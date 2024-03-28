'Sorry the IDF Is Winning': WaPo Whines About Israeli Maps Not Showing 'Rubble, Suffering or Death'

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

Despite hours of footage of the atrocities Hamas committed on October 7, the media are glad to turn a blind eye to it in favor of sympathy towards Hamas.

The Washington Post is one of the worst offenders, but this most recent take is something else, even for them.

Israeli military briefers show journalists a map of Gaza to illustrate the IDF claim that it is steadily winning its battles. The map doesn’t show rubble, suffering or death. Rifts over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have obscured a changing battlefield. https://t.co/zI9FOetdYQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2024

Maps don't show that.

Israel is in this to obliterate Hamas, and rightly so. Any rubble, suffering, and death falls on the shoulders of Hamas. Israel wouldn't be there if Hamas hadn't engaged in terror in October.

WaPo whines:

Israeli military briefers show journalists a map of Gaza in the colors red, yellow and green. The map does not show the rubble, suffering or death. But it does illustrate the case made by the Israel Defense Forces that it is steadily winning its battles — if not yet the war — against Hamas. The IDF says it has “dismantled” 20 of the original 24 Hamas battalions. Dismantled does not mean destroyed; its remnants are still capable of waging a lethal insurgency, evidenced by this week’s heavy fighting in the north. But the IDF could soon turn its focus to the four “completely operational” battalions, which it says are in the southern city of Rafah, the sandy strip along the Egyptian border that is also home to some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians. Thousands of families there are huddled into tents, scrounging for food, above a network of Hamas tunnels that the IDF suspects hold not only thousands of fighters, but also its “most wanted” commanders — alongside more than 100 Israeli hostages.

They are so mad Israel hasn't just rolled over and allowed Hamas to get away with terrorism.

How, exactly, would you utter clowns expect a map to show any of that stuff? And you purport to be journalists?



Just when you think you hate WaPo enough… — Selectively Edited WuHan Solo (@MURedskn) March 27, 2024

They know those maps aren't possible. They just want Israel to stop.

The rubble is the fault of Hamas. The suffering is the fault of Hamas. The death is the fault of Hamas. The humanitarian crisis is the fault of Hamas. Do you know who supports Hamas (besides the Biden admin and democrats)? The majority opeople who call themselves Palestinians. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) March 27, 2024

They did elect them.

How tf did any of you get jobs? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 27, 2024

An excellent question.

"The map doesn’t show rubble, suffering or death"



omg you're kidding with this right? — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) March 27, 2024

No. No, they are not kidding.

Do the maps show where Hamas is storing the stolen aid or where Hamas is still raping the hostages they took? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) March 27, 2024

Ouch. But fair.

I’m sorry the IDF is winning, I know this is a difficult time for you https://t.co/Z9C4k9TEZv — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) March 27, 2024

Do you need a tissue, WaPo?

Wow, you really caught them. Because maps of military operations usually include “rubble, suffering, and death.” https://t.co/uUHE9UbmeG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 27, 2024

Our self-proclaimed moral and intellectual superiors, y'all.

I don't think it's talked about enough how one-sidedly bad WaPo's coverage of Israel has been.



"The map doesn't show rubble, suffering or death."



*It's a map* https://t.co/PmqLc5fqtk — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) March 27, 2024

They're terrible. They truly are.

.@washingtonpost big mad that Israeli generals are keeping their coolest maps under lock and key. https://t.co/Bx1DOteHOV pic.twitter.com/FBrZghkfqd — Ian Kingsbury (@iskingsb) March 27, 2024

That is a pretty cool map if we're being honest.

"The map doesn’t show rubble, suffering or death."



The latest standard: Israel is now expected to fight its war in Gaza without rubble, suffering, or death. https://t.co/gxOrZaxiHD — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 27, 2024

They want Israel to lose. They don't care how many more October 7ths Israel has. They're squarely on the side of Hamas.

