we guess.

More from ABC13:

A thief disguised as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Sacramento, California.

Door camera footage provided by Omar Gabriel Munoz shows a person crouched underneath a garbage bag approaching a front door and stealing a parcel on March 29.

Munoz told Storyful he got a notification that his package had been delivered and was confused not to find it when returning home from work.

Munoz thought the wind might have blown the parcel. But after checking the door camera footage, he discover it had been taken by a crafty porch pirate.

It's maddening. It's wrong for people to steal, and law enforcement does nothing about it.

But if we don't laugh at the absurdity of this, we'll pull our hair out.

So, a little personal anecdote: this writer used to work for a law enforcement body. Part of her job was to write up complaints for the attorneys, which meant looking at documents. Criminal organizations -- even small ones -- had very organized systems of operation.

She always wondered why they didn't put that effort into legal endeavours.

Originality, indeed.

We have no idea.

He took notes.

Hahahahaha.

Someone had to say it.

Yep.

This writer works in health care, and they'll steal medical supplies right off porches.

A good rule, we suppose.

Pretty much.

All the video needs is Yakety Sax playing over it.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

***

