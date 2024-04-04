'America Is Not a Race': Utah Royals Face Heat As Sponsor Accused of 'White Supremacy'

The 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd Is AWFULLY Silent As Hamas Rejects ANOTHER Deal
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 04, 2024
Twitter

Ah, the Left. There is nothing they can't accuse of being 'racist' or 'white supremacist', is there? Even the most innocuous of things can be the basis for accusations of racism and bigotry.

Before we tell you what's so racist about the name of the sponsor, take a second to imagine what it could be that invokes such a reaction.

Because we guarantee you it's not nearly as bad as they're making it out to be.

Ready? Here you go (emphasis added):

The Utah Royals continue to face scrutiny over the name of their jersey and stadium naming rights sponsor.

Why it matters: Fan-led soccer groups are accusing America First Credit Union's name and logo, which features an image of an eagle, of having racist and white supremacist connotations.

Catch up quick: The Utah credit union was originally founded as the Fort Douglas Civilian Employees Credit Union in 1939.

  • After it moved its operations from Fort Douglas to Ogden, it changed its name to Federal Employees Credit Union in 1947.

  • It changed its name again to America First Credit Union in 1984 after converting to a community charter.

  • In 2022, Real Salt Lake announced the stadium in Sandy was being renamed America First Field. It had previously been called Rio Tinto Stadium.

So a business name that's been in use as long as this writer's been alive is now, suddenly, racist and white supremacist? The image of an eagle is racist and white supremacist?

Make it make sense.

First of all, who are these 'fan-led soccer groups'? Is it six randos on Twitter whining about it? Because we'd bet money that's what it is.

Second, if the name was still 'Fort Douglas Credit Union', the Left would still call it racist, because it was founded during the Civil War.

There is nothing racist or white supremacist about the term 'America first', unless you're the racist who hears 'America' and thinks it's only white people.

Yes, they are.

We found the statement by these groups and, well, read it:

What a load of hooey.

The 'KKK' -- really?

They missed this memo, apparently.

The Left really thinks it does, though.

Absolutely.

Pretty much. 

Yep.

They'd probably argue its age makes it more racist-y. Or something.

Not a darned thing.

If everything is racist -- as the Left often claims it is -- then nothing is racist.

Ah, the Streisand effect. Love it.

Apparently.

It's so tiresome.

***

