'Sorry the IDF Is Winning': WaPo Whines About Israeli Maps Not Showing 'Rubble, Suffering or Death'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 28, 2024
You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

Despite hours of footage of the atrocities Hamas committed on October 7, the media are glad to turn a blind eye to it in favor of sympathy towards Hamas.

The Washington Post is one of the worst offenders, but this most recent take is something else, even for them.

Maps don't show that.

Israel is in this to obliterate Hamas, and rightly so. Any rubble, suffering, and death falls on the shoulders of Hamas. Israel wouldn't be there if Hamas hadn't engaged in terror in October.

WaPo whines:

Israeli military briefers show journalists a map of Gaza in the colors red, yellow and green. The map does not show the rubble, suffering or death. But it does illustrate the case made by the Israel Defense Forces that it is steadily winning its battles — if not yet the war — against Hamas.

The IDF says it has “dismantled” 20 of the original 24 Hamas battalions. Dismantled does not mean destroyed; its remnants are still capable of waging a lethal insurgency, evidenced by this week’s heavy fighting in the north.

But the IDF could soon turn its focus to the four “completely operational” battalions, which it says are in the southern city of Rafah, the sandy strip along the Egyptian border that is also home to some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians. Thousands of families there are huddled into tents, scrounging for food, above a network of Hamas tunnels that the IDF suspects hold not only thousands of fighters, but also its “most wanted” commanders — alongside more than 100 Israeli hostages.

They are so mad Israel hasn't just rolled over and allowed Hamas to get away with terrorism.

They know those maps aren't possible. They just want Israel to stop.

They did elect them.

An excellent question.

No. No, they are not kidding.

Ouch. But fair.

Do you need a tissue, WaPo?

Our self-proclaimed moral and intellectual superiors, y'all.

They're terrible. They truly are.

That is a pretty cool map if we're being honest.

They want Israel to lose. They don't care how many more October 7ths Israel has. They're squarely on the side of Hamas.

