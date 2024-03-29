Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System

Elon's not wrong.

Yesterday, Twitter/X was a buzz with the video and story of a woman in NYC who was punched in the face by career criminal Franz Jeudy. With seven prior arrests to his name, Jeudy was immediately released without bail.

Advertisement

A thug with 7 prior arrests punched a lady directly in the face last week in Brooklyn.



The man fractured her face, permanently damaged her lip, and knocked out teeth.



Franz Jeudy is already out on the streets.



He was released without bail. pic.twitter.com/9HaMZ5Knqj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2024

This is so bad the NYC Women's Caucus is decrying the attacks on women in Lower Manhattan:

We are deeply disturbed & concerned about widespread reports of attacks against women in NYC that have been confirmed by the NYPD. We're calling on the NYPD for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into these incidents with transparent updates to the public. pic.twitter.com/HEL8UHSPA4 — Women's Caucus (@WomensCaucusNYC) March 27, 2024

What will be done about it?

Nothing, apparently. Violent criminals like Jeudy will be arrested again and again, released immediately without bail, and set free to attack other women.

Something is deeply wrong with the justice system https://t.co/juCdPOSv1B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

Yes, yes there is.

Deeply, disturbingly wrong.

The Left loves to argue that 'criminal justice reform' is meant to keep minorities out of prison because they're 'disproportionately' represented there.

Because they commit the most crimes.

And their victims are largely fellow minorities and women. Who the Left is now victimizing further.

Then the Left has the absolute gall to ask why men aren't doing more to stop this. Two words: Daniel Penny.

Communism requires the use of criminals as hatchet men. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 28, 2024

Yes it does.

Frédéric Bastiat once said “When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law.”



Checks out. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 28, 2024

Totally checks out.

yeah, Soros DAs are refusing to use the justice system — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 28, 2024

Oh, no. They're using it. Just to prosecute crimes of ungoodthink and protect their precious criminals.

Restorative justice only includes justice for criminals. https://t.co/QzLcBJWnN9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 28, 2024

And only criminals.

there’s a tiered justice system. one for normal American citizens and another for violent illegals and minorities.



this country is cooked. 🥲 — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) March 28, 2024

Like a goose at Christmastime.

Advertisement

Yeah, and that something is left-wing DAs and activist judges. https://t.co/bhUZgfeH7K — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 29, 2024

Yep.

The purpose of a system is what it does. https://t.co/7WdxqvDR20 — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) March 29, 2024

Exactly this.

Prosecutors and judges are the most fundamental offices in civilization.



Don't hurt people.

Don't take their stuff.



When people fail, someone must provide a just resolution.



In light of current trends, Democrats should never be trusted with these positions. https://t.co/5DS0rxSbMa — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) March 28, 2024

We wouldn't elect a Democrat to be the local dog catcher.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!