A Bridge Too Far: MTA Demands $750k From New York City Marathon for Lost Tolls

We've never met a government agency that doesn't like to get its grubby hands on our money. The New York MTA is no exception.

It's demanding $750k from the organizers of the New York City Marathon -- the largest marathon in the world -- for crossing the Verrazzano Bridge, citing the lost revenue from blocking traffic on the day of the marathon.

Today's cover: MTA demands NYC Marathon cough up $750K toll for crossing Verrazzano Bridge in latest money-grubbing scheme https://t.co/sYQq6kgVrw pic.twitter.com/r44tODLNbC — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2024

More from the New York Post:

The MTA is making a mad dash for cash. The latest target: runners for crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

The transit agency is waging war against the organizers of the New York City Marathon — demanding $750,000 to make up for toll revenue lost for shutting down the span during the world-famous race. And if New York Road Runners doesn’t pay up, it’s threatening to restrict use of the bridge, which could reduce the number of runners who can compete. Negotiations have been underway for months over the NYC marathon – a major event that attracts 50,000 runners and generates more than $425 million each year for the Big Apple.

Estimates of toll revenue for the Verrazano is about $1.6 million a day. But when you consider the marathon generates $425 million in revenue, we think the MTA could let this one slide, no?

So if you want to run a marathon you have to pay a fortune but if you sneak over the border you get thousands of dollars free! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) April 4, 2024

Law-abiding citizens are always easy targets for the government, because they're law-abiding citizens.

Government bureaucrats who serve themselves instead of the public. — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) April 4, 2024

Always.

Ridiculous — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 4, 2024

It is ridiculous, but wholly unsurprising.

Too bad they can’t run the NYC Marathon in the subway. The revenue loss would be much smaller since so many already evade the fees. — Nureochiba (@Th14278048David) April 4, 2024

And face zero consequences for doing so. But don't give the MTA any ideas; they'll throw in a 'subway usage fee' if they think they can make a buck off of it.

By the way, it costs $255-$315 to run in the NYC Marathon.

NYC will lose the Marathon also and they deserve it. — MetsmanatShea (@MetsmanatShea) April 4, 2024

We're sure another intrepid city with a better vision of the future would gladly take the marathon and the revenue.

Simple solution.



Start in Brooklyn and bypass Staten Island completely.



The borough will raise hell and force MTA to have a change of heart. — Charlie Bronson (@wildeyiscoming) April 4, 2024

A very smart idea. Make the MTA feel the heat.

The Big Apple is Rotten to It's Core .. https://t.co/5ClS3mWZbE — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 4, 2024

Rotten, indeed.

Fewer tax payers & more non-taxpayers guarantees that states, counties & cities will find "ways" to fill their coffers.

That is what this is in spades.

Downward spiral. https://t.co/uXQSAB6DJy — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) April 4, 2024

When more people are taking out of the system than paying into it, that creates problems.

And it is a downward spiral.

So the MTA is adding arrogance to its incompetence and corruption skill sets. https://t.co/3SGi3j88bh — John Busch (@johnabusch) April 4, 2024

Quite the skill set, really.

Nothing like living under Democrat Rule



You get what you vote for https://t.co/PJd7twuKm0 — 🇺🇸GODnCOUNTRY🇮🇹 (@GioMAGA2024) April 4, 2024

And you get it good and hard.

Fitness is white supremacy so… https://t.co/LabLdjeTh7 — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) April 4, 2024

Honestly, we're surprised places haven't tried banning marathons and other events like it using this exact argument.

You have to pay extra to literally just breathe NYC air https://t.co/k6puiMufas — Lady J (@LadyJ__AllDay) April 4, 2024

Pretty much.

You can't parody insanity like this.

