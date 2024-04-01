EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts

End Wokeness made an interesting catch regarding the Trans Day of Visibility and Easter.

Watch:

EXPOSED: The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences.



On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility.



On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day Of Visibility.… pic.twitter.com/feeG1DqjEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

Weird.

Can't imagine why.

Manipulation and division is the name of the Democrat game. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 1, 2024

And pandering.

Don't forget the pandering.

Latinos are not down with the trans talk. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) April 1, 2024

This is also part of it. Trans ideology does not play well in Latino circles.

Different communist messages for different communist supporters. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 1, 2024

Yep.

Hispanic people are overwhelmingly Christian and traditional.



Democrats are hemorrhaging Hispanic voters to Trump.



So the last thing Dems can afford to do is push more Hispanics away.



It’s blatantly obvious what’s going on here. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 1, 2024

Blatantly obvious.

The Cesar Chavez post was under the Biden account.



Chavez was a dictator loving communist.



Fear for your country that this was posted by our president. pic.twitter.com/9xfx3zZTMc — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) April 1, 2024

Yeah, we should fear for our country.

They’ll do anything to manipulate the population for votes. Everything is a scam with these criminals. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 1, 2024

It's an election year.

This puts to rest the “Oh, March 31 is always trans day, nothing to see here”



The lefty kids running the White House wanted to virtue signal, but they knew they couldn’t push around the Latino’s on it. https://t.co/41ntxFzovi — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) April 1, 2024

Exactly this. It was so vital Trans Visibility was on Easter, but not vital enough to be on the Spanish-language account.

Apparently the White House fears that Spanish-speaking Americans might be offended by Biden’s decision to conflate Easter with “Transgender Day of Visibility”—perhaps to an even greater degree than English speakers.



Mr. President: it’s offensive to Christians— in all languages. https://t.co/bjyz2HKISX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 1, 2024

He doesn't care.

WH losing control of the many narratives being spun. https://t.co/4YKBny2f3B — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 1, 2024

Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

Translate the Trans message into Spanish and share it FOR Democrats https://t.co/7YwUqJNQBi — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) April 1, 2024

A brilliant idea.

It’s almost like the left lies to each group they want to control. https://t.co/WwFQcVzISE — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) April 1, 2024

Almost.





