UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of...
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People...
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for...
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans...
Nothing to See Here, Just the FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home...
Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women
Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes...
David Axelrod Agrees Biden's Celeb Shindig vs. Trump at Officer's Wake Was a...
Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden...
Breaking: 'Roots' Start Louis Gossett Jr. Dead at 87
Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser a...
Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz...
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE...

Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 29, 2024
seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Elon's not wrong.

Yesterday, Twitter/X was a buzz with the video and story of a woman in NYC who was punched in the face by career criminal Franz Jeudy. With seven prior arrests to his name, Jeudy was immediately released without bail.

Advertisement

This is so bad the NYC Women's Caucus is decrying the attacks on women in Lower Manhattan:

What will be done about it?

Nothing, apparently. Violent criminals like Jeudy will be arrested again and again, released immediately without bail, and set free to attack other women.

Yes, yes there is.

Deeply, disturbingly wrong.

The Left loves to argue that 'criminal justice reform' is meant to keep minorities out of prison because they're 'disproportionately' represented there.

Recommended

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because they commit the most crimes.

And their victims are largely fellow minorities and women. Who the Left is now victimizing further.

Then the Left has the absolute gall to ask why men aren't doing more to stop this. Two words: Daniel Penny.

Yes it does.

Totally checks out.

Oh, no. They're using it. Just to prosecute crimes of ungoodthink and protect their precious criminals.

And only criminals.

Like a goose at Christmastime.

Advertisement

Yep.

Exactly this.

We wouldn't elect a Democrat to be the local dog catcher.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM ELON MUSK JUSTICE NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.
UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of Dem Policies
Doug P.
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind
Sam J.
Nothing to See Here, Just the FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home Over Her Facebook Post (Watch); Updated
Sam J.
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for Biden
Doug P.
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement