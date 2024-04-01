Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings

You really don't despise the media enough.

You really don't.

Watch Nicole Wallace absolutely meltdown over Trump and his legal proceedings:

Nicolle Wallace is broken and it's beautiful to witness.



Nicolle suffers meltdown over Trump, throws her script.pic.twitter.com/fqQ8Dbo1Iw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

"Judges don't have Secret Service protecting them" -- where was Wallace when droves of lunatics were harassing the SCOTUS justices at their homes?

Where was Wallace when the Democrats threatened funding for SCOTUS security after someone tried to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh?

Not throwing her script like a petulant child, that's where.

Ffs. Trump “enlisted” SCOTUS? She’s a damned liar. — Pudge (@pudgenet) April 1, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

is she equally concerned that Joe Biden has repeatedly denied Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr? — Tom Jeans (@thomasjeans) April 1, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

the actors pretending to be journalists make my stomach turn. Can't watch more than a few seconds without wanting to hurl — John Bind (@johnbind2) April 1, 2024

It really was a performance.

Nailed it.

Nope. Not rehearsed whatsoever.



This is what negotiating your next contract in real time looks like... https://t.co/KZVvh5Lrzd — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 1, 2024

There are less dramatic performances at the Academy Awards.

This is exactly what's expected of her as host of Rich, White, Liberal, Wine Mom Story Hour.



Imagine being family members with her. I'm sure she can't even enjoy a meal without being crippled by Trump. https://t.co/GaEKajPqFH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2024

Trump derangement syndrome runs deep in some sectors.

Theater Production ..



Camera 2 just so happens to get the directors command to be in position to get

the perfect back/side shot ..🙄😂 https://t.co/E95srG6C8E — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 1, 2024

We caught that, too.

Funny she wasn’t this upset when nuts started showing up at Brett Kavanaugh Amy Comey Barrett homes. Nor was Nicolle Wallace was this upset when SCOUTS’s draft of abortion ruling was leaked. Wallace like most leftist media hates when justice isn’t weaponized against Trump https://t.co/saj95aoN09 — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) April 1, 2024

Exactly all of this.

She's fine with this directed at Kavanaugh or Coney Barrett.

Trump is their entire life, they are addicted to him! https://t.co/3FiEuSs849 — Bryan Cooper (@xtcoop) April 1, 2024

He certainly lives rent-free in a lot of heads.

Trump’s behavior is bad and shouldn’t be acceptable. This being said, if you didn’t speak to the safety of judges/families when protestors were at the homes of SCOTUS justices, you’re a partisan hack. https://t.co/HMaNTSykNy — Jordan Grant (@Jordan_CGrant) April 1, 2024

And the reason Trump gets away with it is precisely because hacks like Wallace don't care when it's directed at people they don't like.

They think you’re too stupid to actually look up what he has said. He has not made threats. But they say that over & over so it sticks in your mind as “truth”. https://t.co/FkIYaUXocW — Cicely walker (@CisWalker) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

While lecturing us about 'misinformation' and calling violence 'speech.'

She needs a whole box of them, apparently.

But as was said above -- where was Wallace and her passionate speech when there were people outside of SCOTUS Justice's homes? Why wasn't she this mad when someone tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh?

We all know why.

And so does Wallace.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!