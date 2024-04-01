EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts

Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on April 01, 2024
Twitchy Meme

End Wokeness made an interesting catch regarding the Trans Day of Visibility and Easter. 

Watch:

Weird.

Can't imagine why.

And pandering.

Don't forget the pandering.

This is also part of it. Trans ideology does not play well in Latino circles.

Yep.

Blatantly obvious.

Yeah, we should fear for our country.

It's an election year.

Exactly this. It was so vital Trans Visibility was on Easter, but not vital enough to be on the Spanish-language account.

He doesn't care.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

A brilliant idea.

Almost.


***

