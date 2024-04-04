New Pandemic Just Dropped. Bird Flu Will Be '100 Times Worse' Than COVID,...
A Bridge Too Far: MTA Demands $750k From New York City Marathon for Lost Tolls

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

We've never met a government agency that doesn't like to get its grubby hands on our money. The New York MTA is no exception.

It's demanding $750k from the organizers of the New York City Marathon -- the largest marathon in the world -- for crossing the Verrazzano Bridge, citing the lost revenue from blocking traffic on the day of the marathon.

More from the New York Post:

The MTA is making a mad dash for cash. The latest target: runners for crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.


The transit agency is waging war against the organizers of the New York City Marathon — demanding $750,000 to make up for toll revenue lost for shutting down the span during the world-famous race.

And if New York Road Runners doesn’t pay up, it’s threatening to restrict use of the bridge, which could reduce the number of runners who can compete.

Negotiations have been underway for months over the NYC marathon – a major event that attracts 50,000 runners and generates more than $425 million each year for the Big Apple.

Estimates of toll revenue for the Verrazano is about $1.6 million a day. But when you consider the marathon generates $425 million in revenue, we think the MTA could let this one slide, no?

Law-abiding citizens are always easy targets for the government, because they're law-abiding citizens.

Always.

It is ridiculous, but wholly unsurprising.

And face zero consequences for doing so. But don't give the MTA any ideas; they'll throw in a 'subway usage fee' if they think they can make a buck off of it.

By the way, it costs $255-$315 to run in the NYC Marathon.

We're sure another intrepid city with a better vision of the future would gladly take the marathon and the revenue.

A very smart idea. Make the MTA feel the heat.

Rotten, indeed.

When more people are taking out of the system than paying into it, that creates problems.

And it is a downward spiral.

Quite the skill set, really.

And you get it good and hard.

Honestly, we're surprised places haven't tried banning marathons and other events like it using this exact argument.

Pretty much.

You can't parody insanity like this.

***

