Looney Tunes: Take a Look at Sacramento Thief's Disguise As He Steals Package From Porch

We'll give him points for creativity, for sure.

Watch as this thief in Sacramento disguises himself as he steals a package from a porch.

A thief disguised as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Sacramento https://t.co/G6G78zaD20



pic.twitter.com/M3NMDw7ich — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2024

Advertisement

It worked, we guess.

More from ABC13:

A thief disguised as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Sacramento, California. Door camera footage provided by Omar Gabriel Munoz shows a person crouched underneath a garbage bag approaching a front door and stealing a parcel on March 29. Munoz told Storyful he got a notification that his package had been delivered and was confused not to find it when returning home from work. Munoz thought the wind might have blown the parcel. But after checking the door camera footage, he discover it had been taken by a crafty porch pirate.

It's maddening. It's wrong for people to steal, and law enforcement does nothing about it.

But if we don't laugh at the absurdity of this, we'll pull our hair out.

if you gotta do all this to steal….. maybe.. just maybe you should seek employment 😭 — tyrin (@tyrinyrn) April 4, 2024

So, a little personal anecdote: this writer used to work for a law enforcement body. Part of her job was to write up complaints for the attorneys, which meant looking at documents. Criminal organizations -- even small ones -- had very organized systems of operation.

She always wondered why they didn't put that effort into legal endeavours.

A for originality lol — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) April 4, 2024

Originality, indeed.

What in the Scooby Doo is going here? — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) April 4, 2024

We have no idea.

This person watching an episode of Looney Tunes before going to commit this crime

pic.twitter.com/jmhn3YnjZY — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) April 4, 2024

He took notes.

lift up the bag and daffy ducks gonna be under there — Jacket (@0xJacket) April 4, 2024

Hahahahaha.

At least they know they’re trash. pic.twitter.com/UtlqX6zqDD — Whitley (@Whitleysdaughtr) April 4, 2024

Someone had to say it.

Appropriate since package thieves are literal garbage https://t.co/lEKxFrfYdp — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) April 4, 2024

Yep.

This writer works in health care, and they'll steal medical supplies right off porches.

falls under my rule “sufficiently funny crimes should not be prosecuted” https://t.co/rOnzXLofKE — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 4, 2024

A good rule, we suppose.

Advertisement

Pretty much.

All the video needs is Yakety Sax playing over it.

My ex is gonna be so mad when he finds out someone dressed like him to commit crimes https://t.co/BijZIECl0s — Jackie Daytona (@thereisnojayjay) April 5, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



