'America Is Not a Race': Utah Royals Face Heat As Sponsor Accused of 'White Supremacy'

Ah, the Left. There is nothing they can't accuse of being 'racist' or 'white supremacist', is there? Even the most innocuous of things can be the basis for accusations of racism and bigotry.

The Utah Royals are facing scrutiny over their jersey and stadium sponsor's name and logo which some are accusing of having racist and white supremacist connotations. https://t.co/OmEJ6LNftd — Axios (@axios) April 4, 2024

Before we tell you what's so racist about the name of the sponsor, take a second to imagine what it could be that invokes such a reaction.

Because we guarantee you it's not nearly as bad as they're making it out to be.

Ready? Here you go (emphasis added):

The Utah Royals continue to face scrutiny over the name of their jersey and stadium naming rights sponsor. Why it matters: Fan-led soccer groups are accusing America First Credit Union's name and logo, which features an image of an eagle, of having racist and white supremacist connotations. Catch up quick: The Utah credit union was originally founded as the Fort Douglas Civilian Employees Credit Union in 1939. After it moved its operations from Fort Douglas to Ogden, it changed its name to Federal Employees Credit Union in 1947.

It changed its name again to America First Credit Union in 1984 after converting to a community charter.

In 2022, Real Salt Lake announced the stadium in Sandy was being renamed America First Field. It had previously been called Rio Tinto Stadium.

So a business name that's been in use as long as this writer's been alive is now, suddenly, racist and white supremacist? The image of an eagle is racist and white supremacist?

Make it make sense.

First of all, who are these 'fan-led soccer groups'? Is it six randos on Twitter whining about it? Because we'd bet money that's what it is.

Second, if the name was still 'Fort Douglas Credit Union', the Left would still call it racist, because it was founded during the Civil War.

There is nothing racist or white supremacist about the term 'America first', unless you're the racist who hears 'America' and thinks it's only white people.

The people who are complaining are certifiable idiots. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 4, 2024

Yes, they are.

We found the statement by these groups and, well, read it:

A statement before our game tomorrow, alongside @RoseRoomCo. pic.twitter.com/5CWT6Q7Fel — Spirit Squadron (@SpiritSquadron) March 30, 2024

What a load of hooey.

The 'KKK' -- really?

Newsflash: America is not a race. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) April 4, 2024

They missed this memo, apparently.

The word “America” does not have “racist & white supremacist connotations” at all. That’s just pure idiocy. But if you think so, you’re free to leave. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 4, 2024

The Left really thinks it does, though.

Incomprehensibly stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 4, 2024

Absolutely.

"some"



By that, do you mean extreme Left anti-white racists? — CiceroTheLatest (@CiceroTheLatest) April 4, 2024

Pretty much.

It’s an 85 year old credit union https://t.co/VywrqTb5dg — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) April 4, 2024

Yep.

They'd probably argue its age makes it more racist-y. Or something.

What EXACTLY does America First have to do, in any way, with race or white supremacy? — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) April 4, 2024

Not a darned thing.

Saying “America first” is now racist to these insane harpies



I laugh when people mention racism now because it means absolutely nothing https://t.co/MARhlS5wfF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 4, 2024

If everything is racist -- as the Left often claims it is -- then nothing is racist.

Thinking about getting one of these jerseys solely because it pisses off all the of commies in the US soccer world. https://t.co/5tOXGfvyXG — Keith H (@KeithJH2) April 4, 2024

Ah, the Streisand effect. Love it.

Oh we're still doing this? https://t.co/dBm2iz9hSl — Waffle House Rugby Football Club (@wafflehouserfc) April 4, 2024

Apparently.

It's so tiresome.

***

